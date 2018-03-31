Report: Sixers hope Joel Embiid will only miss one playoff game

Joel Embiid has yet to have surgery to repair his fractured eye socket, the swelling has to go down before he can go under the knife. His absence has changed the Eastern playoff race — a few days ago there was talk of the Sixers passing the Cavaliers for the three seed and having a reasonable path to the conference finals, now they may not be able to hold off the Pacers and keep home court in the first round. And if Embiid is not back for that first round…
Want some good news Sixers fans? Want some hope?
The Sixers are optimistic that Embiid will only miss one playoff game, maybe two, if everything goes right, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN said on the NBA Countdown show today. That is on the short end of the 2-4 week timeframe for these injuries, it would require everything going right — he gets surgery this weekend, it’s not more complicated than they think now, there are no setbacks in healing — but it’s possible.
Joel Embiid is headed into the locker room after a collision on the court
With Embiid back, and if he can step in and quickly be close to his old self, the Sixers become a real threat in the postseason. While Ben Simmons may be Rookie of the Year, and they have good fit role players such as J.J. Redick and Robert Covington, it is Embiid that makes it all work. When Embiid has been off the court this season the Sixers are 15.2 points per 100 possessions worse. When Embiid is sitting the Sixers defense goes from elite to about average, and the offense falls and becomes one of the worst in the NBA.
That’s not a formula that lasts long in the postseason.
The Sixers will try to plug the hole with some combination of Amir Johnson, Richaun Holmes, and Dario Saric at center, depending on the matchup, but the Sixers need Embiid back to have any real shot in the postseason.
Which is why this report matters. Hope, it’s the best of things.
It’s official: Jason Kidd, Steve Nash, Ray Allen headline 2018 basketball Hall of Fame class
The 2018 class for the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame was made official Saturday and it is loaded with some of the great guards of the last couple decades in the NBA. There are not a lot of surprises here — if Jason Kidd isn’t a first-ballot Hall of Famer you’re doing it wrong — but it doesn’t lessen the quality of the class.
Here is who made it and will be inducted this fall.
RAY ALLEN.Jesus Shuttlesworth Allen had as pure a jump shot as the game has ever seen, which lifted him to be the NBA’s all-time leader in made three-pointers. Allen’s resume includes two NBA Championships (2008 Boston Celtics and 2013 Miami Heat), being an All-Star 10 times, and having an Olympic Gold Medal in 2000. Before getting to the NBA, he was a 1996 First Team All-American at UConn. However, when you think of Allen, you’ll think of this shot.
JASON KIDD. Arguably the greatest point guards of his generation and without question belongs in the Hall. However, if you want the resume he’s an NBA champion (2011 Dallas Mavericks), five-time All-NBA First Team, four-times All-Defensive First Team, a 10-time NBA All-Star, and the 1995 NBA Co-Rookie of the Year. At the University of California, Kidd was named Pac-10 Player of the Year and a consensus First-Team All American in 1994.
STEVE NASH. Nash is a two-time NBA MVP who helped revolutionize the NBA with Mike D’Antoni and the seven-seconds or less Suns (every NBA team now was influenced by Nash and those Suns). He’s Canada’s greatest NBA player ever and he got the HOF resume with those MVPs, being an eight-time NBA All-Star, and being three-time All-NBA First Team member. He is third in all-time assists and holds the NBA record for highest career free throw percentage (.904).
GRANT HILL. Despite injuries that changed the trajectory of his career, Hill’s greatness was never in question. He was the 1995 Co-Rookie of the Year (with Kidd), five-times All-NBA, a seven-time NBA All-Star, and in college at Duke was a member of two NCAA national championship teams (1991, 1992). Hill also has a gold medal in the 1996 Olympic Games, and now he’s part of the Atlanta Hawks ownership group.
MAURICE CHEEKS. It’s good to see defense get rewarded. Cheeks was a lock-down defender for most of his 15-year career, an NBA champion (the 1983 Philadelphia 76ers), a four-time NBA All-Star, and a five-time All-Defense player. Cheeks is still involved in the game and is currently an assistant coach for the Oklahoma City Thunder.
CHARLIE SCOTT. Another great guard who played a couple of seasons in the ABA before going to Phoenix in the NBA. He’s a five-time All-Star who averaged 20.7 points per game for his career, and was a 1976 NBA Champion with the Celtics.
ROD THORN. Thorn was a coach and GM with the Bulls who drafted Michael Jordan, but more than that built the Nets teams that reached back-to-back NBA Finals, ran the 76ers and served for years in the league office.
RICK WELTS. An executive formerly with the Suns and now with the Warriors, he helped transform franchises and make them profitable.
DINO RADJA. He played four seasons with the Celtics back in the 1990s (averaging 16.7 points per game and making the All-Rookie team), but Croatian big man is in on the strength of his international play, where he is one of FIBA’s 50 Greatest Players.
Also getting in this year but not with direct NBA ties:
TINA THOMPSON. Thompson is a four-time WNBA Champion with the Houston Comets (1997- 2000) and a nine-time WNBA All-Star. She is one of the greatest WNBA players in the league’s history.
CHARLES “LEFTY’ DRIESELL. Driesell is the only coach in NCAA history to win 100 games at four different schools and just one of 11 coaches to lead four schools to the NCAA Tournament.
KATIE SMITH. The WNBA Finals MVP (2008) and a two-time WNBA Champion with the Detroit Shock (2006, 2008), she is the all-time leading scorer in women’s professional basketball, plus has three Olympic gold medals. Smith played for the Ohio State University (1992-1996) and was the first female Buckeye athlete to have her number retired.
ORA MAE WASHINGTON. One of the great female athletes of the turn of the last century, she was born in 1898 and part of 11 straight Women’s Colored Basketball Championship teams.
Jeff Hornacek: Triangle probably hurt Knicks in free agency
“I think it probably was,” Hornacek said when asked if the triangle was a “hang-up” for potential free agents last summer. “I think we truly believed that we could blend it [into Hornacek’s preferred offense]. And we found out that probably wasn’t great.”
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say the half-brother of Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard was shot Thursday during a confrontation with two men in a mall parking lot.
The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office says 20-year-old Jahrell Lillard received first aid at a store inside the mall before he was taken to a hospital. The severity of his injuries was unknown.
Lillard said on Friday night before the Blazers played the Los Angeles Clippers that his half-brother was in stable condition.
“He’s my brother, and my number one concern is his health, and his well-being. Right now he’s stable and he’s doing fine,” Damian Lillard said. “In a situation like this you can’t ask for more than that. You’ve got to let the authorities do their job and do what they need to do.”
Sgt. Nate Thompson says callers reported hearing five to 10 shots Thursday night and seeing two men run from the Clackamas Town Center parking lot. He says multiple rounds hit Lillard and several vehicles were damaged.
Though details of the case are still developing, Thompson says investigators believe Lillard may have been the victim of a targeted attack. No arrests have been made.
The shooting happened the same day Damian Lillard announced that his girlfriend gave birth to their first child.
Lillard said the last two days were an emotional roller coaster.
“That was probably one of the highest points of my life, my son coming out and holding him, and just having that experience, then having to deal a tragedy in the middle of it, that’s unfortunate,” Lillard said. “But like I said he’s stable, and he’s doing fine so I guess you’ve got to look at it like things could be a lot worse.”
HOUSTON (AP) —Gerald Green made a 3-pointer at the buzzer and the Houston Rockets rallied from a 21-point, second-half deficit for a 104-103 victory over the Phoenix Suns on Friday night.
The win was Houston’s 11th straight and extended Phoenix’s skid to 14 games.
James Harden hit a 3-pointer to tie it at 101-all with 12 seconds left before rookie Josh Jackson put Phoenix on top with a basket with 1.4 seconds remaining.
After a timeout, Trevor Ariza found Green in the corner and he knocked down the shot to extend Houston’s streak. Green’s teammates mobbed him after the shot and he ended up on his back on the court with a huge grin on his face.
Houston rested Chris Paul, Eric Gordon and Nene after clinching the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference on Thursday with Golden State’s loss to Milwaukee. The Rockets that did play looked uninspired early against the team with the NBA’s worst record, and Houston trailed by 17 at halftime.
They began chipping away at the lead in the third, but never led in the second half until Green’s game-winner.
Harden had 28 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds. P.J. Tucker added 18 points and made a career-high five 3-pointers.
Jackson had 27 points for the Suns, who haven’t won since Feb. 28, and Troy Daniels added 23.
The Suns were up by four with about a minute left after a basket by Daniels. Harden missed two free throws soon after that and Tucker made one of two to cut the lead to 101-98 with 46 seconds remaining.
Phoenix was up by 11 to start the fourth and remained up by that margin with about 8 minutes left before Houston scored seven points in a row to cut the lead to 89-85.
Jackson made a layup after that, but Houston scored the next five points, capped by a 3 from Tucker, to get within one with about 5 1/2 minutes left.
The Suns were up by 17 at halftime and had a 14-point lead early in the third when Daniels made three 3-pointers to power a 9-2 run and push the lead to 71-50 with about 8 minutes left in the quarter.
The Rockets finally found a bit of rhythm after that, using a 10-2 spurt to get within 73-60 midway through the quarter.
Joe Johnson scored the last four points of the third to cut Phoenix’s lead to 86-75 entering the fourth.
Tucker got Houston within 3 midway through the second quarter before Phoenix scored the next 12 points to push the lead to 49-34. Danuel House got things going with a 3-pointer and Jackson wrapped it up with seven straight points.
A free throw by Harden cut the lead to 12 later in the quarter, but the Suns scored the last five points of the second quarter to make it 57-40 at halftime.