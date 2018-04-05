Chris Paul game-winner for Rockets breaks 17-0 Trail Blazers run (video)

Click to email (Opens in new window)

The Rockets surrendered a 17-0 run within the final four minutes against the Trail Blazers tonight. Houston shot 0-for-5 and committed four turnovers. James Harden missed a pair of late free throws that could have iced the game.

Playing without an injured Damian Lillard, Portland didn’t do anything fancy. The Trail Blazers shot 8-for-8 inside the arc and added a free throw against a lax defense during the run.

For a team that wants to stay sharp rather than rest, the Rockets sure looked unfocused.

But Chris Paul salvaged a 96-94 Houston win with this layup with 0.8 seconds left.

The good news for Trail Blazers: They’ve already clinched a playoff spot and are probably headed for the No. 3 seed regardless.