Brothers Marcus, Markieff Morris ejected from games on same night

By Kurt HelinApr 7, 2018, 12:58 PM EDT
Brothers Marcus Morris and Markieff Morris are close. They often seem to be on the same page, even though they play for different teams in different cities.

That was the case on Friday night when both were ejected from separate games.

First, it Was Markieff with a strange, quiet, fast ejection from the Wizards home game against the Hawks (not sure what he said but it must have crossed a line).

About an hour and a half later, brother Marcus earned his in Boston’s game vs. Chicago after shoving Bobby Portis.

So, are congratulations in order for the brothers?

Paul George on Thunder: “I can see myself being here,” says playoffs not a factor in decision

By Kurt HelinApr 7, 2018, 12:00 PM EDT
Oklahoma City or Los Angeles?

While technically other cities are options — and some other teams will try to get into the conversation — Paul George‘s free agency essentially comes down to those two options. Go to his hometown and become the face of an up-and-coming young team, or stay with Russell Westbrook and a dangerous team poised to be a threat now?

Around the league (sources with other teams), the sense is Los Angeles is the frontrunner.

However, George told Royce Young of ESPN that he can see himself staying in Oklahoma City, and that how the team fares in the playoffs this season is not part of that decision.

“As I told [ESPN’s] Rachel [Nichols], I can see myself being here,” George said. “I’ve been happy here, I’ve been happy with the organization, happy with my teammates. Our record is not what we want it to be, but I think I’ve enjoyed just learning and being around these guys. So my answer is still the same. I’m not going to let the playoffs or how we finish this season persuade or indicate where I’m going to this offseason. I’m going to put everything into this and again, I can definitely see myself being here.”

“This is our first year together. This is Year 1 for this group,” he said. “We’ve got a chance to win it all, but realistically it takes time for things to build and chemistry to mesh. Just for everybody to be on the same page. So this wasn’t a championship or bust coming into this for me. It was just an opportunity to see what it’s like being here and just to naturally fall in love with it. And it’s been that. It’s been a lot of love here.”

While George says how the playoffs conclude will not determine his decision, it also will leave a taste in his mouth — good or bad — as he goes to make a decision. Oklahoma City’s playoff fortunes could well depend on where it lands in the standings, and that is up in the air — the Thunder are in a three-way tie with the Spurs and Pelicans for the 5/6/7 seeds, just one game back of four-seed Utah and half-a-game up on the eight seed Timberwolves (with the nine seed Nuggets just half a game back of them). Get the seven seed and, while this team is built to challenge Golden State, OKC likely gets bounced in the first round. However, finish in a spot where they make the second round and push the Rockets or Warriors and it feels different.

George has said from the start how much he has enjoyed playing in and for Oklahoma City — the team could not have done more to keep him. On and off the court.

Is that enough? Only George knows, and we won’t know the answer until early July.

Warriors won’t change name from Golden State to San Francisco with move

By Dan FeldmanApr 7, 2018, 10:00 AM EDT
The Warriors, who are moving from Oakland to San Francisco, left open the door for returning to their original Bay Area name – the San Francisco Warriors.

That door is now closed.

Brian Murphy of KNBR 680:

San Francisco is probably more recognizable worldwide than Golden State. At one point, a name change would have made sense for the brand.

But the Warriors have been so successful – three straight NBA Finals, including two championships – they’ve built a strong identity with the Golden State identity. So, they’ll stick with it.

Toronto secures No. 1 seed in East, but road likely goes through LeBron

Associated PressApr 7, 2018, 8:00 AM EDT
MIAMI (AP) — It only looks like parity.

Consider it an April tradition: A new postseason, a new No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference. This time, it’s Toronto doing the honors – the Raptors’ win over Indiana on Friday makes them the seventh different club in the past seven years to get the top line on the East bracket, following Chicago, Miami, Indiana, Atlanta, Cleveland and Boston.

It’s an unprecedented run of top-seed diversity for the NBA, at least since the league started seeding by conference in 1973.

Of course, those top seeds usually find out that finishing ahead of LeBron James in April is much easier than ousting him in May.

“Listen, it doesn’t matter to me if I’m a 6 seed, or a 3 seed, or a 2 seed, or an 8 seed,” James said. “If I come into your building for a Game 1, it will be very challenging.”

So make no mistake, the East still goes through James.

He is trying to reach the NBA Finals for the eighth consecutive season. James’ teams are 24-2 in East series as the higher seed, 6-2 in East series as the lower seed. And while the Raptors will be the favorites, there will be a certain amount of skepticism until someone knocks James off his perch atop the conference.

“What he does in a playoff series is very unique,” Atlanta coach Mike Budenholzer said.

It’s been almost predetermined for the past few years, regardless of who’s seeded where, that James’ team would be the one winning the East.

But this year, it might not be so simple.

The Raptors are enjoying their best season in history, with a franchise-record 57 wins and counting and now knowing that the road for anyone to win the Eastern Conference title will go through Canada. But while the Raptors haven’t exactly been sprinting across the finish line there have been some teams hitting their best stride, namely Cleveland and Philadelphia.

And when the East bracket is set, the Raptors know plenty of pundits won’t be penciling them in for a trip to the NBA Finals, even with the knowledge that Kyrie Irving – who has had some incredible playoff moments with James and Cleveland in recent years – won’t be playing for Boston in these playoffs because of knee surgery.

“We really just have to maintain focus on ourselves and not worry about who says this, that, what happens,” Toronto guard Kyle Lowry said. “All we can do is focus on our team, our organization and the things that we do. We don’t really care to be talked about. We just go out there and have to prove what we need to prove.”

Thing is, in the East this year and with all due respect to the way James has been playing of late – so well, he has said he would vote for himself as the league MVP – it’s hard to envision any team being fearful of any other.

With the exception of Milwaukee, which was swept 3-0 by Miami, every team in the East has beaten every other playoff team in their conference at least once during this regular season. The Cavaliers are 15-10 against the other East playoff-bound clubs; the 76ers are 10-16 against the other East qualifiers.

Everyone else falls somewhere in the middle.

“Eastern Conference basketball,” Miami coach Erik Spoelstra said, “it’s the height of competition.”

The West seems much easier to forecast.

Houston has separated itself from everyone, and Golden State – which has been decimated by injuries, but is hopeful of having Stephen Curry back by the second round – is probably still going to be thought of by many as no worse than a co-favorite to reach the NBA Finals for the fourth consecutive time.

The East probably has more teams capable of reaching The Finals.

But beating James four times is not going to be easy for any of them, regardless of home-court advantage.

“Toronto’s having a heck of a year, (so is) Boston and everything they’re doing with a lot of injuries themselves, and I think some of the teams in the middle and back of the pack are interesting,” Budenholzer said. “But until somebody beats whatever team LeBron’s playing for, it always feels like the team that he’s playing for is the team to beat in the East.”

 

Jimmy Butler returns, Timberwolves pick up crucial win vs. Lakers 113-96

Associated PressApr 7, 2018, 2:07 AM EDT
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jimmy Butler scored 18 points in his return from right knee surgery, Jeff Teague had 25 points and eight assists, and the Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Los Angeles Lakers 113-96 on Friday night.

Butler played 22 1/2 minutes and was 7 for 10 from the field in his first game since getting hurt against Houston on Feb. 23. He had surgery two days later for a cartilage injury and missed 17 games.

Minnesota moved into sole possession of eighth place in the Western Conference with the win (half a game ahead of Denver, but the teams are tied in the loss column).

Taj Gibson also scored 18 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, while Karl-Anthony Towns had 14 points and 11 rebounds for the Timberwolves, who were on the second night of a back-to-back. They lost to the Denver Nuggets on Thursday.

Julius Randle scored 20 points and added 10 rebounds for the Lakers, who have lost nine of their last 13. Brook Lopez had 18 points and six rebounds, while Josh Hart tallied 20 points and 11 rebounds off the bench.

The Timberwolves took a 96-76 lead on a jump shot by Jamal Crawford. Los Angeles cut its deficit to 13 with 4:42 remaining in the game, but Minnesota scored six straight points, then opened up a 21-point lead with 2:06 left.

Minnesota started the third quarter with a 16-6 run and took a 67-64 lead on a basket Butler. Teague, Andrew Wiggins and Towns all made 3-pointers to give the Timberwolves an eight-point lead with 3:25 remaining in the period.

Towns capped an 11-2 run with a put-back layup to give Minnesota a 78-68 advantage with 2:12 remaining in the third. Josh Hart made a 3-pointer at the third-quarter buzzer and the Lakers trailed 80-73.

Los Angeles went on a 9-0 run after trailing 36-32 in the second quarter. An 11-0 run four minutes later gave the Lakers a 52-40 lead with 3:08 remaining in the first half.

Gibson’s basket cut Minnesota’s deficit to 56-50. The Timberwolves trailed 58-51 at halftime. Despite shooting only 29 percent from the field, the Lakers outscored the Timberwolves 32-21 in the second quarter.

Lopez scored the first 15 points for the Lakers, outscoring Minnesota by himself over the first six minutes of the game. The rest of the team, however, scored only 11 points the rest of the quarter.

 