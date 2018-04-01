Getty Images

Giannis Antetokounmpo says he never heard of ’60 Minutes’ before interview

By Dan FeldmanApr 1, 2018, 8:00 AM EDT
Who finished 1-2 in All-Star fan voting this year? The logical guess: LeBron James and Stephen Curry, who served as captains by virtue of leading their conferences in voting.

But Giannis Antetokounmpo, even playing for the small-market Milwaukee Bucks, actually received more votes than Curry.

Antetokounmpo is a breakout star with an emerging profile that’s probably already larger than people realize. That and a great story landed him a “60 Minutes” profile.

Antetokounmpo, via Nick Friedell of ESPN:

“To be honest with you, at first when my agent told me, ‘They want you to do an interview, a piece for “60 Minutes,” ‘I was like, ‘What is “60 Minutes”?’ ” Antetokounmpo said after Tuesday night’s loss to the Los Angeles Clippers. “I didn’t know what it was, but they told me it was really, really big. The last NBA player that was on it was LeBron James so I was like, ‘OK, cool. I’ll do it.’

“They told me they were going to talk about my childhood, where I came from and stuff like that, and I was like, ‘OK, that sounds good,’ and they were really, really good people. They made me feel comfortable and it worked really well.”

That profile has lifted Antetokounmpo’s brand even higher. It exposed him to many casual fans and even people who aren’t into basketball. With his fun-loving attitude and inspirational rise in Greece, he holds major crossover appeal.

And he’s just 23. There’s so much time for him to become a household name.

He’s headed that direction.

Here’s the segment:

Warriors Patrick McCaw taken off on stretcher after Vince Carter undercut him on dunk

By Kurt HelinApr 1, 2018, 1:42 AM EDT
This was scary.

Late in the third quarter Saturday night, Warriors’ second-year player Patrick McCaw went up for a dunk and was undercut in the air by Vince Carter. Upon landing McCaw instantly rolled over and was writhing in pain. He was down nearly 10 minutes when the EMTs came out, strapped McCaw to a stretcher, and took him directly to the hospital.

Hopefully, this turns out to be nothing serious.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr was yelling at Carter that he should “know better,” but it didn’t appear intentional and Carter was clearly troubled by what happened He does not have a reputation as a dirty player.

Carter was assessed a flagrant-1 foul.

The Warriors went on to win the game 112-96.

Marcus Morris scores 25, Jayson Tatum 24 as Celtics beat East-leading Raptors 110-99

Associated PressMar 31, 2018, 11:16 PM EDT
BOSTON (AP) — Marcus Morris had 25 points and nine rebounds before getting ejected in the closing seconds, and the Boston Celtics rallied to beat the Eastern Conference-leading Toronto Raptors 110-99 on Saturday night.

Jayson Tatum added 24 points, six rebounds and four assists as Boston posted its sixth straight win and moved within two games of Toronto for the top seed in the East.

Both teams have six games remaining. They meet for the final time on Wednesday in Toronto.

Things got heated in the final seconds when four technical fouls were assessed between the teams. Morris was hit with two and was tossed. Toronto’s C.J. Miles and Serge Ibaka received one each.

For Morris, it was his fourth straight game with at least 20 points.

DeMar DeRozan led Toronto with 32 points, seven rebounds and seven assists. Ibaka added 15 points and 10 rebounds.

After giving up 24 points in the paint in the first half, the Celtics mixed in some zone defensively in the second half to try to limit the Raptors’ opportunities.

It was effective late, and helped ignite a 10-0 Celtics run that gave them a 104-94 lead with 3:27 left on a layup by Tatum.

There were 15 ties and 20 lead changes.

 

All-star John Wall returns as Wizards beat Hornets

Associated PressMar 31, 2018, 8:59 PM EDT
WASHINGTON (AP) — Washington coach Scott Brooks was excited to have his “Ferrari” back. Now the Wizards will ride into the playoffs at full strength.

All-star John Wall had 15 points and 14 assists in his first game in two months, Otto Porter Jr. had 26 points and 11 rebounds, and the Wizards beat the Charlotte Hornets 107-93 on Saturday to clinch their fourth playoff berth in five seasons.

“That Ferrari is pretty good,” Brooks said referring to Wall. “He got a lot of open shots for a lot of players. That’s what he does at the highest level in the league.”

Wall, who last played on Jan. 25 and had left knee surgery six days later, made his first shot of the game – a 3-pointer from the top of the key – and played 33 minutes.

“It was good to see my first shot go in,” Wall said.

Bradley Beal scored 22 points and hit 6 of 8 3-pointers as the Wizards tied a franchise high with 18 made shots from deep. Washington beat Charlotte for the first time in four tries this season.

The Wizards went 15-12 without Wall, but had lost four of five to slip into sixth place in the Eastern Conference, just a half-game ahead of both Miami and Milwaukee entering Saturday.

“We don’t know who we play and we really don’t care who we play. We just want to play well going into the playoffs,” Brooks said.

The Wizards would currently match up with LeBron James and third-place Cleveland.

Wall had averaged 19.4 points and 9.3 assists in 37 games before the injury.

Dwight Howard had 22 points and 13 rebounds for the Hornets, who have now lost two straight after winning four in a row. Kemba Walker finished with seven points, just the fourth time this season the All-Star failed to reach double figures.

“I just think turnovers killed us,” Howard said as Charlotte had 17 turnovers compared to 11 for Washington. “I want to say so much that it was John Wall coming back, but I think it was just turnovers.”

Nine different Wizards – including Wall – had at least one steal.

“Their defense is aggressive,” Hornets coach Steve Clifford said. “That was the difference in the game.”

Trailing 51-50 at the half, Washington outscored the Hornets 37-23 in the third quarter and never looked back. Bradley Beal scored 14 points in the third, while Mike Scott had 11 of his 15 points in the quarter.

Wall had five assists and the Wizards assisted on 12 of 14 shots in the third.

Asked afterwards if he was in pain after playing for the first time in two months, Wall responded: “I’m cool.”

Brooks said Wall would not play Sunday in Chicago, avoiding a back-to-back so early in his return.

 

Alex Len says he’ll ‘probably’ leave Suns in free agency


By Dan FeldmanMar 31, 2018, 7:00 PM EDT
Suns center Alex Len, the No. 5 pick in the 2013 NBA draft, is playing on his qualifying offer and having a career year.

Scott Bordow of azcentral:

But as the season comes to a close and Len heads into the summer as an unrestricted free agent, it’s clear that after five mostly unfulfilling years, Len will be with a different team in 2018-19.

“Probably,” Len told azcentral sports in a one-on-one discussion prior to the game against Detroit.

“I’m looking forward to this offseason,” he said. “I think it’s going to be exciting. It’s the first time I’m actually going to have a chance to go where I want to go.”

Pending free agents rarely announce a plan to leave their current team, especially while the season is still going. That Len does so emphasizes just how likely he is to depart Phoenix.

Not that we needed much more indication.

As a baseline, since the 1999 Collective Bargaining Agreement went into effect, 16 first-round picks signed qualifying offers. Only one – Spencer Hawes (76ers) – re-signed the following offseason. Len and Mavericks center Nerlens Noel haven’t finished their qualify-offer seasons, but appear unlikely to re-sign with their current teams. If a player gets that far without he and the team committing long-term to each other, a parting usually comes next.

The Suns’ circumstances make Len’s departure even more likely. Phoenix will have a high pick in the upcoming draft, and there’re a decent chance a top center – DeAndre Ayton, Marvin Bagley III, Mo Bamba, Jaren Jackson Jr., Wendell Carter Jr. – is the best player available. The Suns also have centers Tyson Chandler and Alan Williams under contract next season.

Len, who turns 25 in June, is a traditional center. At 7-foot-1, he scores near the basket and rebounds well, and his size deters opponents inside. He could help teams off the bench – just probably not Phoenix.