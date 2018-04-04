Getty

LeBron James, Cavaliers beat East-leading Raptors … again

Associated PressApr 4, 2018, 12:30 AM EDT
CLEVELAND (AP) LeBron James scored 27 points, the last coming on a sensational layup, and the Cleveland Cavaliers gave the Toronto Raptors another reminder of what could lie ahead in the playoffs with a 112-106 victory on Tuesday night.

James added nine rebounds, six assists and helped put the Raptors away down the stretch with an artistic three-point play.

It was Cleveland’s second win in two weeks over the Eastern Conference’s top team, whose lead over second-place Boston continues to shrink. This time, the Cavaliers were much healthier than when they beat the Raptors on March 21 despite missing five rotational players and coach Tyronn Lue.

Jose Calderon added 19 points and Kevin Love had 18 points and 15 rebounds for the Cavs, who are 9-1 since March 17.

DeMar DeRozan scored 19 and Jonas Valanciunas 17 for Toronto, which will host Boston on Wednesday. The Raptors didn’t quit and scored eight points in 34 seconds before the Cavs put it away with four free throws. Kyle Lowry scored only five on 2-of-11 shooting.

Toronto was still within 11 in the fourth when James drove the baseline, hung in the air and spun in a reverse layup while being fouled. He pounded his chest and screamed as he walked near Toronto’s bench and coach Dwane Casey, who has seen the three-time champion make that kind of play so many times before.

The Cavaliers still aren’t at full strength. Starting point guard George Hill missed his second straight game with a sprained left ankle and Lue was in attendance but only in an advisory role as he remains on medical leave.

The Raptors are in the midst of a grueling three-game stretch against Boston, Cleveland and the Celtics again that Casey believes will toughen his team.

“It’s good for us,” Casey said. “Last year we were playing against some teams that were so-called rebuilding and we were winning by 15-20 points. It did not get us ready for the playoffs. These games, playing against a good team like Cleveland, a good team like Boston will help us get ready, harden us, showing some things we need to be better in.”

They still need to be better against the Cavs, who have eliminated them from the past two playoffs.

Cleveland’s ball movement was excellent in the second quarter and so was its accuracy.

The Cavs made their first five 3-pointers – in less than four minutes – and opened a 16-point lead. Love dropped three of the 3s with the others by Rodney Hood and Calderon, who made his first six field-goal attempts and scored 14 in the opening half.

Raptors: Lowry attended Monday night's NCAA title game in San Antonio and the proud Villanova alum wore a championship cap to Tuesday's shootaround. … Remain one win shy of matching the franchise record of 56 wins set in 2015-16. … Dropped to 3-5 since winning 11 straight from Feb. 26-March 16.

Cavaliers: James passed Kobe Bryant with his 942nd 20-point game, third-most in league history. … Won their seventh straight home game. … Kyle Korver played for the first time since March 19. He was excused to be with family following the death of his 27-year-old brother and had been slowed by a sore right foot. … Hill should be back soon. He did conditioning and shooting drills following shootaround and wasn't favoring his ankle.

Thanks to the Los Angeles Clippers and Austin Rivers, the San Antonio Spurs’ 18-season streak of hitting the half century mark in wins will end.

During Tuesday night’s matchup between the two Western Conference rivals, San Antonio’s streak of 50 or more wins each season since 1999-00 hung in the balance. The Spurs, with the ability to move up in the standings as they chase the Portland Trail Blazers, needed to come out with a victory on the road.

But it was not to be.

The game came down to the final minute, with the teams trading 3-pointers by both Lou Williams and Patty Mills. The Spurs led with 37 seconds to go after Mills hit a deep three, making it 108-106 in favor of San Antonio.

Less than 10 seconds later, Rivers responded with a 3-pointer of his own, giving the Clippers the lead for good.

Via Twitter:

Mills would miss on the next Spurs possession, and Los Angeles closed the game on free throws.

The win was good news for the Blazers, who dropped a game to the lowly Dallas Mavericks earlier on Tuesday. That allows Portland to remain in third place, three games ahead of both the Utah Jazz and the Spurs.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) The focused 76ers have their eyes and hearts set on home-court advantage in the playoffs.

J.J. Redick scored 19 points and Ben Simmons had 15 points and 12 rebounds to lead Philadelphia to its 11th straight victory, 121-95 over the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday night. That kept the 76ers in fourth place in the Eastern Conference with five games remaining.

“We don’t hide from our goal,” Philadelphia coach Brett Brown said. “We want home court.”

If the playoffs started on Wednesday, the 76ers would host a first-round series. They remained a half-game behind third-place Cleveland and in front of fifth-place Indiana, which began Tuesday a half-game behind Philadelphia. The 76ers have five games remaining, including Friday’s home contest against the Cavaliers.

Redick said that goal helped Philadelphia easily dispatch the Nets, who merely are playing out the string.

“It’s tough when you’re not playing for anything,” Redick said. “We have to take advantage of teams that aren’t playing for anything. We really imposed our will defensively and the force we played with offensively.”

The veteran guard even got some welcomed rest.

Neither Simmons nor Redick played in the fourth quarter for Philadelphia, which won its third consecutive contest without All-Star center Joel Embiid. Embiid had surgery on Saturday after suffering an orbital fracture in his left eye in Wednesday’s 118-101 win over the Knicks. Embiid will be out for the remainder of the regular season and is slated to return for the playoffs, although his exact return date is not known.

Marco Belinelli added 17 points for the 76ers (47-30), who also didn’t have starter Dario Saric (cellulitis right elbow).

Spencer Dinwiddie had 16 points for the Nets (25-53).

Brooklyn coach Kenny Atkinson was displeased with the effort.

“From a physical and mental standpoint, we weren’t focused and ready to play,” he said. “It was evident. We were not engaged physically or mentally and that’s what happens. It was a layupathon.”

The 76ers were up 61-49 at the half and took control in the third quarter. Philadelphia scored 11 of the first 12 points of the period, capped by Redick’s fast-break layup with 8:36 left that made it 72-50. They went on to outscore the Nets 32-22 in the period to take a 93-71 advantage into the fourth.

Nets: Atkinson said he wants rookie Jarrett Allen to focus on improving his rebounding this offseason by bulking up and developing a more "assertive" mentality. … Brooklyn lost the rebounding battle 56-36.

76ers: The 76ers unveiled a sculpture of Hall of Famer Julius "Dr. J" Erving on Tuesday at their practice facility in Camden, New Jersey. Erving rang the ceremonial Liberty Bell prior to tipoff. … Brown said it's unlikely that guards Markelle Fultz and Simmons would see the court together during the playoffs, explaining that he needs to surround both with shooters. The duo did see time together in the third quarter against the Nets.

IMITATE THE PROCESS

Atkinson is trying to model the Nets’ rebuild after the 76ers. “I observed closely their whole process and how they built this,” he said before the game.

WALKING WOUNDED

Nets F DeMarre Carroll (left hip strain) limped to the locker room 3 1/2 minutes into the second half and didn’t return. He finished with 10 points in 18 minutes. Atkinson didn’t have an update afterward. Brooklyn G Allen Crabbe (illness) didn’t play. Joe Harris replaced him in the starting lineup and had 13 points.

G Isaiah Whitehead had season-ending surgery on Tuesday to repair a ligament injury in his right wrist. Whitehead averaged 6.3 points in 16 games for Brooklyn.

Saric won’t make the trip to Detroit for Wednesday’s game against the Pistons. Brown expects him to return for Friday’s home contest against Cleveland.

The New York Knicks are a franchise in trouble. They don’t have Kristaps Porzingis, they haven’t made the playoffs since 2013, and it’s likely they’re going to finish with 32 or fewer wins for the fourth straight season.

Yuck.

Still, New York is a coveted place to land a head coaching job and Orlando Magic skipper Frank Vogel thought he had the position sewn up in the summer of 2016.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Vogel said he thought he was going to be offered the position by Phil Jackson and Steve Mills after he interviewed with them. The Knicks needed to find a new coach after firing Derek Fisher after 54 games during the 2015-16 NBA season.

But New York went with ex-Phoenix Suns coach Jeff Hornacek instead, apparently leaving Vogel scratching his head.

Via ESPN:

I interviewed with (ex-Knicks president) Phil (Jackson) and Steve Mills and we had a good couple days together and they said they had one more person they wanted to talk to before they wrapped up the process. But they felt good about it and they met with Jeff (Hornacek) and Jeff must have blown them away because they ended up going with Jeff. And I think that was a good choice because Jeff’s a helluva coach and he’s done a helluva job under a difficult circumstance here.

Vogel previously coached the Indiana Pacers back when they Eastern Conference contenders. He was let go in in May of 2016 and hired later that month by the Magic.

Orlando is 51-107 in two seasons under Vogel.

Gordon Hayward published a video this week of himself working out, running for the first time without assistance of an anti-gravity treadmill. It’s good news, although the Boston Celtics are still sticking to the mantra that Hayward won’t be back this season.

We’ll see about that.

Meanwhile, Hayward decided to drop a blog detailing the biggest rehabilitation gains he’s had thus far, as well as go in-depth about the struggle of coming back from such a catastrophic injury.

In a post on his personal website, Hayward said the biggest step he’s taken thus far was actually getting to do single leg calf raises with each leg. Hayward had fractured his tibia and dislocated his left ankle during the first game of the year.

Via Gordon Hayward:

The biggest gain I’ve made is in being able to do single leg calf raises with both legs.

It took me a while just to be able to do a single calf raise, by myself, with the left. It was a huge hurdle to clear. But once I did, we wanted to judge the strength compared to the right leg.

So we created a test where we marked the maximum range that I get on my left. Now when I do the test, I have to go at least 80 percent of that max range for it to count as a rep.

We also created something of a metronome that we have going, and I have to go up and down to the beat of the metronome. I get two warnings. If I don’t get above 80 percent, that’s a warning. And on the third one that I don’t get above 80 percent, I’m done.

It’s actually a really, difficult test.

Hayward also talked about how he’s doing one long training session in the morning rather than two, and how he’s getting treatment on his soft tissues constantly.

The Celtics star said his jumper — er, shot — is actually very good at the moment although Hayward mentioned that if he goes too hard his body tells him, “You’re not ready for that yet.”

Exhausted after the on court workout today #stillcashtho . 🎥: @smeathers5

A post shared by Gordon Hayward (@gordonhayward) on

Hayward’s rehab sounds like rehab — if you’ve ever had to do it, you know what a grind it can be. The road is long but it eventually ends. It’s doubtful he returns this season as he can’t even run at full pace yet, but he should be ready for next year.