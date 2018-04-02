Watch Nikola Jokic’s 35 point, 13 rebound game to keep Denver’s playoff dream alive

The Denver Nuggets’ playoff dreams are not dead, they are just one game back of the Pelicans and 1.5 back of the Timberwolves for the final playoff spot in the West. They need a little help, but they also need to take care of their own business.
Enter Nikola Jokic, who had 35 points and grabbed 13 boards in the Nuggets win Sunday over the Bucks.
The Nuggets have key games against the Timberwolves and Clippers coming up this week, they are going to need more games like this from Jokic to have a real shot.
Three Things to Know: After loss to Spurs, D’Antoni more concerned with rust than rest
1) In rest vs. rust debate, Mike D’Antoni is anti-rust after loss to Spurs. It’s an annual debate among coaches with teams heading into the playoffs: How do I let my players get a little rest without letting them get rusty? The scales have to be tilted to one side in the equation. Gregg Popovich is a rest guy. Steve Kerr is a rest guy (although this season he’s been forced to rest guys due to injuries, which has led to rust concerns).
Mike D’Antoni tilts the scale toward avoiding rust.
His Rockets have locked up home court throughout the playoffs, but D’Antoni was clearly anti-rust after his team’s 11-game win streak ended at the hands of the Rockets (quotes via ESPN).
“We just didn’t bring it. We just weren’t sharp,” D’Antoni said. “We haven’t been sharp now for about three or four games. It hasn’t just been one or two days. That’s scary when you rest guys.
“That’s why at the end of the year, you’ve got to be careful taking guys out and just resting them. Everybody wants rest, rest, rest. Well, they’ve got to play. Otherwise, we’re going to lose the advantage of what you worked for for 80 games, and it’s scary times for us. You’ve got to play. You’ve got to bring it, and you’ve got to bring it every day. We’ll get it back.”
After this much of the season, I have little doubt the Rockets can get their groove back in the first round against the Pelicans or Timberwolves or whoever they face. The Rockets know what their formula for success is and how to execute it on both ends. We also all have seen Harden hit a wall deep into the postseason. The Rockets need him to be his peak self in the playoffs.
D’Antoni is trying to find his team’s balance. After a brilliant regular season Houston is set up to be a contender, but that comes with added pressures. One’s D’Antoni is plenty familiar with.
2) Ben Simmons inbounds ball of Michael Kidd-Gilchrist‘s back to get himself a bucket. Ben Simmons was toying with the Hornets at points on Sunday — with Joel Embiid out more responsibility falls on the rookie to extend the Sixers win streak to 10. He did that Sunday and made Michael Kidd-Gilchrist look the fool on April 1:
In case you wanted a full batch of Simmons highlights, we got you covered:
Whiteside is a good center, but not an elite one (he’s inconsistent game to game and even quarter to quarter), and with Kelly Olynyk and Bam Adebayo on the roster, coach Erik Spoelstra has more options this season. If Spo wants to match a small lineup, as he did against Brooklyn, he can. Combine that with Whiteside’s injuries and he is seeing less time on the court even when he does suit up this season.
Miami needs Whiteside in these playoffs, but if he’s not buying into the franchise’s philosophy, they will look at their options this summer. The sides are at a crossroads, and it’s something to watch over the coming months.
76ers: Coach Brett Brown certainly has had to deal with Joel Embiid being out of his lineup before, but offered great sympathy for the most recent injury (orbital fracture) that will keep him for the rest of the regular season. “For him to continue to have setbacks, you feel for him,” Brown said of Embiid, a 2014 first-round pick who missed the entire 2014-15 and 2015-16 seasons, 51 games in the 2016-17 season and will miss 19 games this season.
Hornets: Cody Zeller‘s sore left knee kept him out of a fourth straight game and Hornets coach Steve Clifford thinks the 7-foot center may not play again this season. “I would say we’re at the stage now where it almost becomes, `Why?”‘ Clifford said of Zeller, who has missed 40 games this season with right and left knee injuries.
LaMarcus Aldridge, Rudy Gay help Spurs hold down Rockets 100-83
SAN ANTONIO (AP) —LaMarcus Aldridge had 23 points and 14 rebounds and Rudy Gay added 21 points as the San Antonio Spurs held Houston to its lowest-scoring game of the season, beating the Rockets 100-83 on Sunday.
The Spurs remained fourth in the Western Conference after preventing a season sweep by the Rockets. Houston owns the NBA’s best record.
San Antonio outscored Houston 19-8 to open the fourth quarter in taking a 94-74 lead with 5 minutes remaining. Rockets coach Mike D’Antoni opted to take his starters out two minutes later.
The Rockets were without injured Chris Paul and the Spurs were without Kawhi Leonard, who has played in only nine games this season.
James Harden scored 25 points for Houston on 8-of-19 shooting. He also had eight assists, but battled foul trouble before exiting with five fouls. Eric Gordon added 18 points for the Rockets.
Gay scored six points in two minutes bridging the first and second quarters, including what became a four-point play. Gay rebounded his own missed free throw after making the first and was fouled on a layup. He made the ensuing free throw.
Gay later blocked a shot and then raced downcourt for a slam dunk that brought a thunderous response from the home crowd and led to a timeout by D’Antoni.
Dejounte Murray had 13 points and six rebounds for the Spurs. Murray scored four of his first six points against Harden, driving twice past the Rockets star for a layup.
Andre Drummond, Quincy Acy both ejected after dust up that involved referee getting forearm (VIDEO)
In the third quarter Sunday Detroit’s Andre Drummond and Brooklyn’s Quincy Acy were battling under the basket when Acy stripped Drummond and the ball got away, then Acy threw a punch to the mid-section of Drummond, causing the Piston big man to turn and square off on him. They jawed. As a referee stepped in to separate them (with the help of other players) Drummond shoved Acy back.
Then, well, it really got out of hand quickly.
Acy tried to come back at Drummond and in making an NFL defensive lineman swim move his forearm caught official David Guthrie in the face and knocked him back.
Both men were ejected. The Pistons went on to win the game without Drummond.
Fines and maybe a suspension will be coming down, and Acy’s going to get the stiffer end of the penalties. He earned it.