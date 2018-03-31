All-star John Wall returns as Wizards beat Hornets

Associated PressMar 31, 2018, 8:59 PM EDT
Leave a comment

WASHINGTON (AP) — Washington coach Scott Brooks was excited to have his “Ferrari” back. Now the Wizards will ride into the playoffs at full strength.

All-star John Wall had 15 points and 14 assists in his first game in two months, Otto Porter Jr. had 26 points and 11 rebounds, and the Wizards beat the Charlotte Hornets 107-93 on Saturday to clinch their fourth playoff berth in five seasons.

“That Ferrari is pretty good,” Brooks said referring to Wall. “He got a lot of open shots for a lot of players. That’s what he does at the highest level in the league.”

Wall, who last played on Jan. 25 and had left knee surgery six days later, made his first shot of the game – a 3-pointer from the top of the key – and played 33 minutes.

“It was good to see my first shot go in,” Wall said.

Bradley Beal scored 22 points and hit 6 of 8 3-pointers as the Wizards tied a franchise high with 18 made shots from deep. Washington beat Charlotte for the first time in four tries this season.

The Wizards went 15-12 without Wall, but had lost four of five to slip into sixth place in the Eastern Conference, just a half-game ahead of both Miami and Milwaukee entering Saturday.

“We don’t know who we play and we really don’t care who we play. We just want to play well going into the playoffs,” Brooks said.

The Wizards would currently match up with LeBron James and third-place Cleveland.

Wall had averaged 19.4 points and 9.3 assists in 37 games before the injury.

Dwight Howard had 22 points and 13 rebounds for the Hornets, who have now lost two straight after winning four in a row. Kemba Walker finished with seven points, just the fourth time this season the All-Star failed to reach double figures.

“I just think turnovers killed us,” Howard said as Charlotte had 17 turnovers compared to 11 for Washington. “I want to say so much that it was John Wall coming back, but I think it was just turnovers.”

Nine different Wizards – including Wall – had at least one steal.

“Their defense is aggressive,” Hornets coach Steve Clifford said. “That was the difference in the game.”

Trailing 51-50 at the half, Washington outscored the Hornets 37-23 in the third quarter and never looked back. Bradley Beal scored 14 points in the third, while Mike Scott had 11 of his 15 points in the quarter.

Wall had five assists and the Wizards assisted on 12 of 14 shots in the third.

Asked afterwards if he was in pain after playing for the first time in two months, Wall responded: “I’m cool.”

Brooks said Wall would not play Sunday in Chicago, avoiding a back-to-back so early in his return.

 

Alex Len says he’ll ‘probably’ leave Suns in free agency

Christian Petersen/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanMar 31, 2018, 7:00 PM EDT
1 Comment

Suns center Alex Len, the No. 5 pick in the 2013 NBA draft, is playing on his qualifying offer and having a career year.

Scott Bordow of azcentral:

But as the season comes to a close and Len heads into the summer as an unrestricted free agent, it’s clear that after five mostly unfulfilling years, Len will be with a different team in 2018-19.

“Probably,” Len told azcentral sports in a one-on-one discussion prior to the game against Detroit.

“I’m looking forward to this offseason,” he said. “I think it’s going to be exciting. It’s the first time I’m actually going to have a chance to go where I want to go.”

Pending free agents rarely announce a plan to leave their current team, especially while the season is still going. That Len does so emphasizes just how likely he is to depart Phoenix.

Not that we needed much more indication.

As a baseline, since the 1999 Collective Bargaining Agreement went into effect, 16 first-round picks signed qualifying offers. Only one – Spencer Hawes (76ers) – re-signed the following offseason. Len and Mavericks center Nerlens Noel haven’t finished their qualify-offer seasons, but appear unlikely to re-sign with their current teams. If a player gets that far without he and the team committing long-term to each other, a parting usually comes next.

The Suns’ circumstances make Len’s departure even more likely. Phoenix will have a high pick in the upcoming draft, and there’re a decent chance a top center – DeAndre Ayton, Marvin Bagley III, Mo Bamba, Jaren Jackson Jr., Wendell Carter Jr. – is the best player available. The Suns also have centers Tyson Chandler and Alan Williams under contract next season.

Len, who turns 25 in June, is a traditional center. At 7-foot-1, he scores near the basket and rebounds well, and his size deters opponents inside. He could help teams off the bench – just probably not Phoenix.

Did Anthony Davis actually shave his unibrow? (Tomorrow is April Fool’s day)

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinMar 31, 2018, 4:59 PM EDT
2 Comments

Since he landed at Kentucky, people have been asking Anthony Davis “When are you going to shave that unibrow?” To which he has always responded, “Why would I?” It’s part of his persona, he’s nicknamed “The Brow” after all. It’s not like it hurts his game and it’s part of his marketing opportunities.

Then on Saturday, he posted this:

I know the Internet has never lied to us, but you buying that? The day before April Fool’s Day? With the convenient camera slip right at the fateful moment? While he has a well-placed Red Bull product placement towel over his shoulder?

As a natural-born skeptic, I’m not buying it. Plenty of people on Twitter were, although more seemed to side with my cynical view. We will find out on Sunday.

 

 

Joel Embiid undergoes surgery for facial fracture

AP Photo
By Kurt HelinMar 31, 2018, 4:52 PM EDT
1 Comment

Joel Embiid‘s surgery to repair the broken orbital bone in his face — the eye socket, to us non-doctors — was on hold for a few days because the swelling in his face needed to go down after Wednesday’s collision with Markelle Fultz.

It finally has, and he has had the surgery, something first reported by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

The time frame on these surgeries are usually 2-4 weeks, and his ability to get back on the court includes factors from how things heal to pain tolerance.

The Sixers are optimistic Embiid will only miss a game or two of the playoffs (which start in two weeks). That’s possible. Or, it’s possible he misses more time (and for the Sixers, thinking long-term, there is reason to be a little cautious). What we know is that without Embiid on the court the Sixers are not near the same team, their defense goes from elite to average, their offense falls to one of the league’s worst. That’s not a recipe for lasting long in the postseason.

However, the Sixers remain a team a lot of others in the East would like to avoid, because if Embiid is back and in peak form, this is a bear of a team to beat.

Report: Kawhi Leonard returns to New York to continue quad rehab with specialists

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinMar 31, 2018, 4:08 PM EDT
2 Comments

Kawhi Leonard listening to his own medical team. And himself.

Earlier this season the Spurs medical staff cleared him to play after dealing with a sore quadriceps tendon since before the season. Leonard played in nine games and had pain, so he went and got a second opinion from specialists in New York. Those doctors said “No, there’s something else there” and Leonard has been off the court and back in rehab since. It’s understandable why Leonard trusts his own people, he knows his body.

Leonard is away from the Spurs again working on rehab for his knee, according to a report from Adrian Wojnarowski and Michael C. Wright of ESPN.

For the second time this season, San Antonio Spurs star Kawhi Leonard has traveled to New York to continue rehabilitation for his lingering right quad injury under the supervision of outside medical personnel, league sources told ESPN.

Leonard has been in New York since Monday, and there’s no timetable set on a possible return to San Antonio, sources said.

Spurs staff is with Leonard monitoring his progress and working with him.

Two thoughts come out of this. First, at this point it seems highly unlikely that Leonard is back with the Spurs for the playoffs, and that means their run could be short. The Spurs are currently the four seed in the West at 44-32, but just one game separates them at four and the Pelicans at eighth in the West (teams 5-8 are just one game back in the loss column). Without Leonard as a defender and shot creator, the Spurs could run into real trouble against an athletic team in the first round such as Oklahoma City, or any of the top three (Houston, Golden State, or Portland). Without Leonard the Spurs are good, but they don’t strike fear into the hearts of potential playoff opponents.

Second, and more importantly, does this change the Spurs plans to offer Leonard a designated player max contract this summer? That’s the $200 million-plus deal that most recently James Harden and Russell Westbrook signed to stay in Houston and Oklahoma City, respectively? The Spurs almost certainly still offer it unless they have reason to believe that what is ailing Leonard will continue to linger beyond this season and into future years. Healthy, Leonard is unquestionably worth it, an MVP level player who is already a Finals MVP. However, if the Spurs have questions, would they wait to put to offer on the table until he’s back in training camp and looking healthy? And how would Leonard react to that delay?

Just something to watch, and a little more drama for the usually drama-free Spurs.