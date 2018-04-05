Report: Probable lottery pick Collin Sexton declaring for NBA draft

Collin Sexton had Dwyane Wade jumping out of his seat while still a high schooler.

After a stellar freshman season at Alabama, Sexton will try to elicit similar reactions from NBA teams picking high in the draft.

Tony Tsoukalas of BamaInsider.com:

Collin Sexton’s time at Alabama appears to be coming to an end. The freshman point guard will announce his decision to forgo the rest of his college career and enter the NBA Draft during a Friday news conference, sources have told BamaInsider.com.

Sexton will very likely be a lottery pick. How high might depend on how the draft order shakes out. He’s a somewhat polarizing prospect – within the top range, at least.

Above all, Sexton is a ferocious attacker with the ball in his hands. From when he gets it in the backcourt until he gets to the basket, he’s pressuring the defense. He can get out of control, but he changes speed and direction well. He can also finish above the rim once he gets there.

For a player of that style, Sexton shoots well enough from outside, though it’d help if he improved there (and he appears capable of doing so). He definitely must continue to develop as a passer to take advantage of the attention his drives draw.

At 6-foot-2 with a 6-foot-7 wingspan, Sexton has the lateral quickness to defend well. He didn’t assert himself enough on that end at Alabama, but that can be chalked up to his huge offensive load – made even more challenging by a lack of floor spacing around him.

Sexton should look even better in an NBA system. There are concerns about habits developed at Alabama – focus on offense over defense, shot selection – but he can get past those.