Likely top-5 pick Jaren Jackson declares for NBA draft

Klay Thompson is somewhat of an enigma. At times he seems aloof, while others he’s completely switched on. Nevermind missed dunks in China, Thompson has slipped into the shadows even moreso now that Kevin Durant is with the Golden State Warriors.
That’s what makes this story even better.
According to Durant, Thompson missed practice the day before he went off for 60 points in three quarters against the Indiana Pacers.
Even more hilarious is the reason: Thompson slept through practice.
Via Bill Simmons’ podcast, and transcribed by Uproxx:
Oh, so like the (day) before he had 60, Klay just missed practice. He didn’t come,” Durant said. “He just … nobody like, you know when practice starts, it was like, ‘Where the hell is Klay?’ We called him, called him, called him. He didn’t come to practice. He just like, just didn’t come. And the next night he had 60.”
“You still don’t know what happened?!” Simmons asked.
“Don’t know what happened,” Durant said. “I think he said, like, ‘Man, I was an hour late, two hours late. I was like, I might as well just stay in bed.’ And he came out and had 60. I was like, this guy, if everybody in the world was like Klay the universe would be better.”
You could listen to Headspace for a thousand hours and not get that kind of relaxed. This story really makes me consider whether Thompson is actually the best part about the Warriors.
Let me sleep on it and I’ll get back to you.