Report: Frank Vogel expected to be hired by the Knicks in 2016

The New York Knicks are a franchise in trouble. They don’t have Kristaps Porzingis, they haven’t made the playoffs since 2013, and it’s likely they’re going to finish with 32 or fewer wins for the fourth straight season.

Yuck.

Still, New York is a coveted place to land a head coaching job and Orlando Magic skipper Frank Vogel thought he had the position sewn up in the summer of 2016.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Vogel said he thought he was going to be offered the position by Phil Jackson and Steve Mills after he interviewed with them. The Knicks needed to find a new coach after firing Derek Fisher after 54 games during the 2015-16 NBA season.

But New York went with ex-Phoenix Suns coach Jeff Hornacek instead, apparently leaving Vogel scratching his head.

Via ESPN:

I interviewed with (ex-Knicks president) Phil (Jackson) and Steve Mills and we had a good couple days together and they said they had one more person they wanted to talk to before they wrapped up the process. But they felt good about it and they met with Jeff (Hornacek) and Jeff must have blown them away because they ended up going with Jeff. And I think that was a good choice because Jeff’s a helluva coach and he’s done a helluva job under a difficult circumstance here.

Vogel previously coached the Indiana Pacers back when they Eastern Conference contenders. He was let go in in May of 2016 and hired later that month by the Magic.

Orlando is 51-107 in two seasons under Vogel.