Kris Dunn locks down point guards, but what about Bulls’ starting job?

By Dan FeldmanApr 6, 2018, 12:00 PM EDT
DETROIT – For the first time in his life, Kris Dunn lost his confidence.

Dunn expected to hit the ground running in the NBA. The Timberwolves drafted him No. 5 in 2016. After four years at Providence, he looked like one of the most polished rookies in his class.

But Dunn struggled last season. He didn’t play as much as he wanted. When he did, he wasn’t always at his natural position of point guard, spending time at shooting guard and even small forward. He was tentative and, despite being more selective in shooting, inefficient. His combination of usage percentage (14.2) and true shooting percentage (43.2) was ghastly and rare.

“My whole life, that’s all I did, attack and be aggressive,” Dunn said. “I play off of instincts, and last year, I really couldn’t do that.

“That’s the first time. I always play with that swagger, always play with confidence. Everywhere else I’ve been, because I go hard and I work hard, people liked it.”

The Bulls still did. They acquired Dunn in the Jimmy Butler trade, a deal Dunn called a “restart” for him. Dunn, whom Chicago shut down late, improved across the board this season.

In the last two years, Derrick Rose, Jerian Grant, Rajon Rondo, Michael Carter-Williams, Cameron Payne and now Dunn have been the Bulls’ point guard du jour. Can Dunn seize the starting role long-term?

“If I keep working hard and keep improving, I definitely think I can be that player,” Dunn said. “It’s not going to be easy. Just got to keep improving.”

The 24-year-old Dunn is still a low-end starting point guard – better than some even younger than him and stop-gaps, but few others. But his age and attitude give him a chance to stick.

His approach starts defensively. Dunn is tied for fourth in the NBA with 2.0 steals per game:

image

Dunn gets those steals without gambling too often or losing track of his man. They’re a product of dogged defense and a 6-foot-9 wingspan on his 6-foot-4 frame.

Even in Minnesota, after a rough start on both ends and continued offensive struggles, Dunn settled in as a solid defender.

“Defense, you can control,” Dunn said. “It’s just about energy and effort. That ain’t never going to leave me. No matter what happened in Minnesota, I know I was always going to go out there and bring that. That’s one thing I was proud about.”

Dunn should also be proud of his strides as a scorer. His shooting has improved in all three phases:

  • 2-pointers: 40% to 46%
  • 3-pointers: 29% to 32%
  • Free throws: 61% to 73%

Yet, those marks all still fall below league average – 51% on 2-pointers, 36% on 3-pointers, 77% on free throws – let alone good rates for a starting point guard.

Chicago scored a dreadful 101.0 points per 100 possessions with Dunn on the floor. It’s hard on everyone when the lead ball-handler is such a limited scoring threat.

But he can continue to improve. The Bulls are only one season into rebuilding, and though they can always get impatient, there probably won’t be a worthwhile quick fix available. Dunn should get opportunities to grow.

He rediscovered his confidence this season and found a coach in Fred Hoiberg who believes in him.

“I love everything about Kris,” Hoiberg said. “And, again, I hope we’re around for a long time together.”

New NBA playoff ad: What streets will the title celebration be on this season?

By Kurt HelinApr 6, 2018, 10:58 AM EDT
Come mid-June, there is going to be an NBA championship parade somewhere.

Through Oakland again? Maybe in downtown Houston instead? Cleveland? Toronto? Outside of saying it will not be down Figueroa Street in downtown Los Angeles, there are a lot of possibilities come June.

Enter the NBA’s new “Street” ad promoting the NBA playoffs. “It’s the NBA Playoffs, and many cities are anxiously awaiting to see which one gets to celebrate,” it starts, and you get the idea. Thought we’d pass it along to check out.

Jabari Parker misses dunk, makes shot on single attempt (video)

By Dan FeldmanApr 6, 2018, 10:00 AM EDT
Jabari Parker faces an uncertain present and future with the Bucks as he heads toward the playoffs and restricted free agency.

But, sometimes, things just have a way of working out.

(That wasn’t the case last night for Milwaukee, which lost to the Nets, 119-11.)

Jordan Clarkson drops 360 dunk on Wizards (video)

By Dan FeldmanApr 6, 2018, 9:00 AM EDT
Jordan Clarkson clearly felt good as the Cavaliers built a big lead against the Wizards last night.

He probably didn’t quite enjoy the Cavs blowing it and then falling behind by 17, but he also surely liked the comeback.

Three Things to Know: Kyrie Irving news blow to Celtics’ playoff chances, but at least they’re in

By Dan FeldmanApr 6, 2018, 8:00 AM EDT
Every day in the NBA there is a lot to unpack, so every weekday morning throughout the season we will give you the three things you need to know from the last 24 hours in the NBA.

1) Celtics star Kyrie Irving will miss 4-5 months, including the entire postseason, due to his knee injury.

Brad Stevens’ motion offense produces good shots. He goes four- and five-out to maximize spacing, and he gets his players on the same page with ball movement, player movement and screening. They all play hard.

But defenses clamp down in the playoffs, and teams must inevitably sometimes give the ball to someone who creates a shot for himself against a set defense with the shot clock running down. All the genius sets and extra effort still can’t avoid that.

That’s why Boston traded for Irving, who’s elite in those tough situations. He was supposed to help the Celtics’ regular-season success continue deep into the playoffs.

Without him, Boston fits the profile of a lower seed. Though the Celtics (53-25) will likely nab the No. 2 seed, they won’t necessarily put a better team on the floor than their first-round opponent – the Heat, Bucks or Wizards. If it weren’t for Boston’s home-court advantage, it could be a true toss-up series.

And that’s not so bad. The Celtics’ window is open for a while. Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Terry Rozier are developing nicely. Irving and Gordon Hayward should be healthy next year. All these setbacks occurred during a season LeBron James remains elite and the Raptors are humming. This might not have been Boston’s year yet, anyway.

And at least the Celtics have already clinched a playoff spot, which is more than can be said for most of the teams in the Western Conference race.

2.) The Nuggets beat the Timberwolves and the Jazz smashed the Clippers in two huge playoff-chase matchups.

Denver point guard Jamal Murray had one of the most pivotal plays of the season with 1:46 left last night. As the shot clock neared expiration, Murray pump-faked and drew a shooting foul on Karl-Anthony Towns. Towns (26 points, 13 rebounds, four assists), Minnesota’s best player throughout the game, fouled out. Murray made both free throws to put the Nuggets up one, and without having to face Towns, they held on for a 100-96 win. That tied Denver with the Timberwolves for eighth-place.

As a bad shot looked increasingly necessary, Murray in one fell swoop got Minnesota’s best player off the floor, put the Nuggets ahead and massively increased their playoff chances.

Denver’s point guards – Murray (22 points) and Devin Harris (20 points) – came up big on a night many of their teammates couldn’t find offensive rhythm. Those two shot 14-for-27 from the field (52%) and 8-for-15 on 3-pointers (53%). Everyone else was 21-for-62 from the field (34%) and 3-for-21 on 3-pointers (14%).

Other Nuggets made up for it with high-effort plays down the stretch, and they can’t let up now. Denver has a tougher closing schedule than the Timberwolves do – including the finale at Minnesota. And Minnesota should soon get back Jimmy Butler, who was active but didn’t play last night.

Next up for the Nuggets? The Clippers, who got trounced from start to finish by Utah last night.

The Clippers are on the verge of elimination, but at least they still play a couple teams they’re trying to catch.

Here are the Western Conference playoff-race standings with each team’s remaining schedule:

4. Jazz (46-33) – at Lakers, vs. Warriors, at Trail Blazers

5. Thunder (45-34) – at Rockets, at Heat, vs. Grizzlies

5. Spurs (45-34) – vs. Trail Blazers, vs. Kings, at Pelicans

7. Pelicans (44-34) – at Suns, at Warriors, at Clippers, vs. Spurs

8. Timberwolves (44-35) – at Lakers, vs. Grizzlies, vs. Nuggets

8. Nuggets (44-35) – at Clippers, vs. Trail Blazers, at Timberwolves

9. Clippers (42-37) – vs. Nuggets, vs. Pelicans, vs. Lakers

3) The Wizards suffered a demoralizing loss to the Cavaliers. Washington fell behind by 15, made a 32-point swing in the right direction then blew a 17-point lead in the final 7:30 of the fourth quarter. The Wizards have lost three straight and seven of nine.

The latest defeat came after John Wall identified this game against Cleveland and Tuesday’s against the Celtics as especially important. Wall, via Chase Hughes of NBC Sports Washington:

“I want to play against the teams that are going to be in the playoffs. No offense to the teams that are not going to the playoffs,” he said. “I want to play against Cleveland and definitely against Boston because those are who we might end up seeing in the playoffs. So, leave a statement there.”

Welp.

With Irving injured, that Boston game provides less opportunity for redemption. The stakes are just so much lower.

Last night’s result might have been good for everyone involved, though. The Cavs (49-30) move one step closer to the No. 3 seed, though the bigger test will come against the 76ers (48-30) tonight. And Washington moves closer to getting the No. 7 seed, which would almost certainly mean a first-round matchup with the vulnerable Celtics.

But that won’t matter unless the Wizards play much better than they have lately.