Three Things to Know: 2017-18 Western Conference ties record with 10 winning teams

By Dan FeldmanApr 4, 2018, 8:55 AM EDT
Every day in the NBA there is a lot to unpack, so every weekday morning throughout the season we will give you the three things you need to know from the last 24 hours in the NBA.

1) This year’s Western Conference is special. The Clippers beat the Spurs last night, moving to 42-36 and clinching the 10th winning record in the West. The only other time a single conference produced so many winning teams – the 2001 Western Conference.

The standings that year:

1. San Antonio Spurs (58-24)

2. Los Angeles Lakers (56-26)

3. Sacramento Kings (55-27)

4. Utah Jazz (53-29)

5. Dallas Mavericks (53-29)

6. Phoenix Suns (51-31)

7. Portland Trail Blazers (50-32)

8. Minnesota Timberwolves (47-35)

————————————————-

9. Houston Rockets (45-37)

10. Seattle SuperSonics (44-38)

The Bucks (106-102 over the Celtics) and Heat (101-98) winning last night also clinched all eight Eastern Conference playoff teams having winning records. So, there will be 18 teams this season above .500. The only other time that happened: 2005, when the 42-40 Cavaliers and 44-38 Timberwolves missed the playoffs.

All this points to a deep and fun postseason – except for the two Western Conference teams that don’t make it. Which leads to…

2) The Clippers and Nuggets aren’t going away. The Clippers trailed San Antonio by 19 and by seven with three minutes left. By snapping Indiana’s five-game winning streak, Denver has won three straight – last night’s narrow 107-104 victory and overtime wins over the Bucks and Thunder.

Just three Western Conference teams – Rockets, Warriors and Trail Blazers – have clinched playoff berths. The rest of the race:

4. Utah Jazz (45-33)

4. San Antonio Spurs (45-33)

6. Oklahoma City Thunder (45-34)

7. Minnesota Timberwolves (44-34)

8. New Orleans Pelicans (43-34)

————————————————-

9. Denver Nuggets (43-35)

10. Los Angeles Clippers (42-36)

In their final four games, the Nuggets and Clippers each face three teams in the mix – including each other. Here’s the closing four for Denver and L.A.:

Nuggets:

  • vs. Timberwolves tomorrow
  • at Clippers on Saturday
  • vs. Trail Blazers on Monday
  • at Timberwolves next Wednesday

Clippers:

  • at Jazz tomorrow
  • vs. Nuggets on Saturday
  • vs. Pelicans on Monday
  • vs. Lakers next Thursday

Should be a fun finish.

3) The Cavaliers beat the Raptors, 112-106 – which means everything, nothing or something in between. Great analysis, I know.

Cleveland acting coach Larry Drew called a comeback win over Toronto a couple weeks ago a potential turning point. How big a message is another win over the first-place Raptors?

The Raptors have been the East’s best team this season, but they’ve also struggled in the playoffs the last few seasons and gotten eliminated by the Cavs the last two years. Even with Cleveland holding a worse record this year, a LeBron James team is always dangerous. Last night’s result could instill doubt in Toronto.

Or it could be an isolated event. After watching Villanova win the national championship the day before in San Antonio, Kyle Lowry scored five points on 2-of-11 shooting. He’ll be better-rested in the postseason.

On the other hand, the Cavaliers were missing starting point guard George Hill – though replacement Jose Calderon (19 points on 11 shots) played well. Of course, LeBron (27 points, 10 rebounds and six assists) and Kevin Love (18 points and 15 rebounds) did the heavy lifting.

Let’s just say not to read too much into a single regular-season game but not completely discount its importance, either.

Miami Heat clinch playoff spot, top Hawks 101-98

Associated PressApr 4, 2018, 8:00 AM EDT
MIAMI (AP) Hassan Whiteside‘s tip-in with a minute left put Miami up for good, Josh Richardson blocked a potential go-ahead shot in the final seconds and Heat clinched their 20th playoff spot in 30 seasons by rallying to beat the Atlanta Hawks 101-98 on Tuesday night.

The Heat trailed 98-90 with less than 3 minutes left, then finished the game on an 11-0 run.

Tyler Johnson‘s 3-pointer got Miami within one, and Whiteside tipped in Josh Richardson’s miss on the next possession. Atlanta had a chance to take the lead when Damion Lee got into the lane and tried a 10-footer with about 5 seconds left, but Richardson blocked it and the Heat controlled the rebound.

Richardson made a pair of free throws with 0.6 seconds left. The Hawks’ last-ditch 3-point try by John Collins was well short, wrapping up the postseason spot for the Heat.

Miami will open the playoffs on the road on either April 14 or 15.

Goran Dragic scored 22 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for Miami, which got 18 points and 12 rebounds from Whiteside in his first game since angrily saying he wanted more playing time. Tyler Johnson scored 12, Dwyane Wade had 11 and James Johnson finished with 10 for the Heat.

Collins had 19 points and 10 rebounds for the Hawks, who got 18 points from Tyler Dorsey and 16 from Damion Lee. Isaiah Taylor added 15 and Mike Muscala scored 13 for Atlanta.

“It’s an honor for us to be in the playoffs,” Wade said.

The Heat were not sharp; shots were short, the occasional pass would bounce off someone’s head, and balls were dribbled off of feet more than once.

And a few great minutes to start the fourth put the Hawks in total control.

Wade opened the final quarter with a basket to break a 78-all tie, only to have it answered by an 11-0 run for Atlanta. Dorsey made a pair of 3-pointers during the spurt, Muscala made another to cap the burst and just like that the Hawks were up 89-80.

But the Heat had just enough at the end, and now can finally think about the postseason.

TIP-INS

Hawks: Collins, who grew up playing in nearby Palm Beach County, is essentially assured of having the best field-goal percentage for a rookie in Hawks history. He’s now at 58.3 percent this season; the best shooting year by an Atlanta rookie was Antoine Carr’s 52.8-percent clip in 1984-85. … Dewayne Dedmon was ruled out with a sore rib, meaning the Hawks had six players out with injuries.

Heat: Rookie C Bam Adebayo didn’t play for the second consecutive game. … The Heat were 8 for 33 from 3-point range.

WADE MARK

Wade’s fourth assist of the night came late in the first half, going to Whiteside – and giving the guard 5,000 assists in a Heat uniform. He’s the ninth player to score 20,000 points and collect 5,000 assists with one team, joining Karl Malone, Kobe Bryant, Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Larry Bird, John Havlicek, Oscar Robertson and Jerry West.

CHASING HISTORY

Heat G Wayne Ellington now has 204 3-pointers in games that he didn’t start this season. That’s two away from the NBA single-season record for a reserve, set last year by Houston’s Eric Gordon. Ellington has 213 overall for the season, moving him 12 away from tying the Heat single-season record set by Damon Jones in 2004-05.

LONG YEAR

Only four teams haven’t had longer than a two-game winning streak this season – Atlanta, Sacramento, Phoenix and Brooklyn. The Hawks are now 3-19 in games following a win.

UP NEXT

The Heat visit the Hawks in Atlanta on Wednesday night, a game that wraps up the final back-to-back of the season for both clubs.

Austin Rivers hits go-ahead 3-pointer to help Clippers beat Spurs (VIDEO)

By Dane CarbaughApr 4, 2018, 1:36 AM EDT
Thanks to the Los Angeles Clippers and Austin Rivers, the San Antonio Spurs’ 18-season streak of hitting the half century mark in wins will end.

During Tuesday night’s matchup between the two Western Conference rivals, San Antonio’s streak of 50 or more wins each season since 1999-00 hung in the balance. The Spurs, with the ability to move up in the standings as they chase the Portland Trail Blazers, needed to come out with a victory on the road.

But it was not to be.

The game came down to the final minute, with the teams trading 3-pointers by both Lou Williams and Patty Mills. The Spurs led with 37 seconds to go after Mills hit a deep three, making it 108-106 in favor of San Antonio.

Less than 10 seconds later, Rivers responded with a 3-pointer of his own, giving the Clippers the lead for good.

Via Twitter:

Mills would miss on the next Spurs possession, and Los Angeles closed the game on free throws.

The win was good news for the Blazers, who dropped a game to the lowly Dallas Mavericks earlier on Tuesday. That allows Portland to remain in third place, three games ahead of both the Utah Jazz and the Spurs.

LeBron James, Cavaliers beat East-leading Raptors … again

Associated PressApr 4, 2018, 12:30 AM EDT
CLEVELAND (AP) LeBron James scored 27 points, the last coming on a sensational layup, and the Cleveland Cavaliers gave the Toronto Raptors another reminder of what could lie ahead in the playoffs with a 112-106 victory on Tuesday night.

James added nine rebounds, six assists and helped put the Raptors away down the stretch with an artistic three-point play.

It was Cleveland’s second win in two weeks over the Eastern Conference’s top team, whose lead over second-place Boston continues to shrink. This time, the Cavaliers were much healthier than when they beat the Raptors on March 21 despite missing five rotational players and coach Tyronn Lue.

Jose Calderon added 19 points and Kevin Love had 18 points and 15 rebounds for the Cavs, who are 9-1 since March 17.

DeMar DeRozan scored 19 and Jonas Valanciunas 17 for Toronto, which will host Boston on Wednesday. The Raptors didn’t quit and scored eight points in 34 seconds before the Cavs put it away with four free throws. Kyle Lowry scored only five on 2-of-11 shooting.

Toronto was still within 11 in the fourth when James drove the baseline, hung in the air and spun in a reverse layup while being fouled. He pounded his chest and screamed as he walked near Toronto’s bench and coach Dwane Casey, who has seen the three-time champion make that kind of play so many times before.

The Cavaliers still aren’t at full strength. Starting point guard George Hill missed his second straight game with a sprained left ankle and Lue was in attendance but only in an advisory role as he remains on medical leave.

The Raptors are in the midst of a grueling three-game stretch against Boston, Cleveland and the Celtics again that Casey believes will toughen his team.

“It’s good for us,” Casey said. “Last year we were playing against some teams that were so-called rebuilding and we were winning by 15-20 points. It did not get us ready for the playoffs. These games, playing against a good team like Cleveland, a good team like Boston will help us get ready, harden us, showing some things we need to be better in.”

They still need to be better against the Cavs, who have eliminated them from the past two playoffs.

Cleveland’s ball movement was excellent in the second quarter and so was its accuracy.

The Cavs made their first five 3-pointers – in less than four minutes – and opened a 16-point lead. Love dropped three of the 3s with the others by Rodney Hood and Calderon, who made his first six field-goal attempts and scored 14 in the opening half.

TIP-INS

Raptors: Lowry attended Monday night’s NCAA title game in San Antonio and the proud Villanova alum wore a championship cap to Tuesday’s shootaround. … Remain one win shy of matching the franchise record of 56 wins set in 2015-16. … Dropped to 3-5 since winning 11 straight from Feb. 26-March 16.

Cavaliers: James passed Kobe Bryant with his 942nd 20-point game, third-most in league history. … Won their seventh straight home game. … Kyle Korver played for the first time since March 19. He was excused to be with family following the death of his 27-year-old brother and had been slowed by a sore right foot. … Hill should be back soon. He did conditioning and shooting drills following shootaround and wasn’t favoring his ankle.

UP NEXT

Raptors: Host Boston on Wednesday.

Cavaliers: Host Washington on Thursday.

Sixers beat Nets by 26 to grab to 11th straight win

Associated PressApr 3, 2018, 11:30 PM EDT
PHILADELPHIA (AP) The focused 76ers have their eyes and hearts set on home-court advantage in the playoffs.

J.J. Redick scored 19 points and Ben Simmons had 15 points and 12 rebounds to lead Philadelphia to its 11th straight victory, 121-95 over the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday night. That kept the 76ers in fourth place in the Eastern Conference with five games remaining.

“We don’t hide from our goal,” Philadelphia coach Brett Brown said. “We want home court.”

If the playoffs started on Wednesday, the 76ers would host a first-round series. They remained a half-game behind third-place Cleveland and in front of fifth-place Indiana, which began Tuesday a half-game behind Philadelphia. The 76ers have five games remaining, including Friday’s home contest against the Cavaliers.

Redick said that goal helped Philadelphia easily dispatch the Nets, who merely are playing out the string.

“It’s tough when you’re not playing for anything,” Redick said. “We have to take advantage of teams that aren’t playing for anything. We really imposed our will defensively and the force we played with offensively.”

The veteran guard even got some welcomed rest.

Neither Simmons nor Redick played in the fourth quarter for Philadelphia, which won its third consecutive contest without All-Star center Joel Embiid. Embiid had surgery on Saturday after suffering an orbital fracture in his left eye in Wednesday’s 118-101 win over the Knicks. Embiid will be out for the remainder of the regular season and is slated to return for the playoffs, although his exact return date is not known.

Marco Belinelli added 17 points for the 76ers (47-30), who also didn’t have starter Dario Saric (cellulitis right elbow).

Spencer Dinwiddie had 16 points for the Nets (25-53).

Brooklyn coach Kenny Atkinson was displeased with the effort.

“From a physical and mental standpoint, we weren’t focused and ready to play,” he said. “It was evident. We were not engaged physically or mentally and that’s what happens. It was a layupathon.”

The 76ers were up 61-49 at the half and took control in the third quarter. Philadelphia scored 11 of the first 12 points of the period, capped by Redick’s fast-break layup with 8:36 left that made it 72-50. They went on to outscore the Nets 32-22 in the period to take a 93-71 advantage into the fourth.

TIP-INS

Nets: Atkinson said he wants rookie Jarrett Allen to focus on improving his rebounding this offseason by bulking up and developing a more “assertive” mentality. … Brooklyn lost the rebounding battle 56-36.

76ers: The 76ers unveiled a sculpture of Hall of Famer Julius “Dr. J” Erving on Tuesday at their practice facility in Camden, New Jersey. Erving rang the ceremonial Liberty Bell prior to tipoff. … Brown said it’s unlikely that guards Markelle Fultz and Simmons would see the court together during the playoffs, explaining that he needs to surround both with shooters. The duo did see time together in the third quarter against the Nets.

IMITATE THE PROCESS

Atkinson is trying to model the Nets’ rebuild after the 76ers. “I observed closely their whole process and how they built this,” he said before the game.

WALKING WOUNDED

Nets F DeMarre Carroll (left hip strain) limped to the locker room 3 1/2 minutes into the second half and didn’t return. He finished with 10 points in 18 minutes. Atkinson didn’t have an update afterward. Brooklyn G Allen Crabbe (illness) didn’t play. Joe Harris replaced him in the starting lineup and had 13 points.

G Isaiah Whitehead had season-ending surgery on Tuesday to repair a ligament injury in his right wrist. Whitehead averaged 6.3 points in 16 games for Brooklyn.

Saric won’t make the trip to Detroit for Wednesday’s game against the Pistons. Brown expects him to return for Friday’s home contest against Cleveland.

UP NEXT

Nets: At Milwaukee on Thursday night.

76ers: Host Detroit on Wednesday night.