Jazz put Clippers on brink of elimination in playoff race

Associated PressApr 6, 2018, 1:31 AM EDT
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored 19 points, Rudy Gobert had 15 point and 10 rebounds and the Utah Jazz beat the Los Angeles Clippers 117-95 on Thursday night for their fourth straight victory.

Derrick Favors scored 16 points, and Jonas Jerebko and Alec Burks each had 13.

The Clippers were playing for their playoff lives but the Jazz displayed the intensity and urgency from the opening tip and never trailed. L.A. trails eighth-place New Orleans by 2 1/2 games with just three to play.

The Jazz have pole position for home-court advantage in the Western Conference playoffs – win out and they will host at least the first round, an almost inconceivable notion before they went 27-5 the last ten-plus weeks.

Austin Rivers led Los Angeles with 19 points, and Montrezl Harrell had 17.

Clippers, who shot just 3 for 17 from beyond the arc, have lost three of four and have nearly been eliminated from the postseason.

The Jazz put the game away a 9-2 run early in the second half and led by as many as 30 in the fourth quarter.

The Clippers had trouble staying with Utah’s multiple screen-and-roll actions and seemed to be chasing the ball all game.

Utah claimed the season series 3-1.

TIP-INS

Clippers: Tobias Harris got a technical with 5:58 left in the second quarter for arguing. … Danilo Gallinari missed his fourth game in the last six with a sore right hand. … The Clippers failed to reach the 100-point mark for just the second time in their last 12 games.

Jazz: Rubio, who missed the Memphis game with a sore left hamstring, scored nine points in the first quarter but did not return as his leg tightened. … Jae Crowder also left the game in the first quarter after getting poked in the eye. … Gobert got a technical in the second quarter. … Mitchell had scored at least 20 points in his last 10 games but sat the last 14 minutes of the blowout.

GOOD FROM DEEP

Ingles became the first Jazz player to make 200 3-pointers in a season after hitting a jumper from beyond the arc in the opening minutes of the second half. The Aussie forward is fourth in the league in 3-point percentage at 44.2 coming into the game. Mitchell, who is six behind the all-time rookie record for 3-pointers made, has the second-best mark at 179 and counting. Both passed the 178 that Randy Foye made in the 2012-13 campaign.

UP NEXT

Clippers: Host Denver on Saturday.

Jazz: At Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday.

Nikola Jokic’s putback dagger lifts Nuggets into tie with Timberwolves for 8th in West (video)

By Dan FeldmanApr 6, 2018, 1:15 AM EDT
Denver’s 100-96 win over the Timberwolves on Thursday wasn’t always pretty, but the victory matters far more than the quality of play to the Nuggets. They are now tied with Minnesota for eighth in the Western Conference at 44-35.

These teams meet again Wednesday, the last day of the regular season. First, Denver plays the Clippers and Trail Blazers. The Timberwolves play the Lakers and Grizzlies.

Nikola Jokic increased the likelihood of a high-stakes finale with his putback in the final seconds Thursday. That play illustrated Denver’s determination down the stretch.

Nuggets in final six minutes:

  • First-chance points: 5
  • Second-chance points: 10

LeBron James scores 33, Cavaliers rally to stun Wizards

Associated PressApr 6, 2018, 12:22 AM EDT
CLEVELAND (AP) — LeBron James scored 13 of his 33 points in the fourth quarter and brought Cleveland Cavaliers back from a 17-point deficit to stun the Washington Wizards 119-115 on Thursday night and maintain the No. 3 playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

The Cavs trailed 104-87 with 7:35 left before storming back behind James, who added 14 assists, nine rebounds and made sure coach Tyronn Lue got a win in his return after missing nine games due to health reasons.

Jeff Green added 21 points and Kevin Love had 16 for the Cavs, who are 10-1 since March 17, when Lue was forced to leave a game in Chicago with “piercing” chest pains. Lue, who has changed his diet and is taking sleep medication, has come back to a team that seems to be hitting its stride just in time for the playoffs.

But it took another of those patented James’ comebacks to down the Wizards, who have dropped seven of nine and are in a three-way battle with Milwaukee and Miami for playoff positioning.

Washington’s John Wall looked more like his speedy All-Star self in his third game back from knee surgery, scoring 28 points with 14 assists. But he had a costly turnover in the closing seconds and the Wizards couldn’t put away the Cavs down the stretch.

A basket by Markieff Morris gave the Wizards a 110-100 lead with 3:16 left, but James scored six straight, fed Green for layup, and Rodney Hood made two free throws to complete a 10-0 run by the Cavs.

Green’s two free throws – on a tough call against Washington – gave the Cavs a 116-115 lead, but after Walls missed a short jumper, James split a pair of three throws, giving Washington one last chance.

Wall drove the lane but his twisting pass back outside was stolen by rookie Cedi Osman, who made two free throws to close it out.

Playing in just his third game since surgery, Wall had that burst back in his first step and he found his touch after two tough games. Bradley Beal added 19 points, and Otto Porter had 18 for Washington.

Lue came back to a familiar situation as the Cavs, who have endured injuries for months, were missing point guards Jose Calderon (hamstring) and George Hill (ankle). Lue started Osman at point.

TIP-INS

Wizards: Wall lost weight during his recovery, and coach Scott Brooks said that should help the All-Star going forward. “It’s going to be good for his long-term recovery,” Brooks said. “It’s good for him. It’s good for us. He just needs to gets some reps.”

Cavaliers: Won their eighth straight at home. … James has scored 30 points in 429 games, tying Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for fifth place in league history. … Osman is the seventh different starting point guard for Cleveland, which because of injuries has had 29 starting lineups. … Lue was sorry to learn Celtics guard Kyrie Irving will miss the playoffs with a knee infection. Irving had a great run with Cleveland and will be forever remembered for his go-ahead 3-pointer in the closing minutes of Game 7 in the 2016 Finals. “He was a big part of what we did here, a big part of winning the championship and even though he’s on another team you still don’t want to see anyone go through that,” Lue said.

UP NEXT

Wizards: Host Atlanta on Friday night.

Cavaliers: At Philadelphia on Friday night.

Chris Paul game-winner for Rockets breaks 17-0 Trail Blazers run (video)

By Dan FeldmanApr 5, 2018, 10:35 PM EDT
The Rockets surrendered a 17-0 run within the final four minutes against the Trail Blazers tonight. Houston shot 0-for-5 and committed four turnovers. James Harden missed a pair of late free throws that could have iced the game.

Playing without an injured Damian Lillard, Portland didn’t do anything fancy. The Trail Blazers shot 8-for-8 inside the arc and added a free throw against a lax defense during the run.

For a team that wants to stay sharp rather than rest, the Rockets sure looked unfocused.

But Chris Paul salvaged a 96-94 Houston win with this layup with 0.8 seconds left.

The good news for Trail Blazers: They’ve already clinched a playoff spot and are probably headed for the No. 3 seed regardless.

Pelicans sign Jordan Crawford for playoff push

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images
Associated PressApr 5, 2018, 9:52 PM EDT
METAIRIE, La. (AP) — The New Orleans Pelicans have brought back guard Jordan Crawford as the club tries to hang on to one of the final playoffs spots in the Western Conference.

The Pelicans announced the move on Thursday, but terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

Ian Clark is out with an ankle injury.

The 6-foot-4 Crawford has played in 21 games for the Pelicans during parts of the past two seasons and has been a productive scorer in those outings, averaging 13.6 points.

Crawford played in only two games early this season with New Orleans, averaging 9.0 points before being waived on October 21.

Crawford has been in the NBA since 2010, also playing for with Atlanta, Washington, Boston and Golden State.

He is expected to be available to play in New Orleans’ next game Friday at Phoenix.

 