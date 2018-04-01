Andre Drummond, Quincy Acy both ejected after dust up that involved referee getting forearm (VIDEO)

By Kurt HelinApr 1, 2018, 8:56 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Boy, that escalated quickly.

In the third quarter Sunday Detroit’s Andre Drummond and Brooklyn’s Quincy Acy were battling under the basket when Acy stripped Drummond and the ball got away, then Acy threw a punch to the mid-section of Drummond, causing the Piston big man to turn and square off on him. They jawed. As a referee stepped in to separate them (with the help of other players) Drummond shoved Acy back.

Then, well, it really got out of hand quickly.

Acy tried to come back at Drummond and in making an NFL defensive lineman swim move his forearm caught official David Guthrie in the face and knocked him back.

Both men were ejected. The Pistons went on to win the game without Drummond.

Fines and maybe a suspension will be coming down, and Acy’s going to get the stiffer end of the penalties. He earned it.

Gregg Popovich on Kawhi Leonard: “When he and his group feel he’s ready, then he’ll be ready.”

Getty
By Dane CarbaughApr 1, 2018, 8:00 PM EDT
1 Comment

How do you interpret the tone of this quote?

Here’s what San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said on Saturday about Kawhi Leonard, freshly back from rehab in New York City, as the team got ready to take on the Western Conference-clinching Houston Rockets.

“When he and his group feel he’s ready, then he’ll be ready,” said Popovich.

I think it would be easy to read a lot into this, and even if you take the conservative approach and stop yourself from buying into a split between Leonard and the Spurs, you can at least acknowledge some exhaustion on the topic from all sides.

Certainly, that San Antonio has been able to play itself into the position it’s in — fourth in the West after a huge dip — without Leonard is incredible. No doubt they have to believe they’d be in an even better position if Leonard was able to return to the lineup.

And that’s the issue of contention, here. Leonard has been cleared by team doctors for some time. His own personal doctors have apparently given him advice to continue his rehabilitation.

In a year in which the Rockets are still considered the challenger, it’s hard not to see why the Spurs would want Leonard back as soon as possible. The Golden State Warriors have injury woes of their own — Stephen Curry won’t be back until the second round — and guys like Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, and Patrick McCaw have all taken knocks.

In an era which seems like it belongs to Golden State, one of the few flashes of opportunity for a Spurs dynasty that’s on the back nine of its run has to be when the Warriors are dinged up. Hell, that’s how the Cleveland Cavaliers snuck in a quick championship. All it took was Curry to have one wonky knee.

Despite held breath and possibly-maybe-sort-of-passive-aggressive quotes, the real issue at hand for those with their NBA sea legs is what San Antonio intends to do with Leonard’s contract this summer. Kurt pointed out earlier that if Leonard is deemed to be semi-damaged goods (á la Isaiah Thomas) that it might change the Spurs’ plans to give Leonard a designated player super max contract. It still seems unlikely they wouldn’t pull the trigger on that, but the negotiations between the two becoming public might give us more hindsight on what took place between the two sides regarding Leonard’s injury.

Report: Heat fine Hassan Whiteside for “bulls–t” comments

Getty
By Dane CarbaughApr 1, 2018, 6:00 PM EDT
1 Comment

Hassan Whiteside has been riding the bench more than he’d like. Now, his pockets are little lighter than he’d like.

Acccording to the AP’s Tim Reynolds, the Miami Heat have decided to fine Whiteside an undisclosed amount for what they say are comments detrimental to the team.

After the Miami Heat lost to the Brooklyn Nets in OT on Saturday, 110-109, Whiteside went off on the coaching staff for sitting him against smaller lineups. That outburst sparked headlines, particularly because Whiteside suggested his talents could be used better elsewhere.

Via the Sun-Sentinel:

“It’s bull—. It’s really bull—, man,” Whiteside said. “There’s a lot of teams that could use a center. S—. That’s bull—.”

Miami is a team that has always been at the forefront of not only analytics, but trying alternate ways to combat foes in the Eastern Conference. Head coach Erik Spoelstra famously started his time with the team in the video department, and he’s gone so far outside the box during his run that he’s roped in advice from guys like Chip Kelly, then with the Oregon Ducks.

It’s not completely surprising that Spoelstra has experimented with sitting Whiteside in small-ball lineups, especially with the emergence of Bam Adebayo (although Adebayo didn’t play late on Saturday, either).

That Whiteside was fined isn’t a surprise, either. Publicly chastising your coaching staff is bad enough. Suggesting you might be more appreciated elsewhere is implicitly asking for a fine, either from the league or the team.

Can they mend fences enough before Whiteside’s player option in 2019-20? That might depend on whether or not Miami thinks Whiteside is worth keeping around. As Kurt wrote earlier about this subject, Whiteside is a good player but spectacular enough to allow for this kind of behavior, much less deviation from a strategy that Spoelstra and the coaching staff thinks wins them games.

Anthony Davis shaving his eyebrow was a sponsored April Fool’s joke (PHOTO)

Twitter
By Dane CarbaughApr 1, 2018, 4:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

It’s 2013 on social media, folks. The Harlem Shake is huge, Grumpy Cat is on the rise, and Doge memes are everywhere. Many of you haven’t even made and then abandoned a Snapchat account yet.

So you can understand why a sponsored post where New Orleans Pelicans big man Anthony Davis “shaved” his eyebrow for April Fool’s Day seemed like a good idea. It’s 2013! This stuff isn’t completely played out yet. It hasn’t been thrown out of the playbook of every major company’s social media manager. No sir!

Still, many were not convinced when Davis posted this video on March 31 depicting the Pelicans star shaving his famed unibrow. In it, Davis conveniently is wearing a Red Bull towel on his shoulder that he doesn’t even use. The logos on the other two products were pointing away from the camera.

Subtle!

As Davis goes to shave his eyebrow, he “drops” the phone and when he picks it back up again, his unibrow has been shaved. It was essentially the equivalent of a “look over there” gag.

Then, on Sunday, Davis posted a photo saying it was all a big hoax. WELL I’LL BE.

Via Twitter:

I’m giving the Red Bull social team a 2/10 for both concept and execution on this one. Red Bull has a market valuation of like $20 billion, couldn’t they pay for some CGI? I think you could get someone who knows Adobe After Effects well enough who could have masked out his eyebrows — that phone drop thing is low rent.

For Davis I’m giving him a 7/10 for good enough acting in a major social campaign and also for finally getting enough recognition to get a national company to pay him for a marketing stunt like this.

This is what I do now, I just review viral social media marketing campaigns.

Warriors say Patrick McCaw cleared MRI, will be released from hospital Sunday

AP
By Dane CarbaughApr 1, 2018, 2:00 PM EDT
1 Comment

Golden State Warriors fans can exhale, at least for now. Patrick McCaw, who took a nasty fall on Saturday night and had to be stretchered off the floor, has reportedly been given the OK to be released from the hospital sometime on Sunday.

The play that injured McCaw came late in the third quarter. McCaw was going up for a dunk when Sacramento Kings wing Vince Carter undercut him, causing McCaw to fall on his tailbone and spine.

Carter was visibly upset with the boneheaded thing he did, and even went to speak to the Warriors after the game about the play.

Meanwhile, McCaw has cleared his tests at the hospital — including x-rays, a CT scan, and an MRI — and gets to come home.

Via Twitter:

There’s no timetable for return for McCaw, but the main thing on everyone’s mind is that no major damage has been done to his spine or other vital areas. That’s a relief considering how violent the fall was and how severe McCaw reacted at the time.

Golden State lost their opportunity to clinch the division — the Houston Rockets have done that — so now the focus has to be on getting as healthy as possible for the playoffs.