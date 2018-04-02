Danuel House Jr. throws himself alley-oop off backboard against Warriors (video)

Daniel House Jr. wasn’t trying to show up the Warriors. He just wisely used the backboard to his advantage when caught in a tough spot – and showed up the Warriors in the process.
However, Golden State came back for a 117-107 win.
As soon as the Hornets fired Rich Cho as general manager, Mitch Kupchak emerged as the likely replacement. Charlotte interviewed other candidates but has apparently circled back to the expected choice.
Marc Stein of ESPN:
Kupchak previously worked as general manager of the Lakers. He won multiple titles, but by the end of his tenure, he looked desperate and out of touch.
His North Carolina connection with Hornets owner Michael Jordan probably helped Kupchak get another chance.
If he accepts the offer, Kupchak will inherit a rough situation. Charlotte is merely a borderline playoff team and strapped with:
Kemba Walker is a star, but time is ticking until his 2019 free agency.
Will Kupchak trade Walker and rebuild? Unloading all those big contracts won’t be easy.
Will Kupchak try to win around Walker? Again, those big contracts are prohibitive.
A middle ground of rebuilding while keeping the beloved Walker? That might push him out in free agency.
This isn’t an easy job, but there are only 30 NBA general managers. Kupchak has an offer to become one again.
5 Up, 5 Down is a biweekly column featuring the best and worst from the NBA.
Seeds 2-5 in the Eastern Conference are on a combined 24-game win streak. I don’t know what to do with that information, other than relay it to you here and pray that everyone gets healthy over the next few weeks so as to make our playoff experience that much better.
With that said, there have been a spate of injuries that are working against us. Joel Embiid‘s got a broken face, Kyrie Irving‘s knee is all boogered up, and the Washington Wizards can’t stop slightly turning ligaments in their legs the wrong direction.
Still, it’s not all gloom and doom. Unless you’re a Utah Jazz fan. Then you might be a bit mad about this next part. Ok, let’s do it.
I love Donovan Mitchell. The comparisons of him to a more muscular, powerful Damian Lillard ring true. His style is there. And the Utah Jazz, on paper, have no business being 7th in the Western Conference the season after losing their franchise cornerstone in Gordon Hayward. But Ben Simmons is just … ridiculous.
The Philadelphia 76ers keep winning games even with Joel Embiid out due to injury. On the road, without Embiid, the Sixers beat the Charlotte Hornets by 17 on Sunday. Simmons posted a line of 20-15-8 without breaking a sweat.
The numbers support this too, by the way. Simmons leads Mitchell in VORP, netRTG, assist percentage, rebounding … the list goes on. Simmons is above Mitchell in both true shooting and effective field goal percentage despite the Sixers rookie going 0-for-11 from 3-point range this year.
And yes, Simmons is a rookie. Sorry, Utah. Take it for what it’s worth. If I’m a Jazz fan, I might want to stay under the radar for a little while out West. It’ll make it that much sweeter in Year 3 and 4 when Mitchell is damn near unstoppable.
Enough about his workout regimen, I just want to wind back the clock and sit in some pure, cumulative statistical records for a while. We like to live in the world of nostalgia where it seems impossible that someone will ever be better than Michael Jordan. The fact is, if the republic doesn’t crumble into the earth and the rising sea doesn’t wash away Madison Square Garden, there’s hundreds of years of the NBA left to watch. Someone, at some point, is going to be better than Mike.
Meanwhile, LeBron James is passing the guy along with a bunch of other NBA greats in the record books. Recently, LeBron passed MJ for the most consecutive games of double-digit scoring. LBJ broke Mike’s record for years passed between All-Star MVPs, points scored in NBA Finals history, and career playoff points.
This is an era that we’re going to be nostalgic for later. We need to consciously soak it in as much as we can while it’s here. Who knows what the conversation will be in 10-20 years time. Perhaps we’ll be arguing whether anybody in 2038 can pass LeBron James in NBA history? I bet we will.
Look, Joel Embiid getting hit in the face by Markelle Fultz felt par for the course in an NBA season that started with Gordon Hayward’s ankle exploding. So many guys have been hit by the injury bug, and The Process feels tenuous even as Philadelphia has made it clear they’re a playoff team this season.
Heck, what felt like the obvious move here was that Philly’s season would sort of unravel, and we’d all bask in loving the sadness that comes with being a sports fan. But, alas, we must continue to watch Philadelphia win. Yes, the Sixers racked up their 10th-straight win on Sunday — their third since Embiid went out with a fractured orbital bone Wednesday vs. the New York Knicks.
This is a personal thing, but perhaps you can relate: I’m pretty sure I have built new neural pathways in my brain over the past several months that allow me to completely ignore LaVar Ball. Honestly, unless Lonzo Ball gets blocked by someone and I’m actively glued onto Twitter, I barely even think about the Ball family anymore.
This, I assume, is what happens a couple months after the media saturation point is reached with a certain topic. It’s freeing. I hop on here and, oh, what’s that? Another Ball child has declared for the 2018 NBA Draft? This barely even registers anymore. I’m more enthralled by whatever it is James Harden is doing with his fingers after he dunks. The hell is that?
Call me when they start selling those plastic shoes for like $20,000.
Anthony Davis shaved his unibrow on March 31. We all guessed it was an April Fool’s Day joke. Then, on April 1, it turned out it was. Only it was also somehow a commercial for Red Bull! Woo!
The problem with this video, if you haven’t seen it, is that it felt like something from half a decade ago. The perfectly positioned logos, the “accidental” drop of the phone while recording it. Everything was so telegraphed. Red Bull can do better than this, honestly, even for a social campaign.
Plus, they didn’t even get the day right for the joke. You can’t start it on March 31. That’s now how it works, guys.
What did we do to the basketball gods to deserve this season? Are we going to get a season where everyone is miraculously healthy the entire time to balance things out? What does this have to do with the giant garbage patch in the Pacific ocean?
Starting to think that article about LeBron’s healthcare routine is nonsense. He’s clearly sucking the life force out of other players. At least Philly is still winning.
This play was ugly for a couple of reasons. First, because Patrick McCaw was getting some run with Stephen Curry (and a bunch of other Golden State Warriors players) out.
Second, this one hurt because we’ve all either seen something like this or been part of something close to this. You’re in the heat of competition, and someone’s brain just goes completely blank for a minute and they do something so unimaginably stupid and out-of-character that it’s inexplicable. Vince Carter knew he did something dumb, and dangerous, and something that wasn’t sporting. McCaw sounds like he’s going to be OK, which is good news at least.
Each week I say this is the last time I’m going to mention this, and then some other detail is added that puts it right back into contention as perhaps the biggest off-court storyline of the season. In a year in which the San Antonio Spurs need to take advantage of a dinged-up Golden State Warriors squad, the former NBA Finals MVP is on the bench.
Gregg Popovich mentioned this week that after Leonard returned from rehab in NYC that it’s sort of up to Leonard’s “camp” to decide when and if he’ll return to the floor. I don’t think this means a divorce between Kawhi and the Spurs, but it definitely complicates the interaction between the two sides when they go to negotiate a new contract this summer.
This one is tough. Isaiah Thomas is out with surgery, again, and that has major implications for whether he’s going to get a big, new contract this summer. Odds were already low, but with his hip ailing again Thomas might never get to back up the Brinks truck like he wanted.
It’s a hard situation to analyze because, with all his perceived gerrymandering, Thomas has painted himself as a sort of villain. In reality, he was the heart of the Boston Celtics last year and a legitimate MVP candidate. Now he’s gone all Year 1 LeBron James with the Miami Heat on us. It feels like he wants to be the bad guy.
A lot of guys have had problems with coming back from a hip injury, but so too have many returned as productive players. With time on his hands, let’s hope IT comes back healthy and adapted to a new team next year.
Kyrie Irving — currently out after knee surgery — needs to come back healthy and quickly. Or maybe not, if you’re a Toronto Raptors fan. But the West, especially with a humbled Warriors squad, isn’t as deep as it seemed to be after several signings in July of 2017. There’s a real shot here to make the Eastern Conference playoffs — which includes a glut of watchable teams including the Indiana Pacers, Milwaukee Bucks, and Miami Heat — really compare in terms of competitiveness in the first and second rounds.
We need Irving back so the East can have another power squad. Boston is more than holding it together in Irving’s absence (they’re currently on a five-game win streak) but they need him come playoff time. We need him, especially if the top of the East stays where it is and we get a second round matchup between the Celtics and the Cleveland Cavaliers.
The Denver Nuggets’ playoff dreams are not dead, they are just one game back of the Pelicans and 1.5 back of the Timberwolves for the final playoff spot in the West. They need a little help, but they also need to take care of their own business.
Enter Nikola Jokic, who had 35 points and grabbed 13 boards in the Nuggets win Sunday over the Bucks.
The Nuggets have key games against the Timberwolves and Clippers coming up this week, they are going to need more games like this from Jokic to have a real shot.
Every day in the NBA there is a lot to unpack, so every weekday morning throughout the season we will give you the three things you need to know from the last 24 hours in the NBA.
1) In rest vs. rust debate, Mike D’Antoni is anti-rust after loss to Spurs. It’s an annual debate among coaches with teams heading into the playoffs: How do I let my players get a little rest without letting them get rusty? The scales have to be tilted to one side in the equation. Gregg Popovich is a rest guy. Steve Kerr is a rest guy (although this season he’s been forced to rest guys due to injuries, which has led to rust concerns).
Mike D’Antoni tilts the scale toward avoiding rust.
His Rockets have locked up home court throughout the playoffs, but D’Antoni was clearly anti-rust after his team’s 11-game win streak ended at the hands of the Rockets (quotes via ESPN).
“We just didn’t bring it. We just weren’t sharp,” D’Antoni said. “We haven’t been sharp now for about three or four games. It hasn’t just been one or two days. That’s scary when you rest guys.
“That’s why at the end of the year, you’ve got to be careful taking guys out and just resting them. Everybody wants rest, rest, rest. Well, they’ve got to play. Otherwise, we’re going to lose the advantage of what you worked for for 80 games, and it’s scary times for us. You’ve got to play. You’ve got to bring it, and you’ve got to bring it every day. We’ll get it back.”
The Rockets were without Chris Paul Sunday, which played a factor, but did have James Harden on the court.
After this much of the season, I have little doubt the Rockets can get their groove back in the first round against the Pelicans or Timberwolves or whoever they face. The Rockets know what their formula for success is and how to execute it on both ends. We also all have seen Harden hit a wall deep into the postseason. The Rockets need him to be his peak self in the playoffs.
D’Antoni is trying to find his team’s balance. After a brilliant regular season Houston is set up to be a contender, but that comes with added pressures. One’s D’Antoni is plenty familiar with.
2) Ben Simmons inbounds ball of Michael Kidd-Gilchrist‘s back to get himself a bucket. Ben Simmons was toying with the Hornets at points on Sunday — with Joel Embiid out more responsibility falls on the rookie to extend the Sixers win streak to 10. He did that Sunday and made Michael Kidd-Gilchrist look the fool on April 1:
In case you wanted a full batch of Simmons highlights, we got you covered:
3) After Hassan Whiteside‘s playing time rant, what direction will Heat go? In Miami, the team always comes first. Dwyane Wade is coming off the bench, Chris Bosh got benched at some points. After sitting out the fourth quarter and overtime of a loss to the Nets Saturday, Whiteside went off on a rant calling it “bull—-.” Whiteside got a fine from the team for that one.
Whiteside is a good center, but not an elite one (he’s inconsistent game to game and even quarter to quarter), and with Kelly Olynyk and Bam Adebayo on the roster, coach Erik Spoelstra has more options this season. If Spo wants to match a small lineup, as he did against Brooklyn, he can. Combine that with Whiteside’s injuries and he is seeing less time on the court even when he does suit up this season.
Miami needs Whiteside in these playoffs, but if he’s not buying into the franchise’s philosophy, they will look at their options this summer. The sides are at a crossroads, and it’s something to watch over the coming months.