Dirk Nowitzki has ankle surgery, still expected to return next season

Dirk Nowitzki can still get buckets — he’s averaging 12 points a game, shooting better than 40 percent from three — but he’s not moving as well as he once did. Being 39 and having played 50,573 regular season minutes in a 20-year career will do that.
However, it was a little more than just father time — Nowitzki’s ankle bothered him all season, and on Thursday the Mavericks announced he underwent “surgical debridement of his left ankle.” With less than a week left of games remaining, Nowitzki is obviously done for this season.
Nowitzki decided to play through the left ankle impingement that plagued him throughout this season and his mobility was severely hampered at times, but the Mavs' hope is that today's procedure helps in that department
Next season Nowitzki — the greatest Dallas Maverick in franchise history, the greatest European player ever in the NBA and the best outside shooting big in league history — will be honored at every stop. The Mavs will sell out the American Airlines Center as Dallas fans get one last look at their favorite player (all while watching Dennis Smith Jr. and the rest of the younger Mavericks develop). It’s the kind of honors Nowitzki has earned and will want to play down.
Report: Probable lottery pick Collin Sexton declaring for NBA draft
Collin Sexton’s time at Alabama appears to be coming to an end. The freshman point guard will announce his decision to forgo the rest of his college career and enter the NBA Draft during a Friday news conference, sources have told BamaInsider.com.
Sexton will very likely be a lottery pick. How high might depend on how the draft order shakes out. He’s a somewhat polarizing prospect – within the top range, at least.
Above all, Sexton is a ferocious attacker with the ball in his hands. From when he gets it in the backcourt until he gets to the basket, he’s pressuring the defense. He can get out of control, but he changes speed and direction well. He can also finish above the rim once he gets there.
For a player of that style, Sexton shoots well enough from outside, though it’d help if he improved there (and he appears capable of doing so). He definitely must continue to develop as a passer to take advantage of the attention his drives draw.
At 6-foot-2 with a 6-foot-7 wingspan, Sexton has the lateral quickness to defend well. He didn’t assert himself enough on that end at Alabama, but that can be chalked up to his huge offensive load – made even more challenging by a lack of floor spacing around him.
Sexton should look even better in an NBA system. There are concerns about habits developed at Alabama – focus on offense over defense, shot selection – but he can get past those.
Report: Hornets close to hiring Mitch Kupchak as president and general manager
The Hornets reportedly offered their general-manager job to Mitch Kupchak.
Unsurprisingly, the man whose last major moves were signing Luol Deng (four years, $72 million), Timofey Mozgov (four years, $64 million) and Jordan Clarkson (four years, $50 million) hasn’t found a better offer elsewhere.
Somewhat surprisingly, Kupchak is apparently getting a loftier title than he had with the Lakers.
The Charlotte Hornets have made significant progress in contract talks with Mitch Kupchak to become president of basketball operations and general manager, and a formal agreement is expected to be reached soon, league sources told ESPN.
Kupchak will keep assistant general manager Buzz Peterson in a front-office role, and Kupchak ultimately will add his own personnel changes to the team’s management and scouting structure, league sources said.
All along, Kupchak was expected to keep Peterson. Hornets owner Michael Jordan, Kupchak and Peterson all played at North Carolina. This is yet another indicator Jordan overvalued the Tar Heel connection when choosing Kupchak.
Maybe Kupchak is up for the daunting task in Charlotte. He built multiple Lakers title teams. But if he hadn’t gone to North Carolina, would Jordan have hired him? Will Kupchak’s college choice make him any better in this role than if he played at, say, Kansas?
It won’t matter now. The Hornets are full steam ahead with Kupchak.
Every day in the NBA there is a lot to unpack, so every weekday morning throughout the season we will give you the three things you need to know from the last 24 hours in the NBA.
1) The Raptors got a much-needed win over the Celtics. Toronto had lost five of eight, including two straight – to the Celtics and Cavaliers, its chief competition in the Eastern Conference. The Raptors had been the East’s best team throughout the season. A “reset” offense and a deep bench seemingly had them poised for playoff success. But this late skid instilled plenty of doubt in a team that has disappointed annually in the postseason.
A 96-78 win over Boston ought to calm panic in Toronto.
This wasn’t the prettiest game, but the Raptors played with more purpose. They defended more aggressively, kept the ball moving and relied on balanced contributions. Kyle Lowry made a positive impact the day after his dud against Cleveland, which followed him going to San Antonio to watch Villanova win the national championship. The reserves came up big.
These weren’t necessarily the Celtics that Toronto would face in the postseason. Kyrie Irving, Marcus Smart and Shane Larkin were out. Boston used 11 players through three quarters.
But that only increased the impetus for the Raptors to win.
They didn’t prove anything last night. This team can’t do that until the playoffs, anyway. But at least Toronto stopped the bleeding (of a boo-boo that probably looked worse than it actually was).
2) The Mavericks out-tanked the Magic. Dallas’ 105-100 loss to Orlando might wind up last night’s most significant game on the NBA’s long-term landscape. The defeat dropped the Mavericks (24-55) ahead of the Magic (24-54) in the tight tank race.
But Gordon (20 points in 26 minutes) did too much in his limited playing time and got the Magic the unneeded win.
3) The Spurs fell to the Lakers, but at least remain in playoff position. Last night’s games otherwise featured chalk between a team in the playoff race and a team not – 76ers over Pistons, Heat over Hawks, Pelicans over Grizzlies. But San Antonio fell to Los Angeles, 122-112, in overtime.
The Lakers, without their own draft picks this year, are still feisty. They’ve got nothing to tank for. Kyle Kuzma scored 30 points, and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (21 points on nine shots) and Channing Frye (19 points on nine shots) were remarkably efficient.
The Spurs still haven’t clinched a playoff berth, so a loss to an eliminated team is a real letdown.
The Western Conference playoff-race standings now:
4. Utah Jazz (45-33)
5. Oklahoma City Thunder (45-34)
5. San Antonio Spurs (45-34)
7. Minnesota Timberwolves (44-34)
7. New Orleans Pelicans (44-34)
—————————————————
9. Denver Nuggets (43-35)
10. Los Angeles Clippers (42-36)
Tonight will feature a couple big games – Clippers at Jazz and Timberwolves at Nuggets.