Devin Booker sounds less bullish about signing contract extension with Suns

By Dan FeldmanApr 3, 2018, 9:11 AM EDT
The Suns have gone 23-59, 24-58 and 19-59 in Devin Booker‘s three seasons. Despite all the high draft picks generated by those lousy records, Phoenix hasn’t added anyone else more likely than not to become a star. (Josh Jackson, Dragan Bender and Marquese Chriss have a chance, but the early returns have ranged from mixed to disappointing.) The Suns have also fired two coaches in this time.

If Phoenix offers Booker a max contract extension – which projects to be worth $146 million over five years – this summer, will he sign it?

Scott Bordow of azcentral in October:

Booker, who recently said one of the reasons he admires Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant is that they played their entire career with one team – with the exception of Jordan’s two-year stint with Washington – said he would love to sign an extension if offered next summer.

“I’ve been treated right from the day I was drafted, even when I was a rookie and didn’t play much,” he said. “The city of Phoenix took me in with open arms and made me a part of their family. I’ve learned the history and traditions of the team. I know how much the city cares about the franchise and that means a lot to me, playing somewhere where people actually care about the franchise.

“I love it here, I bought a house here and I intend to be here for a long time.”

Bordow now:

Asked if anything – or everything – that has happened this season has changed his mind, he chuckled and said: “I mean, that’s a whole other discussion. A lot goes into that. When that time comes I’ll have to make a decision.”

But then he added, “I’ve always said this is the place I want to be so if everything works out, yeah.”

Here’s betting a max extension would be enough to make everything work out. That’s too much money for Booker to pass up, especially because Booker will have earned just $9,985,165 on his four-year rookie-scale contract and unilaterally leaving Phoenix would require him to spend the following year on his qualifying offer ($4,583,767 or, in the more likely event he meets the starter criteria, $4,915,726).

That’s just not enough earnings yet to justify passing on $145 million.

Booker is fed up with losing, but he also said the entire Suns organization is on the same page. He’s looking in the mirror for solutions, too.

That attitude – and his immense talent – are why Phoenix will probably offer him a max contract extension. And he’ll probably sign it.

Clippers PG Jawun Evans out for rest of season

By Dan FeldmanApr 3, 2018, 11:11 AM EDT
Patrick Beverley suffered a season-ending injury in November. Milos Teodosic has been repeatedly hurt, including the last few games.

So, the Clippers have had to rely more than expected on point guard Juwan Evans, a rookie second-rounder.

And now even he’s out.

Brad Turner of the Los Angeles Times:

The Clippers are two games and two teams out of playoff position with just five games left. A longshot chance of reaching the postseason looks even less likely.

L.A. is left to lean on two-way-player Tyrone Wallace at point guard. Lou Williams and Austin Rivers can also play lead guard, but the more they’re used at the one, the less depth on the wing.

Doc Rivers has done an incredible job keeping the Clippers humming amid departures, trades and injuries. But the obstacles keep stacking up.

Heat’s Hassan Whiteside backs down: ‘I just trust coach’s decision’

By Dan FeldmanApr 3, 2018, 10:11 AM EDT
Heat center Hassan Whiteside sat the final 15 minutes of Miami’s loss to the Nets on Saturday, riding the bench as Brooklyn went small.

Whiteside:

“Man, it’s annoying,” said Whiteside, who was pulled for good with 3:55 to play in the third quarter. “Why we matching up? We got one of the best centers in the league. Why we matching up? A lot of teams don’t have a good center. They’re going to use their strength.

“It’s bull—. It’s really bull—, man,” Whiteside said. “There’s a lot of teams that could use a center. S—. That’s bull—.”

Asked if it has him questioning his future with the team, he said. “I don’t know, maybe.”

The Heat fined and supported him. Now, Whiteside doesn’t sound quite as upset.

Whiteside, via Shandel Richardson of the SunSentinel:

“I was just frustrated, man,” Whiteside said. “I was frustrated that we lost. I really wanted to get that game … I could have handled it different. But I got so caught up in wanting to get that win. I get real competitive. I really want to be out there. But I just trust coach’s decision.”

Whiteside fell from the NBA to the lowest levels of professional basketball then worked his way back. He became the first player to go from a minimum salary one year to a max salary the next. He became the Heat’s franchise player.

Those accomplishments were fueled by Whiteside’s belief in himself. So, it’s understandable that attitude has persisted.

That makes it sometimes tricky for the Heat to handle him, especially as they’ve become more balanced and less reliant on him. But Whiteside has generally eventually stayed grounded enough, and this is another example of that.

Likely top-5 pick Jaren Jackson declares for NBA draft

By Kurt HelinApr 3, 2018, 8:00 AM EDT
This was expected. Even before Jaren Jackson set foot in East Lansing — he was always a one-and-done candidate.

Jackson has made the expected official.

Jackson will be drafted in the top five come June, maybe as high as third. He is a  prototypical modern NBA big man — he can score inside or knock down the three ball, defensively protect the rim or switch onto guys on the perimeter. He could be a real impact player in the NBA.

Erik Spoelstra on Hassan Whiteside’s comments, fine: “We’re here to help Hassan”

By Dane CarbaughApr 2, 2018, 11:59 PM EDT
Hassan Whiteside did a bad thing. After sitting in the fourth quarter against the Brooklyn Nets last week, Whiteside complained and suggested that he might be better suited on another team other than the Miami Heat.

You can’t do that.

The team quickly announced that Whiteside had been fined, and that they had handled the matter internally. On Monday, Heat coach Erik Spoelstra gave his comments on the matter, saying that he felt it was mostly a learning opportunity for the 28-year-old big man.

Whiteside, a former D-League and Chinese league player, found his stride in the NBA in recent years and signed a big contract with Miami in 2016.

Via the Miami Herald:

“We’ve already handled it within the team,” Spoelstra said. “Hassan has been fined. It’s poor timing, poor judgment on his part. It’s not the first time a player has gone through frustration right after a game. That’s why I’ve always said after the game guys should just take a shower, cool off, maybe do a little bit of media and then really have a better, coherent response to whatever happened during the course of the game the next day — all of us.

“But, we’re here to help Hassan. He’s going to be just fine. We’re going to help him continue to learn how to be a better professional, how to be a better leader in this locker room, how to be a better teammate and ultimately how to be a better winner. He’s been taking those steps. The team, we handled it before practice, it’s behind us now. The only thing that’s on all of our minds right now is we’ve got to get the next win, you know, to secure this thing and then move on from there and see if we can still move forward in the standings.”

Whiteside has been known to be hot-headed, and Spoelstra is a great reference point for him as a learning tool. Still, it’s hard to tell whether players will respond well when a team strategy — like the small ball employed by Miami late in games this year — makes guys feel as though they are being discounted.

We’ll have to keep our eye on how Whiteside responds if and when Spoelstra sits him again.