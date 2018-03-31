Abbie Parr/Getty Images

Damian Lillard’s half brother shot in mall parking lot

Associated PressMar 31, 2018, 8:00 AM EDT
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say the half-brother of Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard was shot Thursday during a confrontation with two men in a mall parking lot.

The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office says 20-year-old Jahrell Lillard received first aid at a store inside the mall before he was taken to a hospital. The severity of his injuries was unknown.

Lillard said on Friday night before the Blazers played the Los Angeles Clippers that his half-brother was in stable condition.

“He’s my brother, and my number one concern is his health, and his well-being. Right now he’s stable and he’s doing fine,” Damian Lillard said. “In a situation like this you can’t ask for more than that. You’ve got to let the authorities do their job and do what they need to do.”

Sgt. Nate Thompson says callers reported hearing five to 10 shots Thursday night and seeing two men run from the Clackamas Town Center parking lot. He says multiple rounds hit Lillard and several vehicles were damaged.

Though details of the case are still developing, Thompson says investigators believe Lillard may have been the victim of a targeted attack. No arrests have been made.

The shooting happened the same day Damian Lillard announced that his girlfriend gave birth to their first child.

Lillard said the last two days were an emotional roller coaster.

“That was probably one of the highest points of my life, my son coming out and holding him, and just having that experience, then having to deal a tragedy in the middle of it, that’s unfortunate,” Lillard said. “But like I said he’s stable, and he’s doing fine so I guess you’ve got to look at it like things could be a lot worse.”

Watch Gerald Green’s three-pointer at buzzer giving Rockets 11th straight win

Associated PressMar 31, 2018, 1:05 AM EDT
HOUSTON (AP) — Gerald Green made a 3-pointer at the buzzer and the Houston Rockets rallied from a 21-point, second-half deficit for a 104-103 victory over the Phoenix Suns on Friday night.

The win was Houston’s 11th straight and extended Phoenix’s skid to 14 games.

James Harden hit a 3-pointer to tie it at 101-all with 12 seconds left before rookie Josh Jackson put Phoenix on top with a basket with 1.4 seconds remaining.

After a timeout, Trevor Ariza found Green in the corner and he knocked down the shot to extend Houston’s streak. Green’s teammates mobbed him after the shot and he ended up on his back on the court with a huge grin on his face.

Houston rested Chris Paul, Eric Gordon and Nene after clinching the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference on Thursday with Golden State’s loss to Milwaukee. The Rockets that did play looked uninspired early against the team with the NBA’s worst record, and Houston trailed by 17 at halftime.

They began chipping away at the lead in the third, but never led in the second half until Green’s game-winner.

Harden had 28 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds. P.J. Tucker added 18 points and made a career-high five 3-pointers.

Jackson had 27 points for the Suns, who haven’t won since Feb. 28, and Troy Daniels added 23.

The Suns were up by four with about a minute left after a basket by Daniels. Harden missed two free throws soon after that and Tucker made one of two to cut the lead to 101-98 with 46 seconds remaining.

Phoenix was up by 11 to start the fourth and remained up by that margin with about 8 minutes left before Houston scored seven points in a row to cut the lead to 89-85.

Jackson made a layup after that, but Houston scored the next five points, capped by a 3 from Tucker, to get within one with about 5 1/2 minutes left.

The Suns were up by 17 at halftime and had a 14-point lead early in the third when Daniels made three 3-pointers to power a 9-2 run and push the lead to 71-50 with about 8 minutes left in the quarter.

The Rockets finally found a bit of rhythm after that, using a 10-2 spurt to get within 73-60 midway through the quarter.

Joe Johnson scored the last four points of the third to cut Phoenix’s lead to 86-75 entering the fourth.

Tucker got Houston within 3 midway through the second quarter before Phoenix scored the next 12 points to push the lead to 49-34. Danuel House got things going with a 3-pointer and Jackson wrapped it up with seven straight points.

A free throw by Harden cut the lead to 12 later in the quarter, but the Suns scored the last five points of the second quarter to make it 57-40 at halftime.

 

LeBron James breaks Michael Jordan’s double-digit-scoring record

Associated PressMar 30, 2018, 11:29 PM EDT
1 Comment

CLEVELAND — Still chasing championships, LeBron James caught – and passed – Michael Jordan on one list.

James broke Jordan’s NBA record by scoring at least 10 points in his 867th straight regular-season game, a streak the Cavaliers superstar could make nearly untouchable by the end of his brilliant career.

James entered the Cavs’ 107-102 win over New Orleans on Friday sharing the mark with Jordan, one of his boyhood heroes. But with one of his patented two-handed dunks midway through the first quarter, James moved ahead of Jordan, whose streak stretched from 1986 to 2001.

During a stoppage in play, James was handed the ball and he received a standing ovation from the sellout Quicken Loans Arena crowd, which included pop superstar Justin Timberlake.

James last failed to score in double digits on Jan. 5, 2007, against Milwaukee. In the time since, he has won three NBA championships, left Cleveland for Miami and returned, and established himself as one of the best players in league history.

At 33, he’s playing as well as ever and next month he’ll head into the playoffs attempting to reach his eighth straight NBA Finals.

James never set out to break Jordan’s mark, but by staying healthy and being consistent, he moved himself to the top of another statistical list.

And with the end of his career seemingly years away, James is poised to re-write history some more.

“It’s not like I set out to say that I want to be the No. 1 in scoring 10 points, double digits or consecutive games or whatever that and whatnot,” James said. “But any time like a statistical category comes up and I’m able to accomplish something like that, I mean it’s pretty incredible. It’s been like 11 years that I’ve been able to accomplish this feat so I’ve been able to take care of my body, that’s one, and I’ve been around some great teammates and coaches and two organizations that have allowed me to be who I am, so that’s two.

“And just going out and playing for the joy of the game.”

To put James’ double-digit scoring mark in perspective, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, the NBA’s career scoring leader, scored at least 10 in 787 consecutive games. Among current players, Houston’s James Harden has done it in 257 games – 410 behind James.

James can envision a day when his record is toppled.

“I think records are always meant to be broken,” he said. “At the end of the day I think a lot of people didn’t believe Mike’s record would ever be broken, so who am I to say that mine won’t be?”

James’ record underscores his durability, reliability and scoring skill. And although it may not be viewed in the class as other notable streaks like Joe DiMaggio getting a hit in 56 straight games or Cal Ripken playing in 2,632 straight, the mark is still special.

An avid sports fan, James said all of those streaks are meaningful.

“They’re all great achievements in their own right,” he said. “You all know Cal Ripken and his ability to be out on the diamond every single day, play that many consecutive games. Joe DiMaggio, every time he went up in a game he was going to get a hit. That’s just production for a ball club. This streak as well, being available to your teammates and being able to put the ball in the hole, I don’t know if there’s one that’s more than another.

“They’re all pretty cool achievements in their own right.”

SMU’s Shake Milton, Wichita State’s Landry Shamet both declare for NBA draft

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinMar 30, 2018, 10:22 PM EDT
Two potential combo guards — both of whom would like to climb into the first round of the draft but may go early second — have declared for the NBA Draft.

SMU’s Shake Milton and Wichita State’s Landry Shamet both have made their intentions known.

Shamet made his intentions known on Instagram.

I was 4 when I knew I wanted to play in the NBA someday… This ball and this goal ten feet off of the ground have brought me places I wouldn’t have ever imagined I’d go; who would’ve thought I’d be a Division 1 basketball player at Wichita State? This game has created friendships and unbreakable brotherhoods, has allowed me to meet and learn from interesting people from all over and, through hard work, has lead to me having an opportunity to fulfill that dream I’d envisioned at 4 years old. With that being said, I am declaring for the 2018 NBA Draft and foregoing my junior and senior seasons at Wichita State. I want to thank the city of Wichita and all of the thousands of people I’ve gotten to meet and interact with over the years. This community has truly touched my heart in more ways than one could imagine. Every single person I’ve crossed paths with has impacted me and left a mark on me and I truly felt an obligation to give you all absolutely everything I had every time I put on that jersey. I want to thank you all, the greatest fans in the world, for the unwavering support and love through all of the ups and all of the downs and everything in between. I want to thank my family and those that have been in my close circle throughout my career for allowing me to lean on you during any and all of my trials and tribulations. You know who you are. I want to thank my coaches for putting me in a position to have the opportunity to go fulfill my one and only lifelong dream. Without this platform and without Coach Marshall giving me the opportunities he’s given me, none of this is possible. And all of the coaches who have grown me on and off the court over my years playing. And lastly, I want to thank my brothers who I went to war with night-in and night-out. My teammates put me in a position to be who I am today and they’re guys that I’m proud to call my brothers for life. I’m following my intuition and I believe in life when an opportunity that you’ve dreamed of presents itself, you’ve got to go take it. And that’s what I am doing. I hope I’ve made you all proud and I hope that I’ll continue to do so. Nothing but Love -11

A post shared by Landry Shamet (@landry_shamet) on

Shamet could get a team’s attention because he can shoot the rock — 44.2 percent from three on 5.9 attempts per game, and with opposing defenses focused on him. He has good NBA size and length, plays a very high IQ game, and he can knock down shots off the bounce or on catch-and-shoots. The concern, what could keep him out of the first round, is a lack of athleticism for the NBA level. An example of the concerns: In the NCAA Tournament this year against Marshall he had 11 points on 3-of-13 shooting overall and 0-of-7 from three. Can he defend well enough and create the needed space for his shot at the next level?

Big guards with playmaking skills and who can shoot will get the attention of NBA teams. Enter Shake Milton, who was SMU’s Mr. Everything this season averaging 18 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 4.4 assists. He made it official on Twitter, he is on his way to the NBA.

How important was Milton to the Mustangs? A broken hand forced him to miss the final 11 games of the season and SMU won just two of those.

He shot 43.3 percent from three and looks like someone who can play either guard spot at the next level (and teams love versatility). He was good on the pick-and-roll in college and showed impressive passing and floor vision. The only concern is his athleticism, he’s not explosive and the guys he is going up against will be. While he has a floater he wasn’t a great finisher inside, and there are questions about how well he can defend on one end, or on the other turn the corner on the pick-and-roll at the other.

Kevin Durant: I thought championship would fill void, but it didn’t

AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez
By Dan FeldmanMar 30, 2018, 9:11 PM EDT
9 Comments

Kevin Durant has been ejected five times this season. Nobody has been ejected more since Rasheed Wallace singlehandedly forced the NBA to crack down on technical fouls.

Durant, via Chris Haynes of ESPN:

“It’s just a part of the evolution that I’m going through,” Durant told ESPN. “I’ll be the first to admit that I’m not perfect. I don’t have all the answers. It will probably take the offseason for me to assess, ‘OK, let’s figure out how to tone this down a little.’ But I’m comfortable sharing this because all I care about is that,” he said as he pointed to the practice court.

“I love this game, and I’m going to do whatever I can to help my team get back to where we were last year. That’s what I’m excited for. That’s why you’re seeing this passion from me. Before, I used to care about the game and the lifestyle. Now, all I care about is my love for the game, the pureness of the game. This is me.”

“It’s just my emotions and passion for the game,” Durant said after Friday’s practice session. “After winning that championship (last season), I learned that much hadn’t changed. I thought it would fill a certain [void]. It didn’t. That’s when I realized in the offseason that the only thing that matters is this game and how much work you put into it. Everything else off the court, social media, perception, isn’t important. What people say, how they view you, it’s not important.

“What we did as a team was special, and I want to experience that again. My love and passion for the game has [blossomed] because I understand that’s what it’s all about, and I’m pouring all of this [newfound thirst] into this game. But I know I have to keep [my fire] under control, and I will.”

Durant has been debuting The Real Durant for years. It doesn’t always stick. He keeps trying to find himself, and I’m not sure he’s there yet. It’s hard – especially in the spotlight like he is.

I have numerous theories for Durant’s technical-foul barrage this season. Is Draymond Green rubbing off on him? Does Durant know he’s too good for the Warriors to punish him when he steps over the line? Is he bored by a long regular season on a championship favorite and picking fights to spice things up?

He’s clearly passionate, but he was passionate before, and he wasn’t getting T’d up left and right like this. He says he’ll reign it in for the playoffs, and maybe he will. But he also touted that he got ejected only late in decided games. Last night was different, as Durant got tossed to end the first half.

That was a line he publicly set for himself, and he crossed it. Looks like just part of the continuous journey of discovering himself.