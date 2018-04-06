Grizzlies sign MarShon Brooks, reportedly to guaranteed two-year deal

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The Memphis Grizzlies have signed guard MarShon Brooks. The deal is guaranteed for next season, according to Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports:

Sources: Grizzlies guard MarShon Brooks has agreed to a guaranteed two-year deal with Memphis. Brooks has scored 70 points over three games in his first 10-day contract. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 6, 2018

Brooks originally signed a 10-day deal with the Grizzlies on March 27, and he averaged 23.3 points with 3.7 assists coming off the bench in three games. The 6-foot-5, 200-pound guard scored 70 points, the most by any player in franchise history over his first three games.

The 29-year-old Brooks also became only the second Grizzlies player to average at least 20 points a game in his first three games.

The Grizzlies also signed forward Omari Johnson to multiyear contract and waived guard Marquis Teague.

Johnson, 28, has averaged 16.6 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists this season in 44 games with the Memphis Hustle, the Grizzlies’ NBA G League affiliate. The 6-9 forward also was shooting 41.7 percent (136 of 326) from 3-point range for the Hustle.

Teague appeared in three games for the Grizzlies as a reserve. He averaged 3.7 points, 4.3 assists, 2 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 24.7 minutes.