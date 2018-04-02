Jahlil Okafor not sure what is next, but it’s probably not with Nets

When Jahlil Okafor went to the Nets, it seemed he would get his chance to prove he still had a place in the NBA. Despite the injuries and a below-the-rim game and struggling defense, the Nets seemed a place he could get some run and show what he can do

In the Nets 18 games since the All-Star break, he has played in just three. He may well not get on the court again.

Okafor is an unrestricted free agent, so what is next for him next summer? He doesn’t know, as he told the New York Post.

And while Okafor has professed to be happy with the Nets, how will he weigh court time, money, playing style, an opportunity to win and other factors in where he signs? “All that goes into it,” said Okafor, who did not play in Sunday’s 108-96 loss to the Pistons. “But honestly I have no experience with this whatsoever, so I’m just trying to finish the season strong. [I’ll have] guidance from people who’ve dealt with what I’m going to deal with, and lean on them. I really don’t know what to expect. But, at the end of the day, I want to play basketball.”

Okafor will have a few options, but mot many — there are teams willing to role the dice on him, although unlikely with a fully guaranteed deal for the next season. He’s going to have to again prove he can stay healthy and contribute to stick in the league.

But all he wants is a chance, and he should get that. Somewhere.