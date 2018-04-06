Jordan Clarkson drops 360 dunk on Wizards (video)

Jordan Clarkson clearly felt good as the Cavaliers built a big lead against the Wizards last night.
He probably didn’t quite enjoy the Cavs blowing it and then falling behind by 17, but he also surely liked the comeback.
Jordan Clarkson clearly felt good as the Cavaliers built a big lead against the Wizards last night.
He probably didn’t quite enjoy the Cavs blowing it and then falling behind by 17, but he also surely liked the comeback.
Every day in the NBA there is a lot to unpack, so every weekday morning throughout the season we will give you the three things you need to know from the last 24 hours in the NBA.
1) Celtics star Kyrie Irving will miss 4-5 months, including the entire postseason, due to his knee injury.
Brad Stevens’ motion offense produces good shots. He goes four- and five-out to maximize spacing, and he gets his players on the same page with ball movement, player movement and screening. They all play hard.
But defenses clamp down in the playoffs, and teams must inevitably sometimes give the ball to someone who creates a shot for himself against a set defense with the shot clock running down. All the genius sets and extra effort still can’t avoid that.
That’s why Boston traded for Irving, who’s elite in those tough situations. He was supposed to help the Celtics’ regular-season success continue deep into the playoffs.
Without him, Boston fits the profile of a lower seed. Though the Celtics (53-25) will likely nab the No. 2 seed, they won’t necessarily put a better team on the floor than their first-round opponent – the Heat, Bucks or Wizards. If it weren’t for Boston’s home-court advantage, it could be a true toss-up series.
And that’s not so bad. The Celtics’ window is open for a while. Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Terry Rozier are developing nicely. Irving and Gordon Hayward should be healthy next year. All these setbacks occurred during a season LeBron James remains elite and the Raptors are humming. This might not have been Boston’s year yet, anyway.
And at least the Celtics have already clinched a playoff spot, which is more than can be said for most of the teams in the Western Conference race.
2.) The Nuggets beat the Timberwolves and the Jazz smashed the Clippers in two huge playoff-chase matchups.
Denver point guard Jamal Murray had one of the most pivotal plays of the season with 1:46 left last night. As the shot clock neared expiration, Murray pump-faked and drew a shooting foul on Karl-Anthony Towns. Towns (26 points, 13 rebounds, four assists), Minnesota’s best player throughout the game, fouled out. Murray made both free throws to put the Nuggets up one, and without having to face Towns, they held on for a 100-96 win. That tied Denver with the Timberwolves for eighth-place.
As a bad shot looked increasingly necessary, Murray in one fell swoop got Minnesota’s best player off the floor, put the Nuggets ahead and massively increased their playoff chances.
Denver’s point guards – Murray (22 points) and Devin Harris (20 points) – came up big on a night many of their teammates couldn’t find offensive rhythm. Those two shot 14-for-27 from the field (52%) and 8-for-15 on 3-pointers (53%). Everyone else was 21-for-62 from the field (34%) and 3-for-21 on 3-pointers (14%).
Other Nuggets made up for it with high-effort plays down the stretch, and they can’t let up now. Denver has a tougher closing schedule than the Timberwolves do – including the finale at Minnesota. And Minnesota should soon get back Jimmy Butler, who was active but didn’t play last night.
Next up for the Nuggets? The Clippers, who got trounced from start to finish by Utah last night.
The Clippers are on the verge of elimination, but at least they still play a couple teams they’re trying to catch.
Here are the Western Conference playoff-race standings with each team’s remaining schedule:
4. Jazz (46-33) – at Lakers, vs. Warriors, at Trail Blazers
5. Thunder (45-34) – at Rockets, at Heat, vs. Grizzlies
5. Spurs (45-34) – vs. Trail Blazers, vs. Kings, at Pelicans
7. Pelicans (44-34) – at Suns, at Warriors, at Clippers, vs. Spurs
8. Timberwolves (44-35) – at Lakers, vs. Grizzlies, vs. Nuggets
8. Nuggets (44-35) – at Clippers, vs. Trail Blazers, at Timberwolves
9. Clippers (42-37) – vs. Nuggets, vs. Pelicans, vs. Lakers
3) The Wizards suffered a demoralizing loss to the Cavaliers. Washington fell behind by 15, made a 32-point swing in the right direction then blew a 17-point lead in the final 7:30 of the fourth quarter. The Wizards have lost three straight and seven of nine.
The latest defeat came after John Wall identified this game against Cleveland and Tuesday’s against the Celtics as especially important. Wall, via Chase Hughes of NBC Sports Washington:
“I want to play against the teams that are going to be in the playoffs. No offense to the teams that are not going to the playoffs,” he said. “I want to play against Cleveland and definitely against Boston because those are who we might end up seeing in the playoffs. So, leave a statement there.”
Welp.
With Irving injured, that Boston game provides less opportunity for redemption. The stakes are just so much lower.
Last night’s result might have been good for everyone involved, though. The Cavs (49-30) move one step closer to the No. 3 seed, though the bigger test will come against the 76ers (48-30) tonight. And Washington moves closer to getting the No. 7 seed, which would almost certainly mean a first-round matchup with the vulnerable Celtics.
But that won’t matter unless the Wizards play much better than they have lately.
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored 19 points, Rudy Gobert had 15 point and 10 rebounds and the Utah Jazz beat the Los Angeles Clippers 117-95 on Thursday night for their fourth straight victory.
Derrick Favors scored 16 points, and Jonas Jerebko and Alec Burks each had 13.
The Clippers were playing for their playoff lives but the Jazz displayed the intensity and urgency from the opening tip and never trailed. L.A. trails eighth-place New Orleans by 2 1/2 games with just three to play.
The Jazz have pole position for home-court advantage in the Western Conference playoffs – win out and they will host at least the first round, an almost inconceivable notion before they went 27-5 the last ten-plus weeks.
Austin Rivers led Los Angeles with 19 points, and Montrezl Harrell had 17.
Clippers, who shot just 3 for 17 from beyond the arc, have lost three of four and have nearly been eliminated from the postseason.
The Jazz put the game away a 9-2 run early in the second half and led by as many as 30 in the fourth quarter.
The Clippers had trouble staying with Utah’s multiple screen-and-roll actions and seemed to be chasing the ball all game.
Utah claimed the season series 3-1.
TIP-INS
Clippers: Tobias Harris got a technical with 5:58 left in the second quarter for arguing. … Danilo Gallinari missed his fourth game in the last six with a sore right hand. … The Clippers failed to reach the 100-point mark for just the second time in their last 12 games.
Jazz: Rubio, who missed the Memphis game with a sore left hamstring, scored nine points in the first quarter but did not return as his leg tightened. … Jae Crowder also left the game in the first quarter after getting poked in the eye. … Gobert got a technical in the second quarter. … Mitchell had scored at least 20 points in his last 10 games but sat the last 14 minutes of the blowout.
GOOD FROM DEEP
Ingles became the first Jazz player to make 200 3-pointers in a season after hitting a jumper from beyond the arc in the opening minutes of the second half. The Aussie forward is fourth in the league in 3-point percentage at 44.2 coming into the game. Mitchell, who is six behind the all-time rookie record for 3-pointers made, has the second-best mark at 179 and counting. Both passed the 178 that Randy Foye made in the 2012-13 campaign.
UP NEXT
Clippers: Host Denver on Saturday.
Jazz: At Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday.
Denver’s 100-96 win over the Timberwolves on Thursday wasn’t always pretty, but the victory matters far more than the quality of play to the Nuggets. They are now tied with Minnesota for eighth in the Western Conference at 44-35.
These teams meet again Wednesday, the last day of the regular season. First, Denver plays the Clippers and Trail Blazers. The Timberwolves play the Lakers and Grizzlies.
Nikola Jokic increased the likelihood of a high-stakes finale with his putback in the final seconds Thursday. That play illustrated Denver’s determination down the stretch.
Nuggets in final six minutes:
CLEVELAND (AP) — LeBron James scored 13 of his 33 points in the fourth quarter and brought Cleveland Cavaliers back from a 17-point deficit to stun the Washington Wizards 119-115 on Thursday night and maintain the No. 3 playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.
The Cavs trailed 104-87 with 7:35 left before storming back behind James, who added 14 assists, nine rebounds and made sure coach Tyronn Lue got a win in his return after missing nine games due to health reasons.
Jeff Green added 21 points and Kevin Love had 16 for the Cavs, who are 10-1 since March 17, when Lue was forced to leave a game in Chicago with “piercing” chest pains. Lue, who has changed his diet and is taking sleep medication, has come back to a team that seems to be hitting its stride just in time for the playoffs.
But it took another of those patented James’ comebacks to down the Wizards, who have dropped seven of nine and are in a three-way battle with Milwaukee and Miami for playoff positioning.
Washington’s John Wall looked more like his speedy All-Star self in his third game back from knee surgery, scoring 28 points with 14 assists. But he had a costly turnover in the closing seconds and the Wizards couldn’t put away the Cavs down the stretch.
A basket by Markieff Morris gave the Wizards a 110-100 lead with 3:16 left, but James scored six straight, fed Green for layup, and Rodney Hood made two free throws to complete a 10-0 run by the Cavs.
Green’s two free throws – on a tough call against Washington – gave the Cavs a 116-115 lead, but after Walls missed a short jumper, James split a pair of three throws, giving Washington one last chance.
Wall drove the lane but his twisting pass back outside was stolen by rookie Cedi Osman, who made two free throws to close it out.
Playing in just his third game since surgery, Wall had that burst back in his first step and he found his touch after two tough games. Bradley Beal added 19 points, and Otto Porter had 18 for Washington.
Lue came back to a familiar situation as the Cavs, who have endured injuries for months, were missing point guards Jose Calderon (hamstring) and George Hill (ankle). Lue started Osman at point.
TIP-INS
Wizards: Wall lost weight during his recovery, and coach Scott Brooks said that should help the All-Star going forward. “It’s going to be good for his long-term recovery,” Brooks said. “It’s good for him. It’s good for us. He just needs to gets some reps.”
Cavaliers: Won their eighth straight at home. … James has scored 30 points in 429 games, tying Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for fifth place in league history. … Osman is the seventh different starting point guard for Cleveland, which because of injuries has had 29 starting lineups. … Lue was sorry to learn Celtics guard Kyrie Irving will miss the playoffs with a knee infection. Irving had a great run with Cleveland and will be forever remembered for his go-ahead 3-pointer in the closing minutes of Game 7 in the 2016 Finals. “He was a big part of what we did here, a big part of winning the championship and even though he’s on another team you still don’t want to see anyone go through that,” Lue said.
UP NEXT
Wizards: Host Atlanta on Friday night.
Cavaliers: At Philadelphia on Friday night.