CJ McCollum on LeBron James to Sixers: ‘It’s a bigger possibility than people think’

By Dane CarbaughApr 4, 2018, 11:00 PM EDT
Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum has a new podcast out, and after the first episode we already have a gem we can take away from it.

According to McCollum, he thinks people are discounting the idea of LeBron James leaving the Cleveland Cavaliers for the Philadelphia 76ers when he can opt-out of his contract to become a free agent this summer.

If James were to head to Philadelphia it might be one of the more stunning moves in NBA free agency history.

Via the Pull Up podcast:

He’s always calculated about his decision-making process going back to his youth. Ben [Simmons] is his young guy. Ben is a member of Klutch Sports, so that also could play a factor.

Philly is in the Eastern Conference. LeBron has been fond of the Eastern Conference throughout his career on what seems to be his EZ-Pass to the Finals.

I think it’s a bigger possibility than people think. I’m not sure if they have the space financially for that. Obviously, they have a lot of guys on rookie deals right now. But they would need to get some more shooters in there if they do want to bring Bron in.

James reportedly has just three teams on his short list: the Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Lakers, and the Sixers. LeBron was reportedly seen scoping out schools in the Philadelphia area earlier this year, but that rumor has been denied by his camp.

Meanwhile, despite billboards going up in McCollum’s back yard, it doesn’t appear that many other teams have a real shot at The King.

Ben Simmons wants to win ROY for Joel Embiid and Dario Saric

Getty
By Dane CarbaughApr 4, 2018, 9:38 PM EDT
Philadelphia 76ers rookie Ben Simmons is a top candidate for the 2017-18 NBA Rookie of the Year award. Although you can expect Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell to give him a run for his money, with the way Simmons has been playing this year it looks like the Sixers forward might run away with it.

But despite the obvious rivalry between the two, Simmons says he isn’t looking forward to winning the award to best Mitchell. Instead, Simmons wants to avenge the loss of the accolade by teammates Joel Embiid and Dario Saric last season.

Speaking to NBC Sports Philadelphia, Simmons revealed he was looking forward to trying to edge out other players as a homage to his teammates, in more than one way.

Via NBC Sports Philadelphia:

“I feel like I’d kind of be winning it for Dario and Jo for their year,” he said.

“It would just mean a lot,” Simmons said of the award. “Just playing with these guys, I wouldn’t have got to the stage where I would be considered Rookie of the Year if it wasn’t for them. They make it easy for me.”

Embiid was a leading candidate last season for the year before his season was shortened by injury. Saric finished second in the voting behind eventual winner Malcolm Brogdon.

Simmons leads Mitchell in VORP, netRTG, assist percentage, rebounding, true shooting, and effective field goal percentage despite the Sixers rookie going 0-for-11 from 3-point range this year.

New game in town: NBA tips off NBA 2K League with draft

Mike Stobe/Getty Images
Associated PressApr 4, 2018, 8:20 PM EDT
NEW YORK (AP) — Dimez slipped on his draft hat, shook hands with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, and began life as the No. 1 pick in the draft.

The video game draft.

Dimez is Artreyo Boyd’s gamer tag and no he doesn’t run or jump like LeBron James or shoot like Stephen Curry. But he is a star at NBA 2K, and on Wednesday he was the first player chosen in the draft for the NBA 2K League, the first official esports league operated by a U.S. professional sports league.

The NBA is serious about its latest venture, having seen how esports has grown from a hobby among youth to an activity that sells out arenas, one that financial analysts say could grow into a billion dollar industry in the next few years.

So the NBA 2K League joined the WNBA and NBA G League as the fourth league in the NBA family.

“We view this in the same way as those other leagues as something that we’re going to develop over a very long time, and we’re building this as a league that’s going to be around forever,” Silver said.

The league will pay gamers $35,000 for six months, with housing and benefits paid. That’s comparable salary to a new player in the WNBA or G League.

Dimez, a 23-year-old from Cleveland, emerged from a field of 72,000 players to get the call from Mavericks owner Mark Cuban that he was the choice of Mavs Gaming, one of 17 teams in the league .

The inaugural season opens in May, and Silver hopes all 30 NBA teams could have entries in three years. He even talked of having overseas teams, figuring the popularity of NBA 2K, the highest-selling and top-rated game in North America, with nearly 10 million copies of NBA 2K18 already sold this year, combined with the NBA’s ability to make stars of its players – athletes, as Silver stressed – should ensure the league is successful.

Dimez sits in a chair playing video games almost all day long, the kind of activity that gets kids yelled at by their parents.

He plays the game well – his gamer tag comes from his point guard’s flair in dishing out assists, known in basketball as dimes – and the Dallas Mavericks organization took him with the first choice in the draft at Madison Square Garden.

“Everybody always asks me how much I play,” Dimez said. “I don’t really have a specific time but I play every day, all day. Almost literally 24 hours, maybe 16 hours. I play every day as much as possible, and that’s not going to stop now.”

To be eligible for the league, players had to win 50 games in January. The NBA expected that would yield around 10,000 candidates and instead there were 72,000. The gamers then went through a combine-style format of competition and interviews to eventually reduce the pool to 102 players for Wednesday’s draft, which consisted of six rounds.

Teams had to draft each of the five positions – point guard, shooting guard, center, power forward and small forward – and one player of their choice for what will be 5-on-5 games.

It was set up like the actual NBA draft, starting with a lottery last month, a full evaluation process by teams, and a media circuit the players had to walk through after exiting the stage. The Philadelphia 76ers, who know something about the draft process after owning the last two No. 1 picks, had a war room set up in their Camden, New Jersey headquarters, where they had been watching tape of players and applying the use of analytics to weigh them.

There are partnerships with Dell and Intel to make them the official equipment of the league – though like a player choosing his own sneakers, gamers are allowed to use the controller of their preference.

Games will be played at a couple of central locations in the first season, though the NBA hopes of eventually having esports teams compete in NBA arenas in front of their home fans.

Dr. Matthew H. Zimmerman, an assistant professor of Sports Studies at Mississippi State University, believes that kind of growth is possible, with the number of gamers and esports fans who are already paying to watch games in person and online.

“Staples Center has hosted sold-out esports events, for instance,” he said. “The NBA has seen people pay money to watch video games in one of their venues. And they want to be involved in esports as it looks like it will continue to gain in popularity. Think it’s easy to conclude that other professional sports leagues are interested in what happens next.”

 

Miami’s Lonnie Walker entering, staying in NBA draft

Tom Pennington/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanApr 4, 2018, 7:19 PM EDT
As Kurt warned, Lonnie Walker might dazzle with his athleticism – or not. The freshman guard scored 12 points on 12 shots with three turnovers and no assists in Miami’s upset loss to Loyola in the NCAA tournament.

That will be Walker’s final college game.

Walker:

Walker is projected as a mid-first-round pick. Teams can’t get enough wings, and Walker has the potential to be a good one. Positional scarcity should drive up his draft stock.

He can shoot from deep off the dribble or the catch, though he must still develop his stroke further (35% on 3-pointers, 74% on free throws).

Walker tends to force too many bad shots. That might be a symptom of the Hurricanes’ system, but it also might speak to his court vision. He’s a mediocre passer.

At 6-foot-5 with a 6-foot-10 wingspan, Walker has the size and mobility to be an excellent defender. He’s most effective on-ball, against shooting guards or point guards. His versatility to switch onto bigs is questionable, and he can get lost at times.

For all his athleticism, Walker leaves a lot to be desired as a driver. Again, that might speak to his inability to read the floor. His ability to create shots for himself – a valuable skill – shows up mostly on the perimeter.

Walker left a lot to be desired at Miami, but watch a highlight reel, and he’d look like an elite prospect. It’s the quiet deficiencies that should cause questions. Here’s betting a team bets on the flashes of upside and picks Walker in the first round.

Agent: O.J. Mayo signs in Puerto Rico to pursue NBA comeback

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanApr 4, 2018, 6:15 PM EDT
In July 2016, the NBA banned O.J. Mayo for at least two years for abusing prescription painkillers.

Now, the former No. 3 pick is headed to Puerto Rico.

Agent Christian Santaella:

This is a step toward Mayo returning to the NBA, but it’s still a long road.

Mayo can’t apply for reinstatement until July 1. It’s no given the league will grant it.

If it does, Mayo must convince a team he’ll avoid another drug violation. He was also suspended for using steroids in 2011.

Then, Mayo will have to convince a team he can contribute on the court. He’s 30 and struggled his last three seasons with the Bucks.

It’s easy to hear Mayo’s story and pull for him. But we can also acknowledge how unlikely an NBA comeback is.