Getty Images

Likely top-5 pick Jaren Jackson declares for NBA draft

By Kurt HelinApr 3, 2018, 8:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

This was expected. Even before Jaren Jackson set foot in East Lansing — he was always a one-and-done candidate.

Jackson has made the expected official.

Jackson will be drafted in the top five come June, maybe as high as third. He is a  prototypical modern NBA big man — he can score inside or knock down the three ball, defensively protect the rim or switch onto guys on the perimeter. He could be a real impact player in the NBA.

Erik Spoelstra on Hassan Whiteside’s comments, fine: “We’re here to help Hassan”

AP
By Dane CarbaughApr 2, 2018, 11:59 PM EDT
1 Comment

Hassan Whiteside did a bad thing. After sitting in the fourth quarter against the Brooklyn Nets last week, Whiteside complained and suggested that he might be better suited on another team other than the Miami Heat.

You can’t do that.

The team quickly announced that Whiteside had been fined, and that they had handled the matter internally. On Monday, Heat coach Erik Spoelstra gave his comments on the matter, saying that he felt it was mostly a learning opportunity for the 28-year-old big man.

Whiteside, a former D-League and Chinese league player, found his stride in the NBA in recent years and signed a big contract with Miami in 2016.

Via the Miami Herald:

“We’ve already handled it within the team,” Spoelstra said. “Hassan has been fined. It’s poor timing, poor judgment on his part. It’s not the first time a player has gone through frustration right after a game. That’s why I’ve always said after the game guys should just take a shower, cool off, maybe do a little bit of media and then really have a better, coherent response to whatever happened during the course of the game the next day — all of us.

“But, we’re here to help Hassan. He’s going to be just fine. We’re going to help him continue to learn how to be a better professional, how to be a better leader in this locker room, how to be a better teammate and ultimately how to be a better winner. He’s been taking those steps. The team, we handled it before practice, it’s behind us now. The only thing that’s on all of our minds right now is we’ve got to get the next win, you know, to secure this thing and then move on from there and see if we can still move forward in the standings.”

Whiteside has been known to be hot-headed, and Spoelstra is a great reference point for him as a learning tool. Still, it’s hard to tell whether players will respond well when a team strategy — like the small ball employed by Miami late in games this year — makes guys feel as though they are being discounted.

We’ll have to keep our eye on how Whiteside responds if and when Spoelstra sits him again.

Kevin Durant says Klay Thompson slept through practice day before 60-point game

By Dane CarbaughApr 2, 2018, 11:00 PM EDT
3 Comments

Klay Thompson is somewhat of an enigma. At times he seems aloof, while others he’s completely switched on. Nevermind missed dunks in China, Thompson has slipped into the shadows even moreso now that Kevin Durant is with the Golden State Warriors.

That’s what makes this story even better.

According to Durant, Thompson missed practice the day before he went off for 60 points in three quarters against the Indiana Pacers.

Even more hilarious is the reason: Thompson slept through practice.

Via Bill Simmons’ podcast, and transcribed by Uproxx:

Oh, so like the (day) before he had 60, Klay just missed practice. He didn’t come,” Durant said. “He just … nobody like, you know when practice starts, it was like, ‘Where the hell is Klay?’ We called him, called him, called him. He didn’t come to practice. He just like, just didn’t come. And the next night he had 60.”

“You still don’t know what happened?!” Simmons asked.

“Don’t know what happened,” Durant said. “I think he said, like, ‘Man, I was an hour late, two hours late. I was like, I might as well just stay in bed.’ And he came out and had 60. I was like, this guy, if everybody in the world was like Klay the universe would be better.”

You could listen to Headspace for a thousand hours and not get that kind of relaxed. This story really makes me consider whether Thompson is actually the best part about the Warriors.

Let me sleep on it and I’ll get back to you.

Enjoy this video of Boban Marjanović dancing to Drake (VIDEO)

Getty
By Dane CarbaughApr 2, 2018, 9:30 PM EDT
1 Comment

Boban Marjanovic seems like a cool dude. He’s one of the most efficient offensive players in NBA history, and after he was traded to the Los Angeles Clippers from the Detroit Pistons in the Blake Griffin trade earlier this season it appears he’s assimilated well into their team culture.

Marjanovic is an affable guy, and because he’s a whopping 7-foot-3 he dwarfs his teammates in DeAndre Jordan and Tobias Harris.

That’s what makes this video of Marjanovic dancing to Drake’s song “God’s Plan” before the Clippers took on the Indiana Pacers on Sunday so good.

Via Twitter:

I mean, Marjanovic can sort of get it.

The Pacers beat the Clippers, 111-104, but I think Marjanovic would win in a dance contest. They should have pitted him against Indiana’s Victor Oladipo.

Patrick McCaw released from hospital, thanks fans for support on Twitter

AP
By Dane CarbaughApr 2, 2018, 8:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Golden State Warriors guard Patrick McCaw has been released from the hospital following a scary fall during a game against the Sacramento Kings on Saturday.

McCaw was going up at the rim when Kings guard Vince Carter undercut him, sending the Warriors backup flying. McCaw landed flat on his spine, and immediately reacted in pain. McCaw was eventually stretchered off the floor, with Carter visibly upset with the bone-headed thing he had done.

Now McCaw is out of the hospital and according to the team, has cleared all of his tests including x-rays, an MRI, and a CT scan.

McCaw is going to be re-evaluated on Thursday, but for now the Warriors are calling his injury a “lumbar spine contusion”.

Via Twitter:

Back in action, McCaw also found his way to Twitter to thank fans who had voiced their support for him after the fall. On Monday McCaw tweeted:

Sounds like McCaw is doing well, and it’s especially good news to hear that there’s no structural damage to his spine nor any nerve issues.

Meanwhile, Golden State’s injury woes continue. McCaw was getting some extended run with Stephen Curry out until the second round of the playoffs. Now the Warriors will rely on Quinn Cook to take over that spot. The good news? Klay Thompson is back. After breaking his thumb, Thompson returned on March 31 and racked up two 20+ point games in a row.