SMU’s Shake Milton, Wichita State’s Landry Shamet both declare for NBA draft

Two potential combo guards — both of whom would like to climb into the first round of the draft but may go early second — have declared for the NBA Draft.
SMU’s Shake Milton and Wichita State’s Landry Shamet both have made their intentions known.
Shamet made his intentions known on Instagram.
I was 4 when I knew I wanted to play in the NBA someday… This ball and this goal ten feet off of the ground have brought me places I wouldn’t have ever imagined I’d go; who would’ve thought I’d be a Division 1 basketball player at Wichita State? This game has created friendships and unbreakable brotherhoods, has allowed me to meet and learn from interesting people from all over and, through hard work, has lead to me having an opportunity to fulfill that dream I’d envisioned at 4 years old. With that being said, I am declaring for the 2018 NBA Draft and foregoing my junior and senior seasons at Wichita State. I want to thank the city of Wichita and all of the thousands of people I’ve gotten to meet and interact with over the years. This community has truly touched my heart in more ways than one could imagine. Every single person I’ve crossed paths with has impacted me and left a mark on me and I truly felt an obligation to give you all absolutely everything I had every time I put on that jersey. I want to thank you all, the greatest fans in the world, for the unwavering support and love through all of the ups and all of the downs and everything in between. I want to thank my family and those that have been in my close circle throughout my career for allowing me to lean on you during any and all of my trials and tribulations. You know who you are. I want to thank my coaches for putting me in a position to have the opportunity to go fulfill my one and only lifelong dream. Without this platform and without Coach Marshall giving me the opportunities he’s given me, none of this is possible. And all of the coaches who have grown me on and off the court over my years playing. And lastly, I want to thank my brothers who I went to war with night-in and night-out. My teammates put me in a position to be who I am today and they’re guys that I’m proud to call my brothers for life. I’m following my intuition and I believe in life when an opportunity that you’ve dreamed of presents itself, you’ve got to go take it. And that’s what I am doing. I hope I’ve made you all proud and I hope that I’ll continue to do so. Nothing but Love -11
Shamet could get a team’s attention because he can shoot the rock — 44.2 percent from three on 5.9 attempts per game, and with opposing defenses focused on him. He has good NBA size and length, plays a very high IQ game, and he can knock down shots off the bounce or on catch-and-shoots. The concern, what could keep him out of the first round, is a lack of athleticism for the NBA level. An example of the concerns: In the NCAA Tournament this year against Marshall he had 11 points on 3-of-13 shooting overall and 0-of-7 from three. Can he defend well enough and create the needed space for his shot at the next level?
Big guards with playmaking skills and who can shoot will get the attention of NBA teams. Enter Shake Milton, who was SMU’s Mr. Everything this season averaging 18 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 4.4 assists. He made it official on Twitter, he is on his way to the NBA.
How important was Milton to the Mustangs? A broken hand forced him to miss the final 11 games of the season and SMU won just two of those.
He shot 43.3 percent from three and looks like someone who can play either guard spot at the next level (and teams love versatility). He was good on the pick-and-roll in college and showed impressive passing and floor vision. The only concern is his athleticism, he’s not explosive and the guys he is going up against will be. While he has a floater he wasn’t a great finisher inside, and there are questions about how well he can defend on one end, or on the other turn the corner on the pick-and-roll at the other.