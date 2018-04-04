AP

Danny Green on Spurs teammates and Kawhi Leonard: “We’re not at odds with him”

By Dane CarbaughApr 4, 2018, 11:59 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Things are getting weird in San Antonio between the Spurs and Kawhi Leonard. That’s no doubt, and reports have confirmed as much.

Yet while the organization might be feeling some distance with Leonard, the actual players on the team apparently don’t feel that way about the former NBA Finals MVP.

Speaking on Chris Broussard’s podcast this week, Spurs guard Danny Green said he didn’t feel as though Leonard and his teammates were at odds. In fact, Green insisted that they still have Leonard’s back throughout everything that’s been said about the rumored rift.

Via In the Zone, transcribed by Uproxx:

“I can say from our team and from their perspective and standpoint, I can speak for most of them, there is no odds,” Green said. “We’re not at odds with him. I don’t know about the front office, I don’t know about family issues or whatever that is. I would like to guess none because he’s in the facility, he’s at the arena, he’s still there, they communicate, they still talk and check up on him, he still works out with our training staff. But from the team’s perspective, there’s nobody on our team that’s at odds with him. We understand, we have his back regardless of what he’s been going through.”

Things have definitely felt strained lately. ESPN’s Brian Windhorst said as much, and the idea that teams might have any confidence to come calling with trade offers for Leonard is more real than ever.

Even Gregg Popovich has seemingly had some carefully-worded things to say about Leonard and his recovery from an injury that has taken longer than anyone expected to heal.

Will Leonard end up on another team? Or is this just the first big drama in San Antonio since Doc Rivers told Tim Duncan he couldn’t bring family members on the team plane?

We’ll just have to wait and find out come the summer.

76ers win 12th straight, eliminate Pistons 115-108

Getty
Associated PressApr 5, 2018, 12:30 AM EDT
Leave a comment

DETROIT (AP) The Philadelphia 76ers are rolling right along without Joel Embiid.

JJ Redick scored 25 points, and the 76ers won their 12th straight game, eliminating Detroit from playoff contention with a 115-108 victory over the Pistons on Wednesday night. Embiid missed a fourth straight game because of a concussion and orbital fracture.

“Everyone in this room has stepped up since Joel went down, and we know we’re capable of winning games without him,” guard Ben Simmons said. “We told him to get ready for the playoffs and that we’ll take care of everything else. Now we’re showing that we can do that.”

The Pistons had their five-game winning streak snapped, and their defeat clinched a postseason spot for the Milwaukee Bucks. The Eastern Conference playoff field is now set, although there’s still plenty of uncertainty over the actual matchups. Philadelphia pulled even with Cleveland for third place in the East.

Anthony Tolliver scored 25 points for the Pistons and went 7 of 8 from 3-point range. Detroit was without star forward Blake Griffin, who missed his fourth straight game because of a bruised right ankle.

Embiid had surgery last weekend to repair a broken bone around his left eye. The 76ers could certainly use him, but so far, they’ve gone right on winning. Redick scored 13 points in the first quarter Wednesday, and backup big man Richaun Holmes had back-to-back dunks to give Philadelphia an 18-17 advantage. An alley-oop to Holmes put the 76ers up 36-28 after one.

The lead reached 19 in the second quarter. Philadelphia was up 65-49 at halftime, and the margin didn’t reach single digits again until the waning moments of the fourth. Detroit did manage to snap Philadelphia’s streak of nine straight double-digit wins.

Redick finished 10 of 13 from the field and 5 of 7 from beyond the arc .

“They’ve got two of the best guys in the entire league moving without the ball, with Redick and (Marco) Belinelli,” Pistons coach Stan Van Gundy said. “They tore us up tonight.”

TIP-INS

76ers: Philadelphia was without F Dario Saric (right elbow cellulitis). F Robert Covington was shaken up in the third quarter after taking an elbow to the cheek from Detroit’s Reggie Jackson. Covington was able to finish the game, however. … Belinelli scored 19 points and Simmons had 16.

Pistons: Andre Drummond had 13 points and 15 rebounds.

DONE

The Pistons kept their slim postseason chances alive with this recent winning streak, and Detroit is 25-16 this season with Jackson suited up. But Jackson’s late-December ankle injury sent the Pistons into a funk they ultimately weren’t able to overcome.

“It’s tough. It was a goal of ours in September, to be able to make the playoffs,” guard Reggie Bullock said. “Things happen. Players left, players got hurt.”

LATE RALLY

Detroit cut Philadelphia’s lead to eight in the final minute, and after a turnover by Belinelli, Stanley Johnson had a 3-pointer that would have made it a five-point game. He missed.

“You always want to avoid turnovers down the stretch, but you have to give the Pistons credit. We’re on the road on a back-to-back, and we’re trying to end their shot at the playoffs,” 76ers coach Brett Brown said. “It is always going to be difficult and there’s going to come a point where you have to break their spirit to finish them off. They hit some huge 3s and forced some turnovers, and that’s the way a lead starts to evaporate, but we were able to reply with the same things.”

CELEBRITIES

Moe Wagner, Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman and Duncan Robinson, fresh off their Final Four appearance with Michigan, were shown on the big screen at the game and drew a roar from the crowd.

UP NEXT

76ers: Host Cleveland on Friday night.

Pistons: Host the Dallas Mavericks on Friday night.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball

Follow Noah Trister at http://www.Twitter.com/noahtrister

CJ McCollum on LeBron James to Sixers: ‘It’s a bigger possibility than people think’

AP
By Dane CarbaughApr 4, 2018, 11:00 PM EDT
2 Comments

Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum has a new podcast out, and after the first episode we already have a gem we can take away from it.

According to McCollum, he thinks people are discounting the idea of LeBron James leaving the Cleveland Cavaliers for the Philadelphia 76ers when he can opt-out of his contract to become a free agent this summer.

If James were to head to Philadelphia it might be one of the more stunning moves in NBA free agency history.

Via the Pull Up podcast:

He’s always calculated about his decision-making process going back to his youth. Ben [Simmons] is his young guy. Ben is a member of Klutch Sports, so that also could play a factor.

Philly is in the Eastern Conference. LeBron has been fond of the Eastern Conference throughout his career on what seems to be his EZ-Pass to the Finals.

I think it’s a bigger possibility than people think. I’m not sure if they have the space financially for that. Obviously, they have a lot of guys on rookie deals right now. But they would need to get some more shooters in there if they do want to bring Bron in.

James reportedly has just three teams on his short list: the Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Lakers, and the Sixers. LeBron was reportedly seen scoping out schools in the Philadelphia area earlier this year, but that rumor has been denied by his camp.

Meanwhile, despite billboards going up in McCollum’s back yard, it doesn’t appear that many other teams have a real shot at The King.

Ben Simmons wants to win ROY for Joel Embiid and Dario Saric

Getty
By Dane CarbaughApr 4, 2018, 9:38 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Philadelphia 76ers rookie Ben Simmons is a top candidate for the 2017-18 NBA Rookie of the Year award. Although you can expect Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell to give him a run for his money, with the way Simmons has been playing this year it looks like the Sixers forward might run away with it.

But despite the obvious rivalry between the two, Simmons says he isn’t looking forward to winning the award to best Mitchell. Instead, Simmons wants to avenge the loss of the accolade by teammates Joel Embiid and Dario Saric last season.

Speaking to NBC Sports Philadelphia, Simmons revealed he was looking forward to trying to edge out other players as a homage to his teammates, in more than one way.

Via NBC Sports Philadelphia:

“I feel like I’d kind of be winning it for Dario and Jo for their year,” he said.

“It would just mean a lot,” Simmons said of the award. “Just playing with these guys, I wouldn’t have got to the stage where I would be considered Rookie of the Year if it wasn’t for them. They make it easy for me.”

Embiid was a leading candidate last season for the year before his season was shortened by injury. Saric finished second in the voting behind eventual winner Malcolm Brogdon.

Simmons leads Mitchell in VORP, netRTG, assist percentage, rebounding, true shooting, and effective field goal percentage despite the Sixers rookie going 0-for-11 from 3-point range this year.

New game in town: NBA tips off NBA 2K League with draft

Mike Stobe/Getty Images
Associated PressApr 4, 2018, 8:20 PM EDT
2 Comments

NEW YORK (AP) — Dimez slipped on his draft hat, shook hands with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, and began life as the No. 1 pick in the draft.

The video game draft.

Dimez is Artreyo Boyd’s gamer tag and no he doesn’t run or jump like LeBron James or shoot like Stephen Curry. But he is a star at NBA 2K, and on Wednesday he was the first player chosen in the draft for the NBA 2K League, the first official esports league operated by a U.S. professional sports league.

The NBA is serious about its latest venture, having seen how esports has grown from a hobby among youth to an activity that sells out arenas, one that financial analysts say could grow into a billion dollar industry in the next few years.

So the NBA 2K League joined the WNBA and NBA G League as the fourth league in the NBA family.

“We view this in the same way as those other leagues as something that we’re going to develop over a very long time, and we’re building this as a league that’s going to be around forever,” Silver said.

The league will pay gamers $35,000 for six months, with housing and benefits paid. That’s comparable salary to a new player in the WNBA or G League.

Dimez, a 23-year-old from Cleveland, emerged from a field of 72,000 players to get the call from Mavericks owner Mark Cuban that he was the choice of Mavs Gaming, one of 17 teams in the league .

The inaugural season opens in May, and Silver hopes all 30 NBA teams could have entries in three years. He even talked of having overseas teams, figuring the popularity of NBA 2K, the highest-selling and top-rated game in North America, with nearly 10 million copies of NBA 2K18 already sold this year, combined with the NBA’s ability to make stars of its players – athletes, as Silver stressed – should ensure the league is successful.

Dimez sits in a chair playing video games almost all day long, the kind of activity that gets kids yelled at by their parents.

He plays the game well – his gamer tag comes from his point guard’s flair in dishing out assists, known in basketball as dimes – and the Dallas Mavericks organization took him with the first choice in the draft at Madison Square Garden.

“Everybody always asks me how much I play,” Dimez said. “I don’t really have a specific time but I play every day, all day. Almost literally 24 hours, maybe 16 hours. I play every day as much as possible, and that’s not going to stop now.”

To be eligible for the league, players had to win 50 games in January. The NBA expected that would yield around 10,000 candidates and instead there were 72,000. The gamers then went through a combine-style format of competition and interviews to eventually reduce the pool to 102 players for Wednesday’s draft, which consisted of six rounds.

Teams had to draft each of the five positions – point guard, shooting guard, center, power forward and small forward – and one player of their choice for what will be 5-on-5 games.

It was set up like the actual NBA draft, starting with a lottery last month, a full evaluation process by teams, and a media circuit the players had to walk through after exiting the stage. The Philadelphia 76ers, who know something about the draft process after owning the last two No. 1 picks, had a war room set up in their Camden, New Jersey headquarters, where they had been watching tape of players and applying the use of analytics to weigh them.

There are partnerships with Dell and Intel to make them the official equipment of the league – though like a player choosing his own sneakers, gamers are allowed to use the controller of their preference.

Games will be played at a couple of central locations in the first season, though the NBA hopes of eventually having esports teams compete in NBA arenas in front of their home fans.

Dr. Matthew H. Zimmerman, an assistant professor of Sports Studies at Mississippi State University, believes that kind of growth is possible, with the number of gamers and esports fans who are already paying to watch games in person and online.

“Staples Center has hosted sold-out esports events, for instance,” he said. “The NBA has seen people pay money to watch video games in one of their venues. And they want to be involved in esports as it looks like it will continue to gain in popularity. Think it’s easy to conclude that other professional sports leagues are interested in what happens next.”

 