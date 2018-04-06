Joel Embiid progressing, still out indefinitely

Joel Embiid underwent surgery for an orbital fracture Saturday.

Six days later and seven days before the playoffs begin, how’s he doing?

76ers:

A medical update on Joel Embiid. pic.twitter.com/nUf3pajM0C — x – Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) April 6, 2018

Philadelphia reportedly hopes Embiid will miss only one playoff game. This update offers no reason to deviate from that – though, it’s so vague, it doesn’t offer much of anything.

The 76ers have won four straight without Embiid, though against bad competition. They’ll need him in the playoffs. He’s an elite center who provides tremendous value on both ends of the floor.

Whether or not he’s available for a first-round series will probably make the difference between Philadelphia being favorite and being underdog in any matchup – except against the Cavaliers, who would be favored regardless.