Three Things to Know: Raptors stave off creeping doubt

By Dan FeldmanApr 5, 2018, 8:06 AM EDT
1) The Raptors got a much-needed win over the Celtics. Toronto had lost five of eight, including two straight – to the Celtics and Cavaliers, its chief competition in the Eastern Conference. The Raptors had been the East’s best team throughout the season. A “reset” offense and a deep bench seemingly had them poised for playoff success. But this late skid instilled plenty of doubt in a team that has disappointed annually in the postseason.

A 96-78 win over Boston ought to calm panic in Toronto.

This wasn’t the prettiest game, but the Raptors played with more purpose. They defended more aggressively, kept the ball moving and relied on balanced contributions. Kyle Lowry made a positive impact the day after his dud against Cleveland, which followed him going to San Antonio to watch Villanova win the national championship. The reserves came up big.

These weren’t necessarily the Celtics that Toronto would face in the postseason. Kyrie Irving, Marcus Smart and Shane Larkin were out. Boston used 11 players through three quarters.

But that only increased the impetus for the Raptors to win.

They didn’t prove anything last night. This team can’t do that until the playoffs, anyway. But at least Toronto stopped the bleeding (of a boo-boo that probably looked worse than it actually was).

2) The Mavericks out-tanked the Magic. Dallas’ 105-100 loss to Orlando might wind up last night’s most significant game on the NBA’s long-term landscape. The defeat dropped the Mavericks (24-55) ahead of the Magic (24-54) in the tight tank race.

Dallas pulled out all the stops. Dennis Smith Jr., Harrison Barnes, Dwight Powell and Dirk Nowitzki – who all started the previous game – sat last night. Two-way player Johnathan Motley started and played 41 minutes. Aaron Harrison started and played 42 minutes. Kyle Collinsworth and Dorian Finney-Smith each played 35 minutes. Another two-way player, Jalen Jones, played 27 minutes. It’s as if the Mavericks were trying to overwhelm their already-overmatched players.

Orlando didn’t idly watch Dallas tank. The Magic rested Nikola Vucevic. Three starters – Aaron Gordon, D.J. Augustin and Bismack Biyombo – sat the entire fourth quarter. Jamel Artis played 32 minutes.

But Gordon (20 points in 26 minutes) did too much in his limited playing time and got the Magic the unneeded win.

3) The Spurs fell to the Lakers, but at least remain in playoff position. Last night’s games otherwise featured chalk between a team in the playoff race and a team not – 76ers over Pistons, Heat over Hawks, Pelicans over Grizzlies. But San Antonio fell to Los Angeles, 122-112, in overtime.

The Lakers, without their own draft picks this year, are still feisty. They’ve got nothing to tank for. Kyle Kuzma scored 30 points, and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (21 points on nine shots) and Channing Frye (19 points on nine shots) were remarkably efficient.

The Spurs still haven’t clinched a playoff berth, so a loss to an eliminated team is a real letdown.

The Western Conference playoff-race standings now:

4. Utah Jazz (45-33)

5. Oklahoma City Thunder (45-34)

5. San Antonio Spurs (45-34)

7. Minnesota Timberwolves  (44-34)

7. New Orleans Pelicans (44-34)

—————————————————

9. Denver Nuggets (43-35)

10. Los Angeles Clippers (42-36)

Tonight will feature a couple big games – Clippers at Jazz and Timberwolves at Nuggets.

TV feed cuts to commercial right as Lakers attempt final shot vs. Spurs (VIDEO)

By Dane CarbaughApr 5, 2018, 1:43 AM EDT
The late game on Wednesday night held some intrigue, if only because the San Antonio Spurs continue to be one of the most interesting stories of this NBA season. With no Kawhi Leonard, the team has been up-and-down. Surprisingly, heading into the midweek matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers, San Antonio once again found itself battling for a top position in the Western Conference, just a few games back of the Portland Trail Blazers.

The Spurs lost to the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday, so as San Antonio took on the Lakers at Staples Center on Wednesday the question would be whether they would really drop two in a row and get swept by the blue and gold on the season.

Fans tuning in watched a tightly-contested matchup on ESPN, with both teams making baskets in the final minute to square the game, 108-108, with under 24 seconds to go. San Antonio took the foul to give with 4.8 seconds left, allowing LA a chance at a final bucket.

Then, this happened:

All of basketball Twitter simultaneously lost their minds about the brief commercial interruption. Meanwhile, LA’s Josh Hart missed his layup attempt at the buzzer, sending the game to overtime.

Los Angeles was able to pull away from the Spurs during the extra period, 122-112.

The Utah Jazz now hold a half-game lead over San Antonio for fourth place in the West.

76ers win 12th straight, eliminate Pistons 115-108

Getty
Associated PressApr 5, 2018, 12:30 AM EDT
DETROIT (AP) The Philadelphia 76ers are rolling right along without Joel Embiid.

JJ Redick scored 25 points, and the 76ers won their 12th straight game, eliminating Detroit from playoff contention with a 115-108 victory over the Pistons on Wednesday night. Embiid missed a fourth straight game because of a concussion and orbital fracture.

“Everyone in this room has stepped up since Joel went down, and we know we’re capable of winning games without him,” guard Ben Simmons said. “We told him to get ready for the playoffs and that we’ll take care of everything else. Now we’re showing that we can do that.”

The Pistons had their five-game winning streak snapped, and their defeat clinched a postseason spot for the Milwaukee Bucks. The Eastern Conference playoff field is now set, although there’s still plenty of uncertainty over the actual matchups. Philadelphia pulled even with Cleveland for third place in the East.

Anthony Tolliver scored 25 points for the Pistons and went 7 of 8 from 3-point range. Detroit was without star forward Blake Griffin, who missed his fourth straight game because of a bruised right ankle.

Embiid had surgery last weekend to repair a broken bone around his left eye. The 76ers could certainly use him, but so far, they’ve gone right on winning. Redick scored 13 points in the first quarter Wednesday, and backup big man Richaun Holmes had back-to-back dunks to give Philadelphia an 18-17 advantage. An alley-oop to Holmes put the 76ers up 36-28 after one.

The lead reached 19 in the second quarter. Philadelphia was up 65-49 at halftime, and the margin didn’t reach single digits again until the waning moments of the fourth. Detroit did manage to snap Philadelphia’s streak of nine straight double-digit wins.

Redick finished 10 of 13 from the field and 5 of 7 from beyond the arc .

“They’ve got two of the best guys in the entire league moving without the ball, with Redick and (Marco) Belinelli,” Pistons coach Stan Van Gundy said. “They tore us up tonight.”

76ers: Philadelphia was without F Dario Saric (right elbow cellulitis). F Robert Covington was shaken up in the third quarter after taking an elbow to the cheek from Detroit’s Reggie Jackson. Covington was able to finish the game, however. … Belinelli scored 19 points and Simmons had 16.

Pistons: Andre Drummond had 13 points and 15 rebounds.

The Pistons kept their slim postseason chances alive with this recent winning streak, and Detroit is 25-16 this season with Jackson suited up. But Jackson’s late-December ankle injury sent the Pistons into a funk they ultimately weren’t able to overcome.

“It’s tough. It was a goal of ours in September, to be able to make the playoffs,” guard Reggie Bullock said. “Things happen. Players left, players got hurt.”

Detroit cut Philadelphia’s lead to eight in the final minute, and after a turnover by Belinelli, Stanley Johnson had a 3-pointer that would have made it a five-point game. He missed.

“You always want to avoid turnovers down the stretch, but you have to give the Pistons credit. We’re on the road on a back-to-back, and we’re trying to end their shot at the playoffs,” 76ers coach Brett Brown said. “It is always going to be difficult and there’s going to come a point where you have to break their spirit to finish them off. They hit some huge 3s and forced some turnovers, and that’s the way a lead starts to evaporate, but we were able to reply with the same things.”

Moe Wagner, Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman and Duncan Robinson, fresh off their Final Four appearance with Michigan, were shown on the big screen at the game and drew a roar from the crowd.

76ers: Host Cleveland on Friday night.

Pistons: Host the Dallas Mavericks on Friday night.

Danny Green on Spurs teammates and Kawhi Leonard: “We’re not at odds with him”

AP
By Dane CarbaughApr 4, 2018, 11:59 PM EDT
Things are getting weird in San Antonio between the Spurs and Kawhi Leonard. That’s no doubt, and reports have confirmed as much.

Yet while the organization might be feeling some distance with Leonard, the actual players on the team apparently don’t feel that way about the former NBA Finals MVP.

Speaking on Chris Broussard’s podcast this week, Spurs guard Danny Green said he didn’t feel as though Leonard and his teammates were at odds. In fact, Green insisted that they still have Leonard’s back throughout everything that’s been said about the rumored rift.

Via In the Zone, transcribed by Uproxx:

“I can say from our team and from their perspective and standpoint, I can speak for most of them, there is no odds,” Green said. “We’re not at odds with him. I don’t know about the front office, I don’t know about family issues or whatever that is. I would like to guess none because he’s in the facility, he’s at the arena, he’s still there, they communicate, they still talk and check up on him, he still works out with our training staff. But from the team’s perspective, there’s nobody on our team that’s at odds with him. We understand, we have his back regardless of what he’s been going through.”

Things have definitely felt strained lately. ESPN’s Brian Windhorst said as much, and the idea that teams might have any confidence to come calling with trade offers for Leonard is more real than ever.

Even Gregg Popovich has seemingly had some carefully-worded things to say about Leonard and his recovery from an injury that has taken longer than anyone expected to heal.

Will Leonard end up on another team? Or is this just the first big drama in San Antonio since Doc Rivers told Tim Duncan he couldn’t bring family members on the team plane?

We’ll just have to wait and find out come the summer.

CJ McCollum on LeBron James to Sixers: ‘It’s a bigger possibility than people think’

AP
By Dane CarbaughApr 4, 2018, 11:00 PM EDT
2 Comments

Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum has a new podcast out, and after the first episode we already have a gem we can take away from it.

According to McCollum, he thinks people are discounting the idea of LeBron James leaving the Cleveland Cavaliers for the Philadelphia 76ers when he can opt-out of his contract to become a free agent this summer.

If James were to head to Philadelphia it might be one of the more stunning moves in NBA free agency history.

Via the Pull Up podcast:

He’s always calculated about his decision-making process going back to his youth. Ben [Simmons] is his young guy. Ben is a member of Klutch Sports, so that also could play a factor.

Philly is in the Eastern Conference. LeBron has been fond of the Eastern Conference throughout his career on what seems to be his EZ-Pass to the Finals.

I think it’s a bigger possibility than people think. I’m not sure if they have the space financially for that. Obviously, they have a lot of guys on rookie deals right now. But they would need to get some more shooters in there if they do want to bring Bron in.

James reportedly has just three teams on his short list: the Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Lakers, and the Sixers. LeBron was reportedly seen scoping out schools in the Philadelphia area earlier this year, but that rumor has been denied by his camp.

Meanwhile, despite billboards going up in McCollum’s back yard, it doesn’t appear that many other teams have a real shot at The King.