LeBron James, Stephen Curry headline Team USA player pool for 2019 World Cup and 2020 Olympics

Carmelo Anthony capped his distinguished Olympic career in the 2016 Games by winning his third gold medal with Team USA.
Now, it’s time for the next generation of Americans to take over.
Gregg Popovich will succeed Mike Krzyzewski as coach, but the players could look similar to previous international competitions.
USA Basketball released its player pool for the 2019 World Cup and 2020 Olympics, and it features plenty of familiar faces – just not Anthony:
- Harrison Barnes (Dallas Mavericks)
- Bradley Beal (Washington Wizards)
- Devin Booker (Phoenix Suns)
- Jimmy Butler (Minnesota Timberwolves)
- Mike Conley (Memphis Grizzlies)
- DeMarcus Cousins (New Orleans Pelicans)
- Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors)
- Anthony Davis (New Orleans Pelicans)
- DeMar DeRozan (Toronto Raptors)
- Andre Drummond (Detroit Pistons)
- Kevin Durant (Golden State Warriors)
- Paul George (Oklahoma City Thunder)
- Eric Gordon (Houston Rockets)
- Draymond Green (Golden State Warriors)
- Blake Griffin(Detroit Pistons)
- James Harden (Houston Rockets)
- Tobias Harris (Los Angeles Clippers)
- Gordon Hayward (Boston Celtics)
- Kyrie Irving (Boston Celtics)
- LeBron James (Cleveland Cavaliers)
- DeAndre Jordan (Los Angeles Clippers)
- Kawhi Leonard (San Antonio Spurs)
- Damian Lillard (Portland Trail Blazers)
- Kevin Love (Cleveland Cavaliers)
- Kyle Lowry (Toronto Raptors)
- C.J. McCollum (Portland Trail Blazers)
- Khris Middleton (Milwaukee Bucks)
- Victor Oladipo (Indiana Pacers)
- Chris Paul (Houston Rockets)
- Isaiah Thomas (Los Angeles Lakers)
- Klay Thompson (Golden State Warriors)
- Myles Turner(Indiana Pacers)
- Kemba Walker (Charlotte Hornets)
- John Wall (Washington Wizards)
- Russell Westbrook (Oklahoma City Thunder)
This list includes nearly every very good American basketball player, but USA Basketball isn’t bound to follow it. These players are invited to a mini-camp this July, and that will give them a leg up. But if someone outside this 35-man list emerges as worthy of a World Cup or Olympic roster spot, he’ll get consideration.
The two notable snubs: LaMarcus Aldridge and Otto Porter.
Aldridge will be 36 by the 2019 World Cup and probably too far past his prim to deserve a roster spot. But Paul is even older and got invited. This could have something to do with Aldridge repeatedly withdrawing previously.
Porter is just 24, and his 3-and-D game could mesh extremely well with a team of stars. Apparently, he remains underrated.