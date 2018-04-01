Getty Images

Hassan Whiteside on sitting vs. small lineups: “It’s bull—-. It’s really bull—-, man”

By Kurt HelinApr 1, 2018, 12:00 PM EDT
If Hassan Whiteside was as good as Hassan Whiteside thinks he is, the Miami Heat wouldn’t have this problem.

In the fourth quarter and overtime against Brooklyn Saturday night — a Miami loss that kept it from clinching a playoff spot — Whiteside was watching from the bench. Which is part of a pattern, coach Eric Spoelstra tends to match opponents small lineups in the fourth (often using Kelly Olynyk and his floor-spacing shooting on the court or rookie Bam Adebayo, although neither of them was on the court Saturday late).

Saturday, the benching led to an expletive-filled postgame rant from Whiteside, as reported by Ira Winderman at the Sun-Sentinel.

“Man, it’s annoying,” said Whiteside, who was pulled for good with 3:55 to play in the third quarter. “Why we matching up? We got one of the best centers in the league. Why we matching up? A lot of teams don’t have a good center. They’re going to use their strength.

“It’s bull—. It’s really bull—, man,” Whiteside said. “There’s a lot of teams that could use a center. S—. That’s bull—.”

This led to questions about Whiteside’s future with the team after this season.

Asked if it has him questioning his future with the team, he said. “I don’t know, maybe.”

Some of this is venting after a loss. If Dwyane Wade had gotten the call his wife complained about on Twitter at the end of regulation and Miami got the win, Spoelstra looks smart matching. However, Brooklyn won, and Whiteside watched and felt he could have helped. That’s the kind of competitive spirit Heat fans should want out of their center.

Also, maybe the Heat have not made it clear enough to Whiteside why such decisions are made. Spoelstra has some Popovich in the way he coaches in that he will bench anyone if he thinks it will help, trusting his gut (and eyes, and the numbers) in the flow of the game. Whiteside’s rant was that of a guy not understanding why certain decisions are made, and his frustration is understandable.

Whether Whiteside being on the court would have helped like he thought is another question — for a paint-protecting big man he doesn’t strike great fear into opponents, the Nets went hard at him and the rim all game. Whiteside was in just his second game back after missing nine with a hip flexor and after the game Spoelstra said Whiteside’s conditioning after the layoff was part of the decision. However, he then said that their small lineup “got to our size a little bit” so he matched it. Spoelstra made a philosophical decision, one that left Whiteside and other bigs on the bench.

Whiteside has battled injuries this season — he has played in only 49 games — and is playing seven fewer minutes a game when he does suit up than he did a season ago. Overall, Whiteside’s per-minute numbers and efficiency are up this season — he is the player he’s been for a couple of seasons — but with a deeper bench and options Spoelstra is choosing to go a different direction at times.

As for the future, Whiteside is under contract for $25.4 million for next season, then has an early termination option (a player option, in practice) for $27 million the season after that, the final seasons on a four-year, $98 million contract from two summers ago. In a summer where a lot of teams will be looking to shed salary, it will not be easy to move Whiteside making that much, even though he brings value to wherever he would land. He’s a quality center, just not one of the elite handful that truly changes games in the NBA.

 

Warriors’ coach Steve Kerr questioned about not attending Clark rally in Sacramento

Associated PressApr 1, 2018, 10:00 AM EDT
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP ) — Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr found himself on the defensive for not attending a rally in California’s capital city after he pledged his organization’s support to the family of an unarmed black man killed by police.

Kerr has been outspoken against gun violence but his team held a shootaround Saturday morning before its game against the Sacramento Kings, so the Warriors did not attend a rally led by former Kings and Warriors star Matt Barnes to support Stephon Clark.

“I’m coaching the Warriors tonight and we’re kind of busy today,” Kerr said before adding, “I think you guys know our team, we’re very socially aware and active and we’ve got a lot of players who do a lot of good in the community and who care about what’s going on. And we all care about what’s happening here and we’re very compassionate first and foremost to the Clark family but also to the community. We support the protests. Everybody in our organization wants to see a change and wants to see justice. So we’re supportive. We have a job to do, so we’re here to play the game tonight.”

The defending champions had dropped three straight games and seven of 10 with several star players injured.

Last weekend, Kerr took part in the Oakland March for Our Lives. Before that, on March 12, he joined Democratic Congressmen Ro Khanna and Mike Thompson – chair of the House Gun Violence Prevention Task Force – and students from throughout the South Bay during a town hall at Newark Memorial High School to discuss gun violence in schools and applauded the efforts of youth nationwide.

Kerr’s father, Malcolm, president of the American University of Beirut, was murdered in Beirut when Kerr was 18 and a freshman at the University of Arizona.

Kerr talked about picking spots to make his voice heard.

Tyler Tynes, a reporter for SB Nation, asked Kerr whether “there’s a contradiction there when you talk a lot about race or an issue like that and there’s a march or somebody gets killed and you don’t actually show up?”

Kerr didn’t appreciate being questioned about his choice.

“You’re serious?” Kerr asked. “It’s up to each individual if he is going to pick his spots to make his contribution to society. I’m very confident and comfortable in my own skin and our players’ lives, what they do for our communities, the way they speak out, the way I’ve spoken out. I feel very, very confident in what we’ve tried to do, and I’m also very, very serious about my job. So, you can balance that any which way you want, you can be accusatory if you’d like. I’m comfortable with what our team does and with what I do.”

 

Giannis Antetokounmpo says he never heard of ’60 Minutes’ before interview

By Dan FeldmanApr 1, 2018, 8:00 AM EDT
Who finished 1-2 in All-Star fan voting this year? The logical guess: LeBron James and Stephen Curry, who served as captains by virtue of leading their conferences in voting.

But Giannis Antetokounmpo, even playing for the small-market Milwaukee Bucks, actually received more votes than Curry.

Antetokounmpo is a breakout star with an emerging profile that’s probably already larger than people realize. That and a great story landed him a “60 Minutes” profile.

Antetokounmpo, via Nick Friedell of ESPN:

“To be honest with you, at first when my agent told me, ‘They want you to do an interview, a piece for “60 Minutes,” ‘I was like, ‘What is “60 Minutes”?’ ” Antetokounmpo said after Tuesday night’s loss to the Los Angeles Clippers. “I didn’t know what it was, but they told me it was really, really big. The last NBA player that was on it was LeBron James so I was like, ‘OK, cool. I’ll do it.’

“They told me they were going to talk about my childhood, where I came from and stuff like that, and I was like, ‘OK, that sounds good,’ and they were really, really good people. They made me feel comfortable and it worked really well.”

That profile has lifted Antetokounmpo’s brand even higher. It exposed him to many casual fans and even people who aren’t into basketball. With his fun-loving attitude and inspirational rise in Greece, he holds major crossover appeal.

And he’s just 23. There’s so much time for him to become a household name.

He’s headed that direction.

Here’s the segment:

Warriors Patrick McCaw taken off on stretcher after Vince Carter undercut him on dunk

By Kurt HelinApr 1, 2018, 1:42 AM EDT
This was scary.

Late in the third quarter Saturday night, Warriors’ second-year player Patrick McCaw went up for a dunk and was undercut in the air by Vince Carter. Upon landing McCaw instantly rolled over and was writhing in pain. He was down nearly 10 minutes when the EMTs came out, strapped McCaw to a stretcher, and took him directly to the hospital.

Hopefully, this turns out to be nothing serious.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr was yelling at Carter that he should “know better,” but it didn’t appear intentional and Carter was clearly troubled by what happened He does not have a reputation as a dirty player.

Carter was assessed a flagrant-1 foul.

The Warriors went on to win the game 112-96.

Marcus Morris scores 25, Jayson Tatum 24 as Celtics beat East-leading Raptors 110-99

Associated PressMar 31, 2018, 11:16 PM EDT
BOSTON (AP) — Marcus Morris had 25 points and nine rebounds before getting ejected in the closing seconds, and the Boston Celtics rallied to beat the Eastern Conference-leading Toronto Raptors 110-99 on Saturday night.

Jayson Tatum added 24 points, six rebounds and four assists as Boston posted its sixth straight win and moved within two games of Toronto for the top seed in the East.

Both teams have six games remaining. They meet for the final time on Wednesday in Toronto.

Things got heated in the final seconds when four technical fouls were assessed between the teams. Morris was hit with two and was tossed. Toronto’s C.J. Miles and Serge Ibaka received one each.

For Morris, it was his fourth straight game with at least 20 points.

DeMar DeRozan led Toronto with 32 points, seven rebounds and seven assists. Ibaka added 15 points and 10 rebounds.

After giving up 24 points in the paint in the first half, the Celtics mixed in some zone defensively in the second half to try to limit the Raptors’ opportunities.

It was effective late, and helped ignite a 10-0 Celtics run that gave them a 104-94 lead with 3:27 left on a layup by Tatum.

There were 15 ties and 20 lead changes.

 