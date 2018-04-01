Report: Heat fine Hassan Whiteside for “bulls–t” comments

Getty

Anthony Davis shaving his eyebrow was a sponsored April Fool’s joke (PHOTO)

By Dane CarbaughApr 1, 2018, 4:00 PM EDT
It’s 2013 on social media, folks. The Harlem Shake is huge, Grumpy Cat is on the rise, and Doge memes are everywhere. Many of you haven’t even made and then abandoned a Snapchat account yet.

So you can understand why a sponsored post where New Orleans Pelicans big man Anthony Davis “shaved” his eyebrow for April Fool’s Day seemed like a good idea. It’s 2013! This stuff isn’t completely played out yet. It hasn’t been thrown out of the playbook of every major company’s social media manager. No sir!

Still, many were not convinced when Davis posted this video on March 31 depicting the Pelicans star shaving his famed unibrow. In it, Davis conveniently is wearing a Red Bull towel on his shoulder that he doesn’t even use. The logos on the other two products were pointing away from the camera.

Subtle!

As Davis goes to shave his eyebrow, he “drops” the phone and when he picks it back up again, his unibrow has been shaved. It was essentially the equivalent of a “look over there” gag.

Then, on Sunday, Davis posted a photo saying it was all a big hoax. WELL I’LL BE.

I’m giving the Red Bull social team a 2/10 for both concept and execution on this one. Red Bull has a market valuation of like $20 billion, couldn’t they pay for some CGI? I think you could get someone who knows Adobe After Effects well enough who could have masked out his eyebrows — that phone drop thing is low rent.

For Davis I’m giving him a 7/10 for good enough acting in a major social campaign and also for finally getting enough recognition to get a national company to pay him for a marketing stunt like this.

This is what I do now, I just review viral social media marketing campaigns.

Warriors say Patrick McCaw cleared MRI, will be released from hospital Sunday

By Dane CarbaughApr 1, 2018, 2:00 PM EDT
Golden State Warriors fans can exhale, at least for now. Patrick McCaw, who took a nasty fall on Saturday night and had to be stretchered off the floor, has reportedly been given the OK to be released from the hospital sometime on Sunday.

The play that injured McCaw came late in the third quarter. McCaw was going up for a dunk when Sacramento Kings wing Vince Carter undercut him, causing McCaw to fall on his tailbone and spine.

Carter was visibly upset with the boneheaded thing he did, and even went to speak to the Warriors after the game about the play.

Meanwhile, McCaw has cleared his tests at the hospital — including x-rays, a CT scan, and an MRI — and gets to come home.

There’s no timetable for return for McCaw, but the main thing on everyone’s mind is that no major damage has been done to his spine or other vital areas. That’s a relief considering how violent the fall was and how severe McCaw reacted at the time.

Golden State lost their opportunity to clinch the division — the Houston Rockets have done that — so now the focus has to be on getting as healthy as possible for the playoffs.

Hassan Whiteside on sitting vs. small lineups: “It’s bull—-. It’s really bull—-, man”

By Kurt HelinApr 1, 2018, 12:00 PM EDT
If Hassan Whiteside was as good as Hassan Whiteside thinks he is, the Miami Heat wouldn’t have this problem.

In the fourth quarter and overtime against Brooklyn Saturday night — a Miami loss that kept it from clinching a playoff spot — Whiteside was watching from the bench. Which is part of a pattern, coach Eric Spoelstra tends to match opponents small lineups in the fourth (often using Kelly Olynyk and his floor-spacing shooting on the court or rookie Bam Adebayo, although neither of them was on the court Saturday late).

Saturday, the benching led to an expletive-filled postgame rant from Whiteside, as reported by Ira Winderman at the Sun-Sentinel.

“Man, it’s annoying,” said Whiteside, who was pulled for good with 3:55 to play in the third quarter. “Why we matching up? We got one of the best centers in the league. Why we matching up? A lot of teams don’t have a good center. They’re going to use their strength.

“It’s bull—. It’s really bull—, man,” Whiteside said. “There’s a lot of teams that could use a center. S—. That’s bull—.”

This led to questions about Whiteside’s future with the team after this season.

Asked if it has him questioning his future with the team, he said. “I don’t know, maybe.”

Some of this is venting after a loss. If Dwyane Wade had gotten the call his wife complained about on Twitter at the end of regulation and Miami got the win, Spoelstra looks smart matching. However, Brooklyn won, and Whiteside watched and felt he could have helped. That’s the kind of competitive spirit Heat fans should want out of their center.

Also, maybe the Heat have not made it clear enough to Whiteside why such decisions are made. Spoelstra has some Popovich in the way he coaches in that he will bench anyone if he thinks it will help, trusting his gut (and eyes, and the numbers) in the flow of the game. Whiteside’s rant was that of a guy not understanding why certain decisions are made, and his frustration is understandable.

Whether Whiteside being on the court would have helped like he thought is another question — for a paint-protecting big man he doesn’t strike great fear into opponents, the Nets went hard at him and the rim all game. Whiteside was in just his second game back after missing nine with a hip flexor and after the game Spoelstra said Whiteside’s conditioning after the layoff was part of the decision. However, he then said that their small lineup “got to our size a little bit” so he matched it. Spoelstra made a philosophical decision, one that left Whiteside and other bigs on the bench.

Whiteside has battled injuries this season — he has played in only 49 games — and is playing seven fewer minutes a game when he does suit up than he did a season ago. Overall, Whiteside’s per-minute numbers and efficiency are up this season — he is the player he’s been for a couple of seasons — but with a deeper bench and options Spoelstra is choosing to go a different direction at times.

As for the future, Whiteside is under contract for $25.4 million for next season, then has an early termination option (a player option, in practice) for $27 million the season after that, the final seasons on a four-year, $98 million contract from two summers ago. In a summer where a lot of teams will be looking to shed salary, it will not be easy to move Whiteside making that much, even though he brings value to wherever he would land. He’s a quality center, just not one of the elite handful that truly changes games in the NBA.

 

Warriors’ coach Steve Kerr questioned about not attending Clark rally in Sacramento

Associated PressApr 1, 2018, 10:00 AM EDT
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP ) — Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr found himself on the defensive for not attending a rally in California’s capital city after he pledged his organization’s support to the family of an unarmed black man killed by police.

Kerr has been outspoken against gun violence but his team held a shootaround Saturday morning before its game against the Sacramento Kings, so the Warriors did not attend a rally led by former Kings and Warriors star Matt Barnes to support Stephon Clark.

“I’m coaching the Warriors tonight and we’re kind of busy today,” Kerr said before adding, “I think you guys know our team, we’re very socially aware and active and we’ve got a lot of players who do a lot of good in the community and who care about what’s going on. And we all care about what’s happening here and we’re very compassionate first and foremost to the Clark family but also to the community. We support the protests. Everybody in our organization wants to see a change and wants to see justice. So we’re supportive. We have a job to do, so we’re here to play the game tonight.”

The defending champions had dropped three straight games and seven of 10 with several star players injured.

Last weekend, Kerr took part in the Oakland March for Our Lives. Before that, on March 12, he joined Democratic Congressmen Ro Khanna and Mike Thompson – chair of the House Gun Violence Prevention Task Force – and students from throughout the South Bay during a town hall at Newark Memorial High School to discuss gun violence in schools and applauded the efforts of youth nationwide.

Kerr’s father, Malcolm, president of the American University of Beirut, was murdered in Beirut when Kerr was 18 and a freshman at the University of Arizona.

Kerr talked about picking spots to make his voice heard.

Tyler Tynes, a reporter for SB Nation, asked Kerr whether “there’s a contradiction there when you talk a lot about race or an issue like that and there’s a march or somebody gets killed and you don’t actually show up?”

Kerr didn’t appreciate being questioned about his choice.

“You’re serious?” Kerr asked. “It’s up to each individual if he is going to pick his spots to make his contribution to society. I’m very confident and comfortable in my own skin and our players’ lives, what they do for our communities, the way they speak out, the way I’ve spoken out. I feel very, very confident in what we’ve tried to do, and I’m also very, very serious about my job. So, you can balance that any which way you want, you can be accusatory if you’d like. I’m comfortable with what our team does and with what I do.”

 