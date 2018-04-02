AP

Erik Spoelstra on Hassan Whiteside’s comments, fine: “We’re here to help Hassan”

By Dane CarbaughApr 2, 2018, 11:59 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Hassan Whiteside did a bad thing. After sitting in the fourth quarter against the Brooklyn Nets last week, Whiteside complained and suggested that he might be better suited on another team other than the Miami Heat.

You can’t do that.

The team quickly announced that Whiteside had been fined, and that they had handled the matter internally. On Monday, Heat coach Erik Spoelstra gave his comments on the matter, saying that he felt it was mostly a learning opportunity for the 28-year-old big man.

Whiteside, a former D-League and Chinese league player, found his stride in the NBA in recent years and signed a big contract with Miami in 2016.

Via the Miami Herald:

“We’ve already handled it within the team,” Spoelstra said. “Hassan has been fined. It’s poor timing, poor judgment on his part. It’s not the first time a player has gone through frustration right after a game. That’s why I’ve always said after the game guys should just take a shower, cool off, maybe do a little bit of media and then really have a better, coherent response to whatever happened during the course of the game the next day — all of us.

“But, we’re here to help Hassan. He’s going to be just fine. We’re going to help him continue to learn how to be a better professional, how to be a better leader in this locker room, how to be a better teammate and ultimately how to be a better winner. He’s been taking those steps. The team, we handled it before practice, it’s behind us now. The only thing that’s on all of our minds right now is we’ve got to get the next win, you know, to secure this thing and then move on from there and see if we can still move forward in the standings.”

Whiteside has been known to be hot-headed, and Spoelstra is a great reference point for him as a learning tool. Still, it’s hard to tell whether players will respond well when a team strategy — like the small ball employed by Miami late in games this year — makes guys feel as though they are being discounted.

We’ll have to keep our eye on how Whiteside responds if and when Spoelstra sits him again.

Kevin Durant says Klay Thompson slept through practice day before 60-point game

By Dane CarbaughApr 2, 2018, 11:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Klay Thompson is somewhat of an enigma. At times he seems aloof, while others he’s completely switched on. Nevermind missed dunks in China, Thompson has slipped into the shadows even moreso now that Kevin Durant is with the Golden State Warriors.

That’s what makes this story even better.

According to Durant, Thompson missed practice the day before he went off for 60 points in three quarters against the Indiana Pacers.

Even more hilarious is the reason: Thompson slept through practice.

Via Bill Simmons’ podcast, and transcribed by Uproxx:

Oh, so like the (day) before he had 60, Klay just missed practice. He didn’t come,” Durant said. “He just … nobody like, you know when practice starts, it was like, ‘Where the hell is Klay?’ We called him, called him, called him. He didn’t come to practice. He just like, just didn’t come. And the next night he had 60.”

“You still don’t know what happened?!” Simmons asked.

“Don’t know what happened,” Durant said. “I think he said, like, ‘Man, I was an hour late, two hours late. I was like, I might as well just stay in bed.’ And he came out and had 60. I was like, this guy, if everybody in the world was like Klay the universe would be better.”

You could listen to Headspace for a thousand hours and not get that kind of relaxed. This story really makes me consider whether Thompson is actually the best part about the Warriors.

Let me sleep on it and I’ll get back to you.

Enjoy this video of Boban Marjanović dancing to Drake (VIDEO)

Getty
By Dane CarbaughApr 2, 2018, 9:30 PM EDT
1 Comment

Boban Marjanovic seems like a cool dude. He’s one of the most efficient offensive players in NBA history, and after he was traded to the Los Angeles Clippers from the Detroit Pistons in the Blake Griffin trade earlier this season it appears he’s assimilated well into their team culture.

Marjanovic is an affable guy, and because he’s a whopping 7-foot-3 he dwarfs his teammates in DeAndre Jordan and Tobias Harris.

That’s what makes this video of Marjanovic dancing to Drake’s song “God’s Plan” before the Clippers took on the Indiana Pacers on Sunday so good.

Via Twitter:

I mean, Marjanovic can sort of get it.

The Pacers beat the Clippers, 111-104, but I think Marjanovic would win in a dance contest. They should have pitted him against Indiana’s Victor Oladipo.

Patrick McCaw released from hospital, thanks fans for support on Twitter

AP
By Dane CarbaughApr 2, 2018, 8:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Golden State Warriors guard Patrick McCaw has been released from the hospital following a scary fall during a game against the Sacramento Kings on Saturday.

McCaw was going up at the rim when Kings guard Vince Carter undercut him, sending the Warriors backup flying. McCaw landed flat on his spine, and immediately reacted in pain. McCaw was eventually stretchered off the floor, with Carter visibly upset with the bone-headed thing he had done.

Now McCaw is out of the hospital and according to the team, has cleared all of his tests including x-rays, an MRI, and a CT scan.

McCaw is going to be re-evaluated on Thursday, but for now the Warriors are calling his injury a “lumbar spine contusion”.

Via Twitter:

Back in action, McCaw also found his way to Twitter to thank fans who had voiced their support for him after the fall. On Monday McCaw tweeted:

Sounds like McCaw is doing well, and it’s especially good news to hear that there’s no structural damage to his spine nor any nerve issues.

Meanwhile, Golden State’s injury woes continue. McCaw was getting some extended run with Stephen Curry out until the second round of the playoffs. Now the Warriors will rely on Quinn Cook to take over that spot. The good news? Klay Thompson is back. After breaking his thumb, Thompson returned on March 31 and racked up two 20+ point games in a row.

Blazers fans put up billboard asking LeBron James to be Damian Lillard’s ‘third option’

Twitter
By Dane CarbaughApr 2, 2018, 6:45 PM EDT
Leave a comment

LeBron James is an MVP candidate this season for the Cleveland Cavaliers. Next year, he may be elsewhere. Perhaps with the Los Angeles Lakers or the Houston Rockets. But what if he played behind Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum for the Portland Trail Blazers instead?

That’s what one set of Portland Trail Blazers fans have jokingly said they want when free agency begins this summer, going so far as to put up a billboard asking James to join the star guards when he inevitably opts out at the end of the season.

We wrote about the Go Fund Me for the billboard last month, the details of which are pretty straightforward. Ira LaFontaine, Keith Kunis, Nick Nanpei, and Spencer Groshong are the foursome that make up a local Portland culture brand Trillblazin. Their idea was to turn the recent spate of LeBron billboards on its head by putting up their own tongue-in-cheek ad. While folks from Los Angeles and Philadelphia took shots at each other, the Trillblazin crew wanted to do something uniquely Portland.

And here we are.

With an original goal of $2,000, the Go Fund Me campaign finished with $6,820. The campaign started off slowly, but LaFontaine told NBC Sports that they were confident it was going to gain traction. As they approached their $2,000 goal, Kunis began asking a local billboard company for prime spots around the Blazers’ home arena, Moda Center.

For $2,750 they were offered locations directly around the NE Portland neighborhood where the Blazers play. LaFontaine and Kunis leaned into that, opening up donations to major sponsors who would also get mention on the billboard. Eventually, Portland brands like Poler, Sizzle Pie, and Stumptown bought in.

“We had a ton of small donations, but once we brought on the larger sponsors we just kind of crushed that goal,” says LaFontaine. “We thought let’s just keep it going. We told everybody, ‘If you’re putting into this, all this money is going back into the billboard or things surrounding the billboard.’”

Now the billboard is up at the corner of Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd and NE Broadway, some six blocks from Moda Center. In what LaFontaine called a happy accident, the billboard is conveniently positioned above a Kia dealer (Kia is one of James’ sponsors). Broadway is one of the main thoroughfares for people driving from east Portland neighborhoods get to the arena, so it’s in a choice location for Blazers fans.

But with a single billboard only costing so much and their pockets deepened, LaFontaine and Kunis needed to figure out what else to do with the money. On social media, the Trillblazin crew joked about putting up a second billboard in Cleveland. The big issue with advertising halfway across the country was how far out billboards are typically booked.

“Dollar-wise, it’s kind of tough because of the funds and the lead time,” says LaFontaine. “The other option we looked at was having a mobile billboard to drive around Quicken Loans Arena, but it was really, really expensive.”

With the fundraising period over, the Trillblazin guys settled on a larger campaign back in Oregon that will expand beyond the billboard at MLK and Broadway. LaFontaine says the leftover money will go toward bus shelter ads and wheatpaste posters, the kind you’d typically see glued en masse to plywood outside of a construction site.

And while folks on social media might still not get that the entire billboard — including the copy — is one big joke, LaFontaine says the campaign says something special about the online Blazers community.

[The billboard] is not necessarily a Trillblazin thing, we were just the catalyst to get it going,” says LaFontaine. “All those sponsor donations, those are all people from Blazers Twitter too. When you see Poler or Stumptown or Portugal the Man, everybody is doing it because they’re a Blazers fan.”

LaFontaine thinks the idea of fans banding together for a gag billboard could only happen through NBA Twitter given its propensity to be jocular and focused on having a good time.

“NBA Twitter in general looks at things differently. They’re more apt to humor and things that have a little bit of a different approach,” says LaFontaine. “I think this concept set up perfectly for the fanbase that we live in, our niche.”

As far as the billboard’s impact, the Trillblazin crew isn’t anticipating an earth-shaking announcement from James after he sees the effort they and the donators have made. Like most Portland fans, LaFontaine and Kunis are aware of the Blazers’ cap situation and the complete roster overhaul it would take to actually get LeBron to the Willamette Valley.

Mostly, they just want LeBron to be in on the joke.

“I don’t think anyone has any unrealistic expectations about the billboard bringing LeBron here,” laughs LaFontaine. “It’s pretty absurd that anyone would realistically think he would be a third option anywhere. I think he would see it right away and kind of just chuckle.”

Meanwhile, the billboard is slated to be up until at least April 29, long enough to get through Game 7 of the first round of the 2018 NBA playoffs if need be. The wheatpaste posters and bus shelter ads should be up shortly, and as Blazers fans get geared up for the postseason no doubt it will be a fun reminder that the town is and will always be Rip City.

And if those who don’t “get” the billboard campaign still aren’t happy after everything? That won’t bother LaFontaine at all.

For the Trillblazin guys, the best kind of acknowledgement from LeBron would be about the city of Portland itself.

“I hope [LeBron] will be left with the idea of Portland as being something a little bit different than the other cities,” says LaFontaine. “All the other billboards are all very straightforward — ‘Come here! Please come here!’ — and ours is at least something different.”