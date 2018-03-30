Wizards’ Otto Porter Jr. leaves game with right ankle injury (VIDEO)

Just as things appeared to be looking up for the Washington Wizards injury-wise, we get this news.

John Wall is slated to come back to an NBA floor sometime soon for the Wizards, but he might have to do it without Otto Porter Jr. During Washington’s game against the Detroit Pistons on Thursday, Porter Jr. twisted his ankle and had to be helped off the floor.

The play came in the third quarter as Porter Jr. defended a baseline drive from Detroit’s Stanley Johnson. Porter Jr. appeared to turn his ankle, then Johnson stepped on it.

Via Twitter:

Otto Porter is down and in pain after this play where it appeared he injured his right ankle. Let's hope for the best. pic.twitter.com/VNSZA3GEwL — NBC Sports Wizards (@NBCSWizards) March 30, 2018

Scott Brooks says on @NBCSWashington negative X-ray and ‘mild’ ankle sprain for Otto Porter. Great news. — Chase Hughes (@ChaseHughesNBCS) March 30, 2018

The good news is x-rays came back negative for Porter Jr. and he’s been diagnosed with a mild ankle sprain. That can still be nagging, but at least something more serious hasn’t derailed the Wizards’ hopes so close to the playoffs.

Detroit beat Washington, 103-92, and the Wizards remain in sixth place in the Eastern Conference.