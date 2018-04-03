76ers set to unveil sculpture of Julius ‘Dr. J’ Erving

CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) The Philadelphia 76ers are paying tribute to Hall of Famer Julius Erving.
The NBA team will unveil a sculpture of Erving during a ceremony Tuesday at their practice facility in Camden, New Jersey. It will be the sixth sculpture installed on “76ers Legends Walk.” It will join statues of other team greats, including Wilt Chamberlain and Billy Cunningham.
More commonly known as “Dr. J,” Erving was a two-time NBA MVP and an 11-time all-star who led the 76ers to the 1983 NBA title. He played 16 seasons overall in the NBA and ABA.
The 76ers retired his No. 6 jersey in 1988. He was honored as one of the 50 greatest players in NBA history in 1996.
Nerlens Noel‘s year has been a disaster.
He rejected a sizable contract to accept the qualifying offer, got labeled as not a hard worker and left the Mavericks for weeks for a not-pressing thumb surgery. The most notable thing he did this season was eat a hot dog.
Now, he and the Jazz’s Thabo Sefolosha have been suspended.
NBA:
The NBA announced today that Nerlens Noel of the Dallas Mavericks and Thabo Sefolosha of the Utah Jazz have each been suspended without pay for five games for violating the terms of the NBA/NBPA Anti-Drug Program.
Noel’s suspension will begin with tonight’s game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Portland Trail Blazers. Sefolosha’s suspension will begin with the next NBA regular season or playoff game for which he is eligible and physically able to play.
Though the NBA doesn’t name the drug, the only five-game drug suspension specified in the Collective Bargaining Agreement is for a third marijuana violation. In a time where marijuana is increasingly legal and accepted, the NBA shouldn’t test and penalize players for it. Yet, here we are.
It’s particularly absurd to test someone like Sefolosha, who’s out for the season injured. And while he might garner more sympathy than Noel, don’t forget both players are hurt by this antiquated policy.
At least Noel can finish this suspension during this already-lost season. Dallas has five games left. Then, he’ll be an unrestricted free agent.
Sefolosha’s $5.25 million salary next season is unguaranteed. His versatility unlocked many effective lineups, but him having to miss five games next season could influence Utah’s decision.
Quincy Acy and Andre Drummond got ejected for fighting during the Pistons’ win over the Nets on Sunday.
Now, come the additional penalties.
NBA release:
Brooklyn Nets forward Quincy Acy and Detroit Pistons center Andre Drummond have each been fined for their roles in an on-court altercation, it was announced today by Kiki VanDeWeghe, Executive Vice President, Basketball Operations.
The incident, for which both players were ejected, occurred with 18.4 seconds remaining in the third quarter of the Nets’ 108-96 loss to the Pistons on Sunday, April 1 at Barclays Center.
Acy has been fined $25,000 for aggressively pursuing Drummond and attempting to further an altercation. Drummond has been fined $15,000 for engaging in an altercation by shoving Acy.
Acy should feel fortunate he didn’t get suspended. He hit a referee in the face while wildly swinging his arms to get at Drummond. Even if the contact was inadvertent, it happened.
The Spurs reportedly quickly shot down any attempts to trade for Kawhi Leonard before February’s trade deadline.
But, with San Antonio and Leonard still at an impasse, other teams will try again this summer.
Brian Windhorst of ESPN:
I have already talked to several general managers. At the end of this season, teams will call the Spurs and inquire about the availability of Kawhi Leonard.
This is just due diligence by other teams. When healthy, Leonard – just 26 – is one of the NBA’s best player. He’s a terrorizing defender, and he has become an elite one-on-one scorer. Every team should want him.
Including San Antonio.
As bad as this situation looks now, the Spurs have a habit of working these things out. It’s far from a given, but Gregg Popovich knows how to communicate with players.
Leonard will be eligible this offseason for a super-max contract extension, which projects to be worth about $219 million over five years. If he waits until 2019 free agency, the most he could get from another team projects to be about $139 million over four years.
The Spurs might not offer the extension. Leonard could still get the super max in free agency if he makes an All-NBA team or wins Defensive Player of the Year or MVP next season. Even without Leonard winning one of those honors, San Antonio will hold a financial advantage, being able to offer him a projected $188 million over five years.
But if the Spurs offer the extension this summer and Leonard rejects it, that’d speak volumes to his intent. At that point, trade talk will shift into overdrive.
For now, these other teams seem like dreamers. Nothing wrong with that, but it means only so much.
Patrick Beverley suffered a season-ending injury in November. Milos Teodosic has been repeatedly hurt, including the last few games.
So, the Clippers have had to rely more than expected on point guard Juwan Evans, a rookie second-rounder.
And now even he’s out.
Brad Turner of the Los Angeles Times:
The Clippers are two games and two teams out of playoff position with just five games left. A longshot chance of reaching the postseason looks even less likely.
L.A. is left to lean on two-way-player Tyrone Wallace at point guard. Lou Williams and Austin Rivers can also play lead guard, but the more they’re used at the one, the less depth on the wing.
Doc Rivers has done an incredible job keeping the Clippers humming amid departures, trades and injuries. But the obstacles keep stacking up.