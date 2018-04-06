Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Report: Will Barton rejected four-year, $42 million contract extension from Nuggets before season

By Dan FeldmanApr 6, 2018, 10:00 PM EDT
Will Barton is having a career year. He’s serving an important role as a playmaker for the Nuggets, making clutch shots, talking trash and cracking jokes. He deserves strong consideration for Sixth Man of the Year ballots.

And he’ll be an unrestricted free agent this summer.

But he could’ve gotten paid already if he wanted.

Chris Haynes of ESPN:

Last summer, after hiring Aaron Goodwin as his agent, Barton turned down a four-year, $42 million extension in early October, league sources told ESPN.

“I’m a starter,” Barton said. “No doubt about it. No question in my mind.”

“I think the biggest things I’m looking for is respect, honesty and a team that’s going to be real aggressive and show that they really want me,” Barton said. “I want to be where I can be able to showcase my entire game on a regular basis, somewhere they really believe in me and are ready for me to have a bigger role.”

“But I love Denver. I really want to stay with the Nuggets. This is where I got my shot, and I’m so thankful.”

That’s the same extension structure the Heat used with Josh Richardson and Raptors used with Norman Powell. Such large deals weren’t possible under the previous Collective Bargaining Agreement.

Considering their impending luxury-tax concerns, I’m surprised the Nuggets offered so much. Considering he has earned about just $9 million in five NBA seasons, I’m even more surprised Barton rejected the deal.

The full mid-level exception projects to be worth about $37 million over four years next summer. I’m hardly convinced the 27-year-old Barton can draw that much. I’d be shocked if he gets more. So few teams will have cap space.

The Nuggets could still offer Barton any amount up to the max. They’ll have his Bird Rights. Though Jamal Murray and Gary Harris comprise the long-term backcourt in Denver, Barton could become the regular starter at small forward. Wilson Chandler holds a player option for next season, and even if he exercises it, he might be declining into a reserve role. However, Barton’s playmaking is probably most valuable to the Nuggets when star Nikola Jokic rests.

Perhaps, Barton finds a team that values him as a starter with a bigger role, paying and using him accordingly. But even that team might not offer as large of an extension as Denver did. It’ll be a tight market.

76ers hold off LeBron James, Cavaliers 132-130 to move into third seed in East

Associated PressApr 6, 2018, 11:11 PM EDT
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Ben Simmons topped LeBron James in a triple-double battle to lead the Philadelphia 76ers to their 13th straight win in their biggest game in six years, 132-130 over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday night.

With a buzz in the city over the Sixers that hasn’t been felt since the pre-Process days, they romped toward a 30-point lead over the Cavs in the first half and scored 78 points at the break.

Simmons had 27 points, 15 rebounds and 13 assists. James had 44 points (17-of-29 shooting), 11 assists and 11 rebounds, bringing the Cavaliers to the brink of an epic comeback.

The Sixers (49-30) moved into third place in the Eastern Conference over the Cavaliers (49-31). The third seed is the most coveted playoff spot in the East right now because with all the injuries to Boston (which is locked in as the two seed) the three seed should have a relatively clean path to the Conference Finals.

Perhaps the Cavs were fatigued from rallying from 17-points down to win Thursday against Washington. Whatever the reason, they were in a funk from the start – James even missed a dunk.

James suddenly remembered in the second half he needed to showcase his stuff for his potential summer suitor. He had a chance to tie the game when he was fouled on a 3-point attempt with 1.9 seconds left. He made the first, missed the second and his intentional miss on the third failed to go in on a Cavs tip at the horn.

He scored 21 points in the third and hit successive 3-pointers in the fourth that helped pull Cleveland to 111-109. James had a monster slam that kept it a three-point game only for JJ Redick to come down and bury a 3.

James started yapping at the refs, the crowd howled as he complained, and the arena felt like a Game 7.

Then it got earsplitting.

Simmons kicked out to Redick for a 3 from the corner that brought Allen Iverson out of his seat and pumping his fist in celebration.

Jeff Green‘s 3 with 12 seconds left made it 128-127 and James made two free throws with 4.6 to go to cut it to 130-129.

The Sixers, who already clinched their first playoff berth since 2012, won again for the fifth straight game without All-Star center Joel Embiid. Embiid was at the game for the first time since he suffered a concussion and needed surgery to repair a fractured orbital bone. There is no timetable for Embiid’s return.

An Embiid-James tandem is tantalizing in Philly.

James can opt out of his contract this summer – he has a $35.6 option – with Cleveland and become a free agent. With a glut of young talent and spacious room under the salary cap, Philadelphia has frequently been mentioned as a landing spot for James. Three billboards, paid for by a Pennsylvania company, popped up recently in Ohio urging James to sign with the 76ers this summer.

Sixers’ Twitter even seemed divided on how to handle James – boo him or woo him with kindness?

It’s Philly. Take a guess which reaction won.

James was booed each time he touched the ball and signs were spotted in the stands that read “Keep Cryin’ in Cleveland” and “We Don’t Want You.”

He brought the sellout crowd to their feet on his missed dunk.

The Sixers had them standing and roaring on almost every possession.

The only way the Sixers could have possibly rubbed it in more in the first half was if Iverson left his courtside seat and stepped over Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue just for old times’ sake.

Redick hit three 3s and had 19 at halftime and Simmons flirted with a triple-double with 13 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists for the 78-55 lead.

The seeding takes on added importance with both teams chances at making a long postseason run increasing once Boston lost Kyrie Irving for the season.

 

Wizards’ Markieff Morris ejected eight minutes into game against Hawks (video)

By Dan FeldmanApr 6, 2018, 8:55 PM EDT
The Wizards have lost three straight and seven of nine. They look miserable and out of sorts.

Markieff Morris sure didn’t counter that perception by getting ejected eight minutes into tonight’s game against the Hawks for arguing with referees.

This gives Morris 13 technical fouls. This late in the season, he’ll probably avoid two more and an automatic suspension. Probably.

Kevin Knox going one-and-done from Kentucky, enters NBA draft

By Dan FeldmanApr 6, 2018, 7:44 PM EDT
Know any NBA team that could use a versatile, young, talented, athletic combo forward?

All of them.

Some will get their chance to add one in the draft with Kentucky freshman Kevin Knox.

Knox:

Knox will probably be a first-rounder, and he has a decent chance of going in the lottery.

Michigan State’s Jaren Jackson is the only player younger than Knox – who’ll still be 18 on draft day – likely to get picked ahead of him. It’s important to keep Knox’s youth in mind when evaluating him.

The 6-foot-9 Knox is fluid with good ball skills. He can score in a variety of ways, and that’s primarily what he did at Kentucky, though less efficiently than ideal. He didn’t put his athleticism to good use in all-around areas like rebounding, defending and passing. His underwhelming work as a rebounder and defender is particularly concerning if he becomes a power forward, the position where his upside his highest.

Seeing Knox as a productive NBA player takes a good deal of projecting. Considering his age and tools, that’s OK.

Joel Embiid progressing, still out indefinitely

By Dan FeldmanApr 6, 2018, 6:35 PM EDT
Joel Embiid underwent surgery for an orbital fracture Saturday.

Six days later and seven days before the playoffs begin, how’s he doing?

76ers:

Philadelphia reportedly hopes Embiid will miss only one playoff game. This update offers no reason to deviate from that – though, it’s so vague, it doesn’t offer much of anything.

The 76ers have won four straight without Embiid, though against bad competition. They’ll need him in the playoffs. He’s an elite center who provides tremendous value on both ends of the floor.

Whether or not he’s available for a first-round series will probably make the difference between Philadelphia being favorite and being underdog in any matchup – except against the Cavaliers, who would be favored regardless.