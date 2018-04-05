Lakers C Ivica Zubac dunks on, turns around Davis Bertans (video)

It’s that time of year when Ivica Zubac plays 28 minutes.
Those big minutes for the second-year center produced this big dunk on Davis Bertans in the Lakers’ win over the Spurs last night.
The Hornets reportedly offered their general-manager job to Mitch Kupchak.
Unsurprisingly, the man whose last major moves were signing Luol Deng (four years, $72 million), Timofey Mozgov (four years, $64 million) and Jordan Clarkson (four years, $50 million) hasn’t found a better offer elsewhere.
Somewhat surprisingly, Kupchak is apparently getting a loftier title than he had with the Lakers.
The Charlotte Hornets have made significant progress in contract talks with Mitch Kupchak to become president of basketball operations and general manager, and a formal agreement is expected to be reached soon, league sources told ESPN.
Kupchak will keep assistant general manager Buzz Peterson in a front-office role, and Kupchak ultimately will add his own personnel changes to the team’s management and scouting structure, league sources said.
All along, Kupchak was expected to keep Peterson. Hornets owner Michael Jordan, Kupchak and Peterson all played at North Carolina. This is yet another indicator Jordan overvalued the Tar Heel connection when choosing Kupchak.
Maybe Kupchak is up for the daunting task in Charlotte. He built multiple Lakers title teams. But if he hadn’t gone to North Carolina, would Jordan have hired him? Will Kupchak’s college choice make him any better in this role than if he played at, say, Kansas?
It won’t matter now. The Hornets are full steam ahead with Kupchak.
1) The Raptors got a much-needed win over the Celtics. Toronto had lost five of eight, including two straight – to the Celtics and Cavaliers, its chief competition in the Eastern Conference. The Raptors had been the East’s best team throughout the season. A “reset” offense and a deep bench seemingly had them poised for playoff success. But this late skid instilled plenty of doubt in a team that has disappointed annually in the postseason.
A 96-78 win over Boston ought to calm panic in Toronto.
This wasn’t the prettiest game, but the Raptors played with more purpose. They defended more aggressively, kept the ball moving and relied on balanced contributions. Kyle Lowry made a positive impact the day after his dud against Cleveland, which followed him going to San Antonio to watch Villanova win the national championship. The reserves came up big.
These weren’t necessarily the Celtics that Toronto would face in the postseason. Kyrie Irving, Marcus Smart and Shane Larkin were out. Boston used 11 players through three quarters.
But that only increased the impetus for the Raptors to win.
They didn’t prove anything last night. This team can’t do that until the playoffs, anyway. But at least Toronto stopped the bleeding (of a boo-boo that probably looked worse than it actually was).
2) The Mavericks out-tanked the Magic. Dallas’ 105-100 loss to Orlando might wind up last night’s most significant game on the NBA’s long-term landscape. The defeat dropped the Mavericks (24-55) ahead of the Magic (24-54) in the tight tank race.
Dallas pulled out all the stops. Dennis Smith Jr., Harrison Barnes, Dwight Powell and Dirk Nowitzki – who all started the previous game – sat last night. Two-way player Johnathan Motley started and played 41 minutes. Aaron Harrison started and played 42 minutes. Kyle Collinsworth and Dorian Finney-Smith each played 35 minutes. Another two-way player, Jalen Jones, played 27 minutes. It’s as if the Mavericks were trying to overwhelm their already-overmatched players.
Orlando didn’t idly watch Dallas tank. The Magic rested Nikola Vucevic. Three starters – Aaron Gordon, D.J. Augustin and Bismack Biyombo – sat the entire fourth quarter. Jamel Artis played 32 minutes.
But Gordon (20 points in 26 minutes) did too much in his limited playing time and got the Magic the unneeded win.
3) The Spurs fell to the Lakers, but at least remain in playoff position. Last night’s games otherwise featured chalk between a team in the playoff race and a team not – 76ers over Pistons, Heat over Hawks, Pelicans over Grizzlies. But San Antonio fell to Los Angeles, 122-112, in overtime.
The Lakers, without their own draft picks this year, are still feisty. They’ve got nothing to tank for. Kyle Kuzma scored 30 points, and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (21 points on nine shots) and Channing Frye (19 points on nine shots) were remarkably efficient.
The Spurs still haven’t clinched a playoff berth, so a loss to an eliminated team is a real letdown.
The Western Conference playoff-race standings now:
4. Utah Jazz (45-33)
5. Oklahoma City Thunder (45-34)
5. San Antonio Spurs (45-34)
7. Minnesota Timberwolves (44-34)
7. New Orleans Pelicans (44-34)
9. Denver Nuggets (43-35)
10. Los Angeles Clippers (42-36)
Tonight will feature a couple big games – Clippers at Jazz and Timberwolves at Nuggets.
The late game on Wednesday night held some intrigue, if only because the San Antonio Spurs continue to be one of the most interesting stories of this NBA season. With no Kawhi Leonard, the team has been up-and-down. Surprisingly, heading into the midweek matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers, San Antonio once again found itself battling for a top position in the Western Conference, just a few games back of the Portland Trail Blazers.
The Spurs lost to the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday, so as San Antonio took on the Lakers at Staples Center on Wednesday the question would be whether they would really drop two in a row and get swept by the blue and gold on the season.
Fans tuning in watched a tightly-contested matchup on ESPN, with both teams making baskets in the final minute to square the game, 108-108, with under 24 seconds to go. San Antonio took the foul to give with 4.8 seconds left, allowing LA a chance at a final bucket.
Then, this happened:
All of basketball Twitter simultaneously lost their minds about the brief commercial interruption. Meanwhile, LA’s Josh Hart missed his layup attempt at the buzzer, sending the game to overtime.
Los Angeles was able to pull away from the Spurs during the extra period, 122-112.
The Utah Jazz now hold a half-game lead over San Antonio for fourth place in the West.
DETROIT (AP) The Philadelphia 76ers are rolling right along without Joel Embiid.
JJ Redick scored 25 points, and the 76ers won their 12th straight game, eliminating Detroit from playoff contention with a 115-108 victory over the Pistons on Wednesday night. Embiid missed a fourth straight game because of a concussion and orbital fracture.
“Everyone in this room has stepped up since Joel went down, and we know we’re capable of winning games without him,” guard Ben Simmons said. “We told him to get ready for the playoffs and that we’ll take care of everything else. Now we’re showing that we can do that.”
The Pistons had their five-game winning streak snapped, and their defeat clinched a postseason spot for the Milwaukee Bucks. The Eastern Conference playoff field is now set, although there’s still plenty of uncertainty over the actual matchups. Philadelphia pulled even with Cleveland for third place in the East.
Anthony Tolliver scored 25 points for the Pistons and went 7 of 8 from 3-point range. Detroit was without star forward Blake Griffin, who missed his fourth straight game because of a bruised right ankle.
Embiid had surgery last weekend to repair a broken bone around his left eye. The 76ers could certainly use him, but so far, they’ve gone right on winning. Redick scored 13 points in the first quarter Wednesday, and backup big man Richaun Holmes had back-to-back dunks to give Philadelphia an 18-17 advantage. An alley-oop to Holmes put the 76ers up 36-28 after one.
The lead reached 19 in the second quarter. Philadelphia was up 65-49 at halftime, and the margin didn’t reach single digits again until the waning moments of the fourth. Detroit did manage to snap Philadelphia’s streak of nine straight double-digit wins.
Redick finished 10 of 13 from the field and 5 of 7 from beyond the arc .
“They’ve got two of the best guys in the entire league moving without the ball, with Redick and (Marco) Belinelli,” Pistons coach Stan Van Gundy said. “They tore us up tonight.”
TIP-INS
76ers: Philadelphia was without F Dario Saric (right elbow cellulitis). F Robert Covington was shaken up in the third quarter after taking an elbow to the cheek from Detroit’s Reggie Jackson. Covington was able to finish the game, however. … Belinelli scored 19 points and Simmons had 16.
Pistons: Andre Drummond had 13 points and 15 rebounds.
DONE
The Pistons kept their slim postseason chances alive with this recent winning streak, and Detroit is 25-16 this season with Jackson suited up. But Jackson’s late-December ankle injury sent the Pistons into a funk they ultimately weren’t able to overcome.
“It’s tough. It was a goal of ours in September, to be able to make the playoffs,” guard Reggie Bullock said. “Things happen. Players left, players got hurt.”
LATE RALLY
Detroit cut Philadelphia’s lead to eight in the final minute, and after a turnover by Belinelli, Stanley Johnson had a 3-pointer that would have made it a five-point game. He missed.
“You always want to avoid turnovers down the stretch, but you have to give the Pistons credit. We’re on the road on a back-to-back, and we’re trying to end their shot at the playoffs,” 76ers coach Brett Brown said. “It is always going to be difficult and there’s going to come a point where you have to break their spirit to finish them off. They hit some huge 3s and forced some turnovers, and that’s the way a lead starts to evaporate, but we were able to reply with the same things.”
CELEBRITIES
Moe Wagner, Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman and Duncan Robinson, fresh off their Final Four appearance with Michigan, were shown on the big screen at the game and drew a roar from the crowd.
UP NEXT
76ers: Host Cleveland on Friday night.
Pistons: Host the Dallas Mavericks on Friday night.
