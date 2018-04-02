Here’s Gordon Hayward running on his ankle without assistance (VIDEO)

Everybody get ready to overreact. With just nine days left until their final game, the Boston Celtics are anxiously watching the rehabilitation of injured forward Gordon Hayward.
Today, Hayward took his first steps back toward the floor by jogging unassisted on his injured left ankle. The former Utah Jazz star broke his tibia and dislocated his ankle in the first game of the year back in October.
For Hayward, Monday’s rehab session was the first we’ve seen where he wasn’t wearing a cast or running with the assistance of an AlterG, a type of antigravity treadmill.
Via Twitter:
What does this mean for the Celtics? It’s hard to read into it much. Brad Stevens has been adamant that Hayward is unlikely to return this season. At the All-Star break Hawyard’s ankle was still “purpleish” according to at least one report.
Still, Boston could use him especially as they’ve been dinged with an injury to Kyrie Irving. Just given how gingerly he’s running here, it doesn’t seem like he’d be ready for the playoffs even with another month of rehab. Stranger things have happened, and all these updates probably send Celtics fans fluttering.
Hopefully he’ll be back sooner rather than later. The important thing is that Hayward doesn’t rush things an injure himself further or delay his rehab.
When Jahlil Okafor went to the Nets, it seemed he would get his chance to prove he still had a place in the NBA. Despite the injuries and a below-the-rim game and struggling defense, the Nets seemed a place he could get some run and show what he can do
In the Nets 18 games since the All-Star break, he has played in just three. He may well not get on the court again.
Okafor is an unrestricted free agent, so what is next for him next summer? He doesn’t know, as he told the New York Post.
And while Okafor has professed to be happy with the Nets, how will he weigh court time, money, playing style, an opportunity to win and other factors in where he signs?
“All that goes into it,” said Okafor, who did not play in Sunday’s 108-96 loss to the Pistons. “But honestly I have no experience with this whatsoever, so I’m just trying to finish the season strong. [I’ll have] guidance from people who’ve dealt with what I’m going to deal with, and lean on them. I really don’t know what to expect. But, at the end of the day, I want to play basketball.”
Okafor will have a few options, but mot many — there are teams willing to role the dice on him, although unlikely with a fully guaranteed deal for the next season. He’s going to have to again prove he can stay healthy and contribute to stick in the league.
But all he wants is a chance, and he should get that. Somewhere.
Zach LaVine (knee) and Kris Dunn (toe) have missed the Bulls’ last nine games.
Those two aren’t returning this season.
Vincent Goodwill of NBC Sports Chicago:
LaVine will be restricted free agent this summer. Acquired from the Timberwolves in the Jimmy Butler trade while still recovering from a torn ACL, LaVine played just 24 games this season. He never reached or even neared peak form. The Bulls didn’t get a chance to learn much more about him or for him to develop. He’s an improved outside shooter and dangerous on fastbreaks, but his athleticism rarely shows on defense and in the halfcourt offense. There are also concerns about that athleticism given these injuries.
Dunn, also acquired in the Butler trade, improved significantly after a dismal rookie year in Minnesota. This is a sour note to end on.
Sitting LaVine and Dunn should help Chicago lose its final five games. Is this tanking? Impossible to say without know more about LaVine’s and Dunn’s medical evaluations. But the Bulls have already pushed the limit this season, so it’s not hard to believe they’d be overly cautious with LaVine and Dunn because doing so would carry the added benefit of improving draft position.
CLEVELAND (AP) — LeBron James believes Alabama’s football program is offside.
James contends that Alabama has lifted “ideas, concepts and format” from a program on “Uninterrupted,” the digital media platform the three-time NBA champion co-founded with business partner Maverick Carter. Last year, “Uninterrupted” aired “The Shop” a forum where James, Golden State forward Draymond Green, retired player Charles Oakley and others have conversations while getting their hair cut in a barber shop.
Alabama recently released a trailer on Twitter for “Shop Talk” that shows Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban and former Alabama star wide receiver Julio Jones in a barber shop setting. The video says the first episode is “coming soon.”
On Monday, “Uninterrupted” sent a letter to Alabama, citing “exploitation” and concerns over copyright infringement and intellectual property.
In the letter, which was obtained by The Associated Press, Josh Tarnow, the head of business and legal affairs for “Uninterrupted”, tells Alabama he would prefer not getting into a “battle of legal letters” with the school and asks for a copy of the first “Shop Talk” episode to be sent for a review. Tarnow said he hopes the sides can “address Uninterrupted’s concerns amicably.”
Alabama officials did not immediately reply to a request from AP for comment.
Although James is a huge Ohio State fan, he has attended Alabama games in the past. And every year Alabama has won the national championship since 2010, James has captured an NBA title. It happened in 2012 and 2013 when James played in Miami, and again in 2016 when he guided the Cavaliers to a title, the first for any Cleveland major sports team since 1964.
Alabama won its fifth title under Saban in January.
76ers forward Dario Saric said he didn’t want to play LeBron James and the Cavaliers.
Neither does Wizards guard Tomas Satoransky.
Satoransky, via Chase Hughes of NBC Sports Washington:
“For me still, Cleveland is not the best option for me personally,” he said. “I would probably be pleased with a different matchup for us.”
“It’s because of LeBron, obviously,” Satoransky said. “He always steps up his level in the playoffs and it’s very challenging to play him. He, what, hasn’t lost a playoff game for eight years?”
It’s not quite that bad. LeBron has won the Eastern Conference seven straight years, but in that span and even just in the East, LeBron has lost at least one playoff game each year.
LeBron has won 21 straight first-round games, dating back to 2012. However, that streak is due in part to LeBron getting a No. 1 or No. 2 seed all those years. Sixth-place Washington would be a tougher matchup than the usual No. 7 or No. 8 seed LeBron faces in the first round.
Still, LeBron is threatening. It’s surprising opposing players are so openly stating their preference not to play him, but that doesn’t make them wrong.