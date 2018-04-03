After previously saying he wants to play all 82 games, LeBron James calls it a media narrative

A few years ago, LeBron James said he planned to play all 82 games for the first time in his career. He wound up playing just 76.

Earlier this season, LeBron expressed a desire to play all 82 games. With the Cavaliers having just five games remaining, he has a chance.

LeBron, via Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com:

“That has never been my plan, that’s been y’all narrative,” James said Tuesday morning, before he suits up for Cavs game No. 78 against the Toronto Raptors. “That’s never been my plan. My plan is to play one game at a time and see how I feel after that game and be a part of game this year, so but that’s never been my plan. I didn’t come into the season, saying, ‘OK, we’re going to play 82 games this season but my plan is to be as healthy as I can, work on my body, train my body every day to be available for my teammates every game and if that allows me to play tonight, as I am, then let’s go. “And hopefully I’ll be in position where I’m able to go on Thursday as well, so we’ll take it day by day.”

Kind of weird for LeBron to pin the storyline on the media after repeatedly talking about it as a personal goal.

Is this a sign he’ll rest if Cleveland – which will probably finish between third and fifth – locks into its playoff spot before the regular season ends?

He’s gearing up for a big playoff run, and if resting helps, he should do it. At that point, I can see why he’d want to downplay the importance of playing all 82, lest not doing so be seen as a personal failing.