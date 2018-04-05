Tyronn Lue: Jeff Green will start for Cavaliers through playoffs, pushing Kevin Love to center

Tyronn Lue is back coaching the Cavaliers, and he’s wasting no time altering the lineup.
Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com:
Cavaliers:
It seems the healthy Cavs will start George Hill at point guard, Rodney Hood at shooting guard, LeBron James and Jeff Green at forward and Kevin Love at center
Love at center will help maximize Cleveland’s offense, but he’s a liability as a rim-protector. The Cavs’ defense is already bad enough, and this will present another challenge.
As Lue said, Green is versatile. But that doesn’t make Green good. For someone comfortable beyond the arc, he’s a poor 3-point shooter. He can passably guard multiple positions, but none of them well. At least that defensive versatility could allow LeBron to play more of a free-safety role on defense – where he excels and creates highly valuable transition opportunities.
This means Larry Nance Jr. and Tristan Thompson will come off the bench, and there might not be room for both bigs in the playoff rotation. The way Thompson has played this season, it wouldn’t be surprising if he’s the odd man out.
We should avoid overreacting to a starting lineup. Sometimes, reserves play more. But starters – who spread their minutes over 48 game minutes rather than scrunching them into a shorter window – are better-equipped for big roles. It matters that this is how Lue is setting up the Cavs for a high-stakes playoff run.
Doc Rivers has done a great job with the Clippers this season. He deserves strong consideration for Coach of the Year.
But there have been questions about his future in L.A. Would he leave for another job? Would the Clippers change coaches as they move onto a new era?
It seems Rivers enjoys living in L.A. So, maybe if he’s not coaching the Clippers, he’ll return to television.
He clearly understands the medium.
Rob Perez:
This is fantastic.
Chris Sheridan was out ahead on LeBron leaving the Heat for the Cavaliers in 2014. Maybe Sheridan just guessed correctly. He got a key detail wrong – where LeBron announce the decision. But the main point turned out to be right, so I think it’s worth at least listening to Sheridan on LeBron’s impending free agency.
Before the season, Sheridan reported LeBron would 100% leave Cleveland again due to his beyond-repair relation with Cavs owner Dan Gilbert. LeBron’s camp quickly denied that, but more credible reporters have since lent credence to the idea of LeBron departing due to issues with Gilbert.
Meanwhile, Sheridan is doubling down on his assertion and adding details.
Sheridan at NJ.com:
When the information was given to me, my source said: “The entire NBA knows it. The only people who don’t are the media.”
The No. 1 reason why this is going to happen is because Cavs owner Dan Gilbert is a huge Trump supporter; LeBron is not.
LeBron James had made clear his thoughts on Donald Trump, most famously calling the president a “bum.”
Gilbert’s allegiance to Trump might be overstated. Though he hosted a fundraiser for Trump and met with him, Gilbert also donated to Hillary Clinton and met with her. Rich people often support opposing candidates, setting up access no matter who wins.
But LeBron’s perception matters most here. Gilbert is commonly seen as a Trump supporter, and if LeBron shares that view – accurate or not – that could dissuade him from re-signing with the Cavaliers.
There will be a lot for LeBron to consider this summer – which team can maximize championship count, legacy, money, where he wants he and his family to live and maybe the political leanings of his team’s owner. I just have a hard time believing Gilbert’s politics are the No. 1 consideration.
It’s easy to forget given how well it has gone so far, but Chris Paul took a major risk by engineering a trade from the Clippers for the Rockets.
The Clippers offered a huge contract (though not the five-year full max.) In Houston, he’s on an expiring contract.
He played on an established very good team with Blake Griffin and DeAndre Jordan in L.A. The Rockets had to adjust to a pairing between Paul and James Harden, two ball-dominant guards.
And of course there were personal considerations for Paul and his family. Moving from one city to another so far away is always a big choice.
Sarah Berger of CNBC:
The day after he was traded to Houston, Paul had a photo shoot that he struggled to get through.
“Everyone always thinks us athletes, we’ve always got it together. That’s a lie,” Paul tells CNBC Make It. “I was throwing up at the photo shoot.
“I was out there taking pictures,” Paul continues, “and I was like, ‘Give me a second.’ Boom. I ran out, threw up. Boom. Came back and acted like I had just taken a phone call. [It was] just the anxiety of knowing that there was a change that was coming.”
Paul admits he was scared. “I had been living in L.A. for the past six years. The decision that I made was not only going to affect me, but my family, my kids, everybody around me. It was a big decision.
“Who would have known it’s been one of the best things of my life.
Tyler Johnson said he threw up when he first learned the Nets would sign him to a $50 million offer sheet (which the Heat matched).
But a day later? That’s intense.
Hawks fans have been rooting for their team to lose for months, hoping for better lottery position. It’s a miserable position.
They finally got a great chance to cheer against the opponent last night.
Though Atlanta trailed the Heat by 30 in the final minute, Udonis Haslem – who hadn’t attempted a free throw all season – missed the first of two free throws. A second miss would give ticketed Atlanta fans free food.
But Haslem nailed the free throw and shrugged off the dismayed crowd as the Miami bench went wild.