Wizards’ Markieff Morris ejected eight minutes into game against Hawks (video)

The Wizards have lost three straight and seven of nine. They look miserable and out of sorts.
Markieff Morris sure didn’t counter that perception by getting ejected eight minutes into tonight’s game against the Hawks for arguing with referees.
This gives Morris 13 technical fouls. This late in the season, he’ll probably avoid two more and an automatic suspension. Probably.
Know any NBA team that could use a versatile, young, talented, athletic combo forward?
All of them.
Some will get their chance to add one in the draft with Kentucky freshman Kevin Knox.
Knox:
Knox will probably be a first-rounder, and he has a decent chance of going in the lottery.
Michigan State’s Jaren Jackson is the only player younger than Knox – who’ll still be 18 on draft day – likely to get picked ahead of him. It’s important to keep Knox’s youth in mind when evaluating him.
The 6-foot-9 Knox is fluid with good ball skills. He can score in a variety of ways, and that’s primarily what he did at Kentucky, though less efficiently than ideal. He didn’t put his athleticism to good use in all-around areas like rebounding, defending and passing. His underwhelming work as a rebounder and defender is particularly concerning if he becomes a power forward, the position where his upside his highest.
Seeing Knox as a productive NBA player takes a good deal of projecting. Considering his age and tools, that’s OK.
Joel Embiid underwent surgery for an orbital fracture Saturday.
Six days later and seven days before the playoffs begin, how’s he doing?
76ers:
Philadelphia reportedly hopes Embiid will miss only one playoff game. This update offers no reason to deviate from that – though, it’s so vague, it doesn’t offer much of anything.
The 76ers have won four straight without Embiid, though against bad competition. They’ll need him in the playoffs. He’s an elite center who provides tremendous value on both ends of the floor.
Whether or not he’s available for a first-round series will probably make the difference between Philadelphia being favorite and being underdog in any matchup – except against the Cavaliers, who would be favored regardless.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The Memphis Grizzlies have signed guard MarShon Brooks. The deal is guaranteed for next season, according to Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports:
Brooks originally signed a 10-day deal with the Grizzlies on March 27, and he averaged 23.3 points with 3.7 assists coming off the bench in three games. The 6-foot-5, 200-pound guard scored 70 points, the most by any player in franchise history over his first three games.
The 29-year-old Brooks also became only the second Grizzlies player to average at least 20 points a game in his first three games.
The Grizzlies also signed forward Omari Johnson to multiyear contract and waived guard Marquis Teague.
Johnson, 28, has averaged 16.6 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists this season in 44 games with the Memphis Hustle, the Grizzlies’ NBA G League affiliate. The 6-9 forward also was shooting 41.7 percent (136 of 326) from 3-point range for the Hustle.
Teague appeared in three games for the Grizzlies as a reserve. He averaged 3.7 points, 4.3 assists, 2 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 24.7 minutes.
Jimmy Butler has been itching to return to the Timberwolves, and they need him – badly.
He’s back, maybe just in time to save their season.
Marc Stein of The New York Times:
Timberwolves guard Jimmy Butler is planning to return to Minnesota’s lineup Friday night against the Los Angeles Lakers to begin his comeback from February knee surgery, according to two people familiar with Butler’s decision.
Minnesota has gone 8-10 since Butler injured his knee, falling into a tie with the Nuggets for eighth place in the Western Conference. The Timberwolves badly want to end a 13-year postseason drought, and Butler – even if not at full strength – should help. He’s Minnesota’s best player and just so important to this team, particularly defensively.
The Lakers, without their own draft picks, are still competitive. Butler could make the difference in Los Angeles.
Minnesota should win its penultimate game, hosting the tanking Grizzlies, regardless. But Butler could be huge in the finale against Denver. The Nuggets barely beat the Butler-less Timberwolves last night.
This is an exciting time for Butler to return. Hopefully, it doesn’t come with negative long-term ramifications.