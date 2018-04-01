Ben Simmons, Sixers beat Hornets by 17 without Joel Embiid for 10th straight win

Associated PressApr 1, 2018, 11:00 PM EDT
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Ben Simmons had 20 points and 15 assists as the Philadelphia 76ers kept up their passing prowess, beating the Charlotte Hornets 119-102 Sunday for their 10th win in a row.

The Sixers set a team record with its ninth straight game of 30 or more assists – they had 36 on their 48 baskets.

Former Hornet Marco Belinelli scored 22 points off the bench and J.J. Redick had 20. Robert Covington added 17 points and 11 rebounds.

Philadelphia remains in pursuit of homecourt advantage in the opening round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

After falling behind 33-28 early in the second quarter, the 76ers went on a 13-1 surge to go ahead with 6:53 left in the opening half.

The Sixers led 68-55 early in the second half. After the Hornets went on a 16-3 surge to get within 72-71 midway through the third quarter, the 76ers scored 14 straight points to pull away.

Charlotte was led by Malik Monk and Michael Kidd-Gilchrist with 16 points apiece. Willy Hernangomez added 15 points and 11 rebounds.

TIP INS

76ers: Coach Brett Brown certainly has had to deal with Joel Embiid being out of his lineup before, but offered great sympathy for the most recent injury (orbital fracture) that will keep him for the rest of the regular season. “For him to continue to have setbacks, you feel for him,” Brown said of Embiid, a 2014 first-round pick who missed the entire 2014-15 and 2015-16 seasons, 51 games in the 2016-17 season and will miss 19 games this season.

Hornets: Cody Zeller‘s sore left knee kept him out of a fourth straight game and Hornets coach Steve Clifford thinks the 7-foot center may not play again this season. “I would say we’re at the stage now where it almost becomes, `Why?”‘ Clifford said of Zeller, who has missed 40 games this season with right and left knee injuries.

 

LaMarcus Aldridge, Rudy Gay help Spurs hold down Rockets 100-83

Associated PressApr 1, 2018, 9:57 PM EDT
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — LaMarcus Aldridge had 23 points and 14 rebounds and Rudy Gay added 21 points as the San Antonio Spurs held Houston to its lowest-scoring game of the season, beating the Rockets 100-83 on Sunday.

The Spurs remained fourth in the Western Conference after preventing a season sweep by the Rockets. Houston owns the NBA’s best record.

San Antonio outscored Houston 19-8 to open the fourth quarter in taking a 94-74 lead with 5 minutes remaining. Rockets coach Mike D’Antoni opted to take his starters out two minutes later.

The Rockets were without injured Chris Paul and the Spurs were without Kawhi Leonard, who has played in only nine games this season.

James Harden scored 25 points for Houston on 8-of-19 shooting. He also had eight assists, but battled foul trouble before exiting with five fouls. Eric Gordon added 18 points for the Rockets.

Gay scored six points in two minutes bridging the first and second quarters, including what became a four-point play. Gay rebounded his own missed free throw after making the first and was fouled on a layup. He made the ensuing free throw.

Gay later blocked a shot and then raced downcourt for a slam dunk that brought a thunderous response from the home crowd and led to a timeout by D’Antoni.

Dejounte Murray had 13 points and six rebounds for the Spurs. Murray scored four of his first six points against Harden, driving twice past the Rockets star for a layup.

 

Andre Drummond, Quincy Acy both ejected after dust up that involved referee getting forearm (VIDEO)

By Kurt HelinApr 1, 2018, 8:56 PM EDT
Boy, that escalated quickly.

In the third quarter Sunday Detroit’s Andre Drummond and Brooklyn’s Quincy Acy were battling under the basket when Acy stripped Drummond and the ball got away, then Acy threw a punch to the mid-section of Drummond, causing the Piston big man to turn and square off on him. They jawed. As a referee stepped in to separate them (with the help of other players) Drummond shoved Acy back.

Then, well, it really got out of hand quickly.

Acy tried to come back at Drummond and in making an NFL defensive lineman swim move his forearm caught official David Guthrie in the face and knocked him back.

Both men were ejected. The Pistons went on to win the game without Drummond.

Fines and maybe a suspension will be coming down, and Acy’s going to get the stiffer end of the penalties. He earned it.

Gregg Popovich on Kawhi Leonard: “When he and his group feel he’s ready, then he’ll be ready.”

By Dane CarbaughApr 1, 2018, 8:00 PM EDT
How do you interpret the tone of this quote?

Here’s what San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said on Saturday about Kawhi Leonard, freshly back from rehab in New York City, as the team got ready to take on the Western Conference-clinching Houston Rockets.

“When he and his group feel he’s ready, then he’ll be ready,” said Popovich.

I think it would be easy to read a lot into this, and even if you take the conservative approach and stop yourself from buying into a split between Leonard and the Spurs, you can at least acknowledge some exhaustion on the topic from all sides.

Certainly, that San Antonio has been able to play itself into the position it’s in — fourth in the West after a huge dip — without Leonard is incredible. No doubt they have to believe they’d be in an even better position if Leonard was able to return to the lineup.

And that’s the issue of contention, here. Leonard has been cleared by team doctors for some time. His own personal doctors have apparently given him advice to continue his rehabilitation.

In a year in which the Rockets are still considered the challenger, it’s hard not to see why the Spurs would want Leonard back as soon as possible. The Golden State Warriors have injury woes of their own — Stephen Curry won’t be back until the second round — and guys like Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, and Patrick McCaw have all taken knocks.

In an era which seems like it belongs to Golden State, one of the few flashes of opportunity for a Spurs dynasty that’s on the back nine of its run has to be when the Warriors are dinged up. Hell, that’s how the Cleveland Cavaliers snuck in a quick championship. All it took was Curry to have one wonky knee.

Despite held breath and possibly-maybe-sort-of-passive-aggressive quotes, the real issue at hand for those with their NBA sea legs is what San Antonio intends to do with Leonard’s contract this summer. Kurt pointed out earlier that if Leonard is deemed to be semi-damaged goods (á la Isaiah Thomas) that it might change the Spurs’ plans to give Leonard a designated player super max contract. It still seems unlikely they wouldn’t pull the trigger on that, but the negotiations between the two becoming public might give us more hindsight on what took place between the two sides regarding Leonard’s injury.

Report: Heat fine Hassan Whiteside for “bulls–t” comments

By Dane CarbaughApr 1, 2018, 6:00 PM EDT
Hassan Whiteside has been riding the bench more than he’d like. Now, his pockets are little lighter than he’d like.

Acccording to the AP’s Tim Reynolds, the Miami Heat have decided to fine Whiteside an undisclosed amount for what they say are comments detrimental to the team.

After the Miami Heat lost to the Brooklyn Nets in OT on Saturday, 110-109, Whiteside went off on the coaching staff for sitting him against smaller lineups. That outburst sparked headlines, particularly because Whiteside suggested his talents could be used better elsewhere.

Via the Sun-Sentinel:

“It’s bull—. It’s really bull—, man,” Whiteside said. “There’s a lot of teams that could use a center. S—. That’s bull—.”

Miami is a team that has always been at the forefront of not only analytics, but trying alternate ways to combat foes in the Eastern Conference. Head coach Erik Spoelstra famously started his time with the team in the video department, and he’s gone so far outside the box during his run that he’s roped in advice from guys like Chip Kelly, then with the Oregon Ducks.

It’s not completely surprising that Spoelstra has experimented with sitting Whiteside in small-ball lineups, especially with the emergence of Bam Adebayo (although Adebayo didn’t play late on Saturday, either).

That Whiteside was fined isn’t a surprise, either. Publicly chastising your coaching staff is bad enough. Suggesting you might be more appreciated elsewhere is implicitly asking for a fine, either from the league or the team.

Can they mend fences enough before Whiteside’s player option in 2019-20? That might depend on whether or not Miami thinks Whiteside is worth keeping around. As Kurt wrote earlier about this subject, Whiteside is a good player but spectacular enough to allow for this kind of behavior, much less deviation from a strategy that Spoelstra and the coaching staff thinks wins them games.