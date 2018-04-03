Getty

Report: Frank Vogel expected to be hired by the Knicks in 2016

The New York Knicks are a franchise in trouble. They don’t have Kristaps Porzingis, they haven’t made the playoffs since 2013, and it’s likely they’re going to finish with 32 or fewer wins for the fourth straight season.

Yuck.

Still, New York is a coveted place to land a head coaching job and Orlando Magic skipper Frank Vogel thought he had the position sewn up in the summer of 2016.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Vogel said he thought he was going to be offered the position by Phil Jackson and Steve Mills after he interviewed with them. The Knicks needed to find a new coach after firing Derek Fisher after 54 games during the 2015-16 NBA season.

But New York went with ex-Phoenix Suns coach Jeff Hornacek instead, apparently leaving Vogel scratching his head.

Via ESPN:

I interviewed with (ex-Knicks president) Phil (Jackson) and Steve Mills and we had a good couple days together and they said they had one more person they wanted to talk to before they wrapped up the process. But they felt good about it and they met with Jeff (Hornacek) and Jeff must have blown them away because they ended up going with Jeff. And I think that was a good choice because Jeff’s a helluva coach and he’s done a helluva job under a difficult circumstance here.

Vogel previously coached the Indiana Pacers back when they Eastern Conference contenders. He was let go in in May of 2016 and hired later that month by the Magic.

Orlando is 51-107 in two seasons under Vogel.

Gordon Hayward details biggest rehab gains, progress

Gordon Hayward published a video this week of himself working out, running for the first time without assistance of an anti-gravity treadmill. It’s good news, although the Boston Celtics are still sticking to the mantra that Hayward won’t be back this season.

We’ll see about that.

Meanwhile, Hayward decided to drop a blog detailing the biggest rehabilitation gains he’s had thus far, as well as go in-depth about the struggle of coming back from such a catastrophic injury.

In a post on his personal website, Hayward said the biggest step he’s taken thus far was actually getting to do single leg calf raises with each leg. Hayward had fractured his tibia and dislocated his left ankle during the first game of the year.

Via Gordon Hayward:

The biggest gain I’ve made is in being able to do single leg calf raises with both legs.

It took me a while just to be able to do a single calf raise, by myself, with the left. It was a huge hurdle to clear. But once I did, we wanted to judge the strength compared to the right leg.

So we created a test where we marked the maximum range that I get on my left. Now when I do the test, I have to go at least 80 percent of that max range for it to count as a rep.

We also created something of a metronome that we have going, and I have to go up and down to the beat of the metronome. I get two warnings. If I don’t get above 80 percent, that’s a warning. And on the third one that I don’t get above 80 percent, I’m done.

It’s actually a really, difficult test.

Hayward also talked about how he’s doing one long training session in the morning rather than two, and how he’s getting treatment on his soft tissues constantly.

The Celtics star said his jumper — er, shot — is actually very good at the moment although Hayward mentioned that if he goes too hard his body tells him, “You’re not ready for that yet.”

Hayward’s rehab sounds like rehab — if you’ve ever had to do it, you know what a grind it can be. The road is long but it eventually ends. It’s doubtful he returns this season as he can’t even run at full pace yet, but he should be ready for next year.

Trey Lyles had some not-so-nice things to say about playing for the Utah Jazz

Trey Lyles is now a member of the Denver Nuggets, but the University of Kentucky product started his career with the Utah Jazz, and although he played significant minutes it wasn’t the best start to a career.

Lyles was moved on draft night in 2017 for Donovan Mitchell, who is now a Rookie of the Year candidate for the Jazz. Lyles, meanwhile, has been a better player for Denver during the 2017-18 season.

Still, that doesn’t mean the bad taste from his experience in Utah has left Lyles’ mouth. During a recent edition of Richard Jefferson and Channing Frye‘s “Road Trippin'” podcast, Lyles voiced his general displeasure with Utah, Salt Lake City, and coach Quin Snyder.

Via Deseret News:

Jefferson: “I liked playing in Utah. I really did.”

Lyles: “Who was your coach then?”

Jefferson: “I had Tyrone Corbin.”

Lyles, grumbling: “So y’all didn’t practice? Y’all didn’t do nothing, yeah. See, we had practice every day (under Quin Snyder). I thought I was in Kentucky again.”

Jefferson, sarcastically: “You had practice every day? Oh, sorry for making you work hard. Sorry. What’s wrong with working hard, Trey?”

Lyles: “I didn’t say nothing about working hard. Three-hour practices? C’mon now.”

Lyles went on to say he “just didn’t like” playing for the Jazz, adding that he felt players who buy into Salt Lake City are usually people with families. Translation: young NBA dudes in SLC don’t have their choice of clubs for post-game relaxation and that didn’t rub Lyles the right way.

Here’s my favorite part of the whole exchange, again from the Deseret News:

“It’s sunny all the time in Utah,” Jefferson said.

Lyles: “Hmmmm.”

“The fans are really, really good.”

“Hmmmm.”

Lyles didn’t want to practice all that much and he’d rather his city has more nightlife. To each his own, although I doubt many NBA franchises listening to that are going to be impressed. Lyles’ current contract runs out in 2018-19.

Jimmy Butler is ‘this close’ to rejoining Timberwolves on court

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) Minnesota Timberwolves All-Star Jimmy Butler is nearing a return to action, with four critical games to go for the team in the regular season.

Butler told reporters after practice on Tuesday that he’s “this close” to being back on the court. Coach Tom Thibodeau said Butler was a full participant in the workout. His surgically repaired right knee would be evaluated again on Wednesday.

The Timberwolves play at Denver on Thursday. The Nuggets are one of their primary competitors for the remaining playoff spots in the stacked Western Conference. The Wolves are 8-8 since Butler was hurt, in quite the fight to reach the postseason for the first time in 14 years.

Denzel Valentine undergoing season-ending knee surgery

The Bulls shut down Zach LaVine and Kris Dunn for the rest of the season.

Now, Denzel Valentine will join them on the shelf.

Vincent Goodwill of NBC Sports Chicago:

Denzel Valentine joins the Bulls’ permanent inactive list after the team announced he’ll have an arthroscopic debridement on his left knee after experiencing swelling, ending his promising second season with five games remaining.

Valentine will undergo the procedure Wednesday, his third procedure in his career. He underwent surgery in high school and in college at Michigan State, his last in December 2015.

A source close to him called it “a minor clean-up” as opposed to something that could affect him long-term.

People close to players are usually incentivized to paint the situation in the most favorable light. Whether or not this is actually minor, the messaging would probably sound similar.

Valentine showed nice progress in his second season, but the biggest concern about his game is athleticism. Another knee surgery only exacerbates that.

With the Bulls tanking, there was no reason for Valentine to delay this surgery. Better to take care of it now and maximize recovery time before next season. Plus, losing Valentine will only help Chicago lose more and get a higher draft pick.