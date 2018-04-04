Alex Abrines goes over Jordan Bell for big dunk (video)

With a 111-107 win last night, the Warriors moved to 6-2 against the Thunder since Kevin Durant left Oklahoma City.
But Thunder wing Alex Abrines had this moment.
Dennis Smith Jr. is one of the best young dunkers in the NBA. He was featured in the 2018 NBA Slam Dunk contest, although he was eliminated in the first round.
Maybe that’s why the Dallas Mavericks guard broke out a little dunk contest magic against the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday night.
Smith Jr. wound up with the ball on a breakaway during a play late in the fourth quarter as Portland struggled. Damian Lillard, who had rolled his ankle earlier in the game, couldn’t make a cut to receive a kick out and Smith Jr. stole the ball.
That allowed Smith Jr. the chance to work his magic with a sweet dunk that included a bounce to himself.
Normally I’d rate that about a 9, but since it was an in-game dunk I’m saying it’s a full-fledged 10. That’s just ridiculous, not to mention all kinds of swaggy given the game scenario. Smith Jr.’s dunk was the icing on the cake for the Mavericks.
Dallas beat Portland handily, 115-109. The Blazers’ lead over the San Antonio Spurs for third place in the Western Conference continues to shrink.
Every day in the NBA there is a lot to unpack, so every weekday morning throughout the season we will give you the three things you need to know from the last 24 hours in the NBA.
1) This year’s Western Conference is special. The Clippers beat the Spurs last night, moving to 42-36 and clinching the 10th winning record in the West. The only other time a single conference produced so many winning teams – the 2001 Western Conference.
The standings that year:
1. San Antonio Spurs (58-24)
2. Los Angeles Lakers (56-26)
3. Sacramento Kings (55-27)
4. Utah Jazz (53-29)
5. Dallas Mavericks (53-29)
6. Phoenix Suns (51-31)
7. Portland Trail Blazers (50-32)
8. Minnesota Timberwolves (47-35)
9. Houston Rockets (45-37)
10. Seattle SuperSonics (44-38)
The Bucks (106-102 over the Celtics) and Heat (101-98) winning last night also clinched all eight Eastern Conference playoff teams having winning records. So, there will be 18 teams this season above .500. The only other time that happened: 2005, when the 42-40 Cavaliers and 44-38 Timberwolves missed the playoffs.
All this points to a deep and fun postseason – except for the two Western Conference teams that don’t make it. Which leads to…
2) The Clippers and Nuggets aren’t going away. The Clippers trailed San Antonio by 19 and by seven with three minutes left. By snapping Indiana’s five-game winning streak, Denver has won three straight – last night’s narrow 107-104 victory and overtime wins over the Bucks and Thunder.
Just three Western Conference teams – Rockets, Warriors and Trail Blazers – have clinched playoff berths. The rest of the race:
4. Utah Jazz (45-33)
4. San Antonio Spurs (45-33)
6. Oklahoma City Thunder (45-34)
7. Minnesota Timberwolves (44-34)
8. New Orleans Pelicans (43-34)
9. Denver Nuggets (43-35)
10. Los Angeles Clippers (42-36)
In their final four games, the Nuggets and Clippers each face three teams in the mix – including each other. Here’s the closing four for Denver and L.A.:
Nuggets:
Clippers:
Should be a fun finish.
3) The Cavaliers beat the Raptors, 112-106 – which means everything, nothing or something in between. Great analysis, I know.
Cleveland acting coach Larry Drew called a comeback win over Toronto a couple weeks ago a potential turning point. How big a message is another win over the first-place Raptors?
The Raptors have been the East’s best team this season, but they’ve also struggled in the playoffs the last few seasons and gotten eliminated by the Cavs the last two years. Even with Cleveland holding a worse record this year, a LeBron James team is always dangerous. Last night’s result could instill doubt in Toronto.
Or it could be an isolated event. After watching Villanova win the national championship the day before in San Antonio, Kyle Lowry scored five points on 2-of-11 shooting. He’ll be better-rested in the postseason.
On the other hand, the Cavaliers were missing starting point guard George Hill – though replacement Jose Calderon (19 points on 11 shots) played well. Of course, LeBron (27 points, 10 rebounds and six assists) and Kevin Love (18 points and 15 rebounds) did the heavy lifting.
Let’s just say not to read too much into a single regular-season game but not completely discount its importance, either.
MIAMI (AP) Hassan Whiteside‘s tip-in with a minute left put Miami up for good, Josh Richardson blocked a potential go-ahead shot in the final seconds and Heat clinched their 20th playoff spot in 30 seasons by rallying to beat the Atlanta Hawks 101-98 on Tuesday night.
The Heat trailed 98-90 with less than 3 minutes left, then finished the game on an 11-0 run.
Tyler Johnson‘s 3-pointer got Miami within one, and Whiteside tipped in Josh Richardson’s miss on the next possession. Atlanta had a chance to take the lead when Damion Lee got into the lane and tried a 10-footer with about 5 seconds left, but Richardson blocked it and the Heat controlled the rebound.
Richardson made a pair of free throws with 0.6 seconds left. The Hawks’ last-ditch 3-point try by John Collins was well short, wrapping up the postseason spot for the Heat.
Miami will open the playoffs on the road on either April 14 or 15.
Goran Dragic scored 22 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for Miami, which got 18 points and 12 rebounds from Whiteside in his first game since angrily saying he wanted more playing time. Tyler Johnson scored 12, Dwyane Wade had 11 and James Johnson finished with 10 for the Heat.
Collins had 19 points and 10 rebounds for the Hawks, who got 18 points from Tyler Dorsey and 16 from Damion Lee. Isaiah Taylor added 15 and Mike Muscala scored 13 for Atlanta.
“It’s an honor for us to be in the playoffs,” Wade said.
The Heat were not sharp; shots were short, the occasional pass would bounce off someone’s head, and balls were dribbled off of feet more than once.
And a few great minutes to start the fourth put the Hawks in total control.
Wade opened the final quarter with a basket to break a 78-all tie, only to have it answered by an 11-0 run for Atlanta. Dorsey made a pair of 3-pointers during the spurt, Muscala made another to cap the burst and just like that the Hawks were up 89-80.
But the Heat had just enough at the end, and now can finally think about the postseason.
TIP-INS
Hawks: Collins, who grew up playing in nearby Palm Beach County, is essentially assured of having the best field-goal percentage for a rookie in Hawks history. He’s now at 58.3 percent this season; the best shooting year by an Atlanta rookie was Antoine Carr’s 52.8-percent clip in 1984-85. … Dewayne Dedmon was ruled out with a sore rib, meaning the Hawks had six players out with injuries.
Heat: Rookie C Bam Adebayo didn’t play for the second consecutive game. … The Heat were 8 for 33 from 3-point range.
WADE MARK
Wade’s fourth assist of the night came late in the first half, going to Whiteside – and giving the guard 5,000 assists in a Heat uniform. He’s the ninth player to score 20,000 points and collect 5,000 assists with one team, joining Karl Malone, Kobe Bryant, Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Larry Bird, John Havlicek, Oscar Robertson and Jerry West.
CHASING HISTORY
Heat G Wayne Ellington now has 204 3-pointers in games that he didn’t start this season. That’s two away from the NBA single-season record for a reserve, set last year by Houston’s Eric Gordon. Ellington has 213 overall for the season, moving him 12 away from tying the Heat single-season record set by Damon Jones in 2004-05.
LONG YEAR
Only four teams haven’t had longer than a two-game winning streak this season – Atlanta, Sacramento, Phoenix and Brooklyn. The Hawks are now 3-19 in games following a win.
UP NEXT
The Heat visit the Hawks in Atlanta on Wednesday night, a game that wraps up the final back-to-back of the season for both clubs.
Thanks to the Los Angeles Clippers and Austin Rivers, the San Antonio Spurs’ 18-season streak of hitting the half century mark in wins will end.
During Tuesday night’s matchup between the two Western Conference rivals, San Antonio’s streak of 50 or more wins each season since 1999-00 hung in the balance. The Spurs, with the ability to move up in the standings as they chase the Portland Trail Blazers, needed to come out with a victory on the road.
But it was not to be.
The game came down to the final minute, with the teams trading 3-pointers by both Lou Williams and Patty Mills. The Spurs led with 37 seconds to go after Mills hit a deep three, making it 108-106 in favor of San Antonio.
Less than 10 seconds later, Rivers responded with a 3-pointer of his own, giving the Clippers the lead for good.
Mills would miss on the next Spurs possession, and Los Angeles closed the game on free throws.
The win was good news for the Blazers, who dropped a game to the lowly Dallas Mavericks earlier on Tuesday. That allows Portland to remain in third place, three games ahead of both the Utah Jazz and the Spurs.