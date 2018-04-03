Getty

Sixers beat Nets by 26 to grab to 11th straight win

Associated PressApr 3, 2018, 11:30 PM EDT
PHILADELPHIA (AP) The focused 76ers have their eyes and hearts set on home-court advantage in the playoffs.

J.J. Redick scored 19 points and Ben Simmons had 15 points and 12 rebounds to lead Philadelphia to its 11th straight victory, 121-95 over the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday night. That kept the 76ers in fourth place in the Eastern Conference with five games remaining.

“We don’t hide from our goal,” Philadelphia coach Brett Brown said. “We want home court.”

If the playoffs started on Wednesday, the 76ers would host a first-round series. They remained a half-game behind third-place Cleveland and in front of fifth-place Indiana, which began Tuesday a half-game behind Philadelphia. The 76ers have five games remaining, including Friday’s home contest against the Cavaliers.

Redick said that goal helped Philadelphia easily dispatch the Nets, who merely are playing out the string.

“It’s tough when you’re not playing for anything,” Redick said. “We have to take advantage of teams that aren’t playing for anything. We really imposed our will defensively and the force we played with offensively.”

The veteran guard even got some welcomed rest.

Neither Simmons nor Redick played in the fourth quarter for Philadelphia, which won its third consecutive contest without All-Star center Joel Embiid. Embiid had surgery on Saturday after suffering an orbital fracture in his left eye in Wednesday’s 118-101 win over the Knicks. Embiid will be out for the remainder of the regular season and is slated to return for the playoffs, although his exact return date is not known.

Marco Belinelli added 17 points for the 76ers (47-30), who also didn’t have starter Dario Saric (cellulitis right elbow).

Spencer Dinwiddie had 16 points for the Nets (25-53).

Brooklyn coach Kenny Atkinson was displeased with the effort.

“From a physical and mental standpoint, we weren’t focused and ready to play,” he said. “It was evident. We were not engaged physically or mentally and that’s what happens. It was a layupathon.”

The 76ers were up 61-49 at the half and took control in the third quarter. Philadelphia scored 11 of the first 12 points of the period, capped by Redick’s fast-break layup with 8:36 left that made it 72-50. They went on to outscore the Nets 32-22 in the period to take a 93-71 advantage into the fourth.

TIP-INS

Nets: Atkinson said he wants rookie Jarrett Allen to focus on improving his rebounding this offseason by bulking up and developing a more “assertive” mentality. … Brooklyn lost the rebounding battle 56-36.

76ers: The 76ers unveiled a sculpture of Hall of Famer Julius “Dr. J” Erving on Tuesday at their practice facility in Camden, New Jersey. Erving rang the ceremonial Liberty Bell prior to tipoff. … Brown said it’s unlikely that guards Markelle Fultz and Simmons would see the court together during the playoffs, explaining that he needs to surround both with shooters. The duo did see time together in the third quarter against the Nets.

IMITATE THE PROCESS

Atkinson is trying to model the Nets’ rebuild after the 76ers. “I observed closely their whole process and how they built this,” he said before the game.

WALKING WOUNDED

Nets F DeMarre Carroll (left hip strain) limped to the locker room 3 1/2 minutes into the second half and didn’t return. He finished with 10 points in 18 minutes. Atkinson didn’t have an update afterward. Brooklyn G Allen Crabbe (illness) didn’t play. Joe Harris replaced him in the starting lineup and had 13 points.

G Isaiah Whitehead had season-ending surgery on Tuesday to repair a ligament injury in his right wrist. Whitehead averaged 6.3 points in 16 games for Brooklyn.

Saric won’t make the trip to Detroit for Wednesday’s game against the Pistons. Brown expects him to return for Friday’s home contest against Cleveland.

UP NEXT

Nets: At Milwaukee on Thursday night.

76ers: Host Detroit on Wednesday night.

Report: Frank Vogel expected to be hired by the Knicks in 2016

By Dane CarbaughApr 3, 2018, 10:15 PM EDT
The New York Knicks are a franchise in trouble. They don’t have Kristaps Porzingis, they haven’t made the playoffs since 2013, and it’s likely they’re going to finish with 32 or fewer wins for the fourth straight season.

Yuck.

Still, New York is a coveted place to land a head coaching job and Orlando Magic skipper Frank Vogel thought he had the position sewn up in the summer of 2016.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Vogel said he thought he was going to be offered the position by Phil Jackson and Steve Mills after he interviewed with them. The Knicks needed to find a new coach after firing Derek Fisher after 54 games during the 2015-16 NBA season.

But New York went with ex-Phoenix Suns coach Jeff Hornacek instead, apparently leaving Vogel scratching his head.

Via ESPN:

I interviewed with (ex-Knicks president) Phil (Jackson) and Steve Mills and we had a good couple days together and they said they had one more person they wanted to talk to before they wrapped up the process. But they felt good about it and they met with Jeff (Hornacek) and Jeff must have blown them away because they ended up going with Jeff. And I think that was a good choice because Jeff’s a helluva coach and he’s done a helluva job under a difficult circumstance here.

Vogel previously coached the Indiana Pacers back when they Eastern Conference contenders. He was let go in in May of 2016 and hired later that month by the Magic.

Orlando is 51-107 in two seasons under Vogel.

Gordon Hayward details biggest rehab gains, progress

By Dane CarbaughApr 3, 2018, 9:00 PM EDT
Gordon Hayward published a video this week of himself working out, running for the first time without assistance of an anti-gravity treadmill. It’s good news, although the Boston Celtics are still sticking to the mantra that Hayward won’t be back this season.

We’ll see about that.

Meanwhile, Hayward decided to drop a blog detailing the biggest rehabilitation gains he’s had thus far, as well as go in-depth about the struggle of coming back from such a catastrophic injury.

In a post on his personal website, Hayward said the biggest step he’s taken thus far was actually getting to do single leg calf raises with each leg. Hayward had fractured his tibia and dislocated his left ankle during the first game of the year.

Via Gordon Hayward:

The biggest gain I’ve made is in being able to do single leg calf raises with both legs.

It took me a while just to be able to do a single calf raise, by myself, with the left. It was a huge hurdle to clear. But once I did, we wanted to judge the strength compared to the right leg.

So we created a test where we marked the maximum range that I get on my left. Now when I do the test, I have to go at least 80 percent of that max range for it to count as a rep.

We also created something of a metronome that we have going, and I have to go up and down to the beat of the metronome. I get two warnings. If I don’t get above 80 percent, that’s a warning. And on the third one that I don’t get above 80 percent, I’m done.

It’s actually a really, difficult test.

Hayward also talked about how he’s doing one long training session in the morning rather than two, and how he’s getting treatment on his soft tissues constantly.

The Celtics star said his jumper — er, shot — is actually very good at the moment although Hayward mentioned that if he goes too hard his body tells him, “You’re not ready for that yet.”

Hayward’s rehab sounds like rehab — if you’ve ever had to do it, you know what a grind it can be. The road is long but it eventually ends. It’s doubtful he returns this season as he can’t even run at full pace yet, but he should be ready for next year.

Trey Lyles had some not-so-nice things to say about playing for the Utah Jazz

By Dane CarbaughApr 3, 2018, 7:45 PM EDT
Trey Lyles is now a member of the Denver Nuggets, but the University of Kentucky product started his career with the Utah Jazz, and although he played significant minutes it wasn’t the best start to a career.

Lyles was moved on draft night in 2017 for Donovan Mitchell, who is now a Rookie of the Year candidate for the Jazz. Lyles, meanwhile, has been a better player for Denver during the 2017-18 season.

Still, that doesn’t mean the bad taste from his experience in Utah has left Lyles’ mouth. During a recent edition of Richard Jefferson and Channing Frye‘s “Road Trippin'” podcast, Lyles voiced his general displeasure with Utah, Salt Lake City, and coach Quin Snyder.

Via Deseret News:

Jefferson: “I liked playing in Utah. I really did.”

Lyles: “Who was your coach then?”

Jefferson: “I had Tyrone Corbin.”

Lyles, grumbling: “So y’all didn’t practice? Y’all didn’t do nothing, yeah. See, we had practice every day (under Quin Snyder). I thought I was in Kentucky again.”

Jefferson, sarcastically: “You had practice every day? Oh, sorry for making you work hard. Sorry. What’s wrong with working hard, Trey?”

Lyles: “I didn’t say nothing about working hard. Three-hour practices? C’mon now.”

Lyles went on to say he “just didn’t like” playing for the Jazz, adding that he felt players who buy into Salt Lake City are usually people with families. Translation: young NBA dudes in SLC don’t have their choice of clubs for post-game relaxation and that didn’t rub Lyles the right way.

Here’s my favorite part of the whole exchange, again from the Deseret News:

“It’s sunny all the time in Utah,” Jefferson said.

Lyles: “Hmmmm.”

“The fans are really, really good.”

“Hmmmm.”

Lyles didn’t want to practice all that much and he’d rather his city has more nightlife. To each his own, although I doubt many NBA franchises listening to that are going to be impressed. Lyles’ current contract runs out in 2018-19.

Jimmy Butler is ‘this close’ to rejoining Timberwolves on court

Associated PressApr 3, 2018, 6:25 PM EDT
1 Comment

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) Minnesota Timberwolves All-Star Jimmy Butler is nearing a return to action, with four critical games to go for the team in the regular season.

Butler told reporters after practice on Tuesday that he’s “this close” to being back on the court. Coach Tom Thibodeau said Butler was a full participant in the workout. His surgically repaired right knee would be evaluated again on Wednesday.

The Timberwolves play at Denver on Thursday. The Nuggets are one of their primary competitors for the remaining playoff spots in the stacked Western Conference. The Wolves are 8-8 since Butler was hurt, in quite the fight to reach the postseason for the first time in 14 years.

For more AP NBA coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball