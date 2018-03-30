SMU’s Shake Milton, Wichita State’s Landry Shamet both declare for NBA draft

Two potential combo guards — both of whom would like to climb into the first round of the draft but may go early second — have declared for the NBA Draft.

SMU’s Shake Milton and Wichita State’s Landry Shamet both have made their intentions known.

Shamet made his intentions known on Instagram.

Shamet could get a team’s attention because he can shoot the rock — 44.2 percent from three on 5.9 attempts per game, and with opposing defenses focused on him. He has good NBA size and length, plays a very high IQ game, and he can knock down shots off the bounce or on catch-and-shoots. The concern, what could keep him out of the first round, is a lack of athleticism for the NBA level. An example of the concerns: In the NCAA Tournament this year against Marshall he had 11 points on 3-of-13 shooting overall and 0-of-7 from three. Can he defend well enough and create the needed space for his shot at the next level?

Big guards with playmaking skills and who can shoot will get the attention of NBA teams. Enter Shake Milton, who was SMU’s Mr. Everything this season averaging 18 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 4.4 assists. He made it official on Twitter, he is on his way to the NBA.

I’ve decided to forego my senior season at SMU and enter the 2018 NBA Draft. I thank God everyday for blessing me with this opportunity. Thanks to my SMU family for all the love and support I’ve received for the past 3 years, that’s a forever thing. #beUbeUnique 🏁🏁🏁 pic.twitter.com/kwxILkUl56 — Shake (@SniperShake) March 30, 2018

How important was Milton to the Mustangs? A broken hand forced him to miss the final 11 games of the season and SMU won just two of those.

He shot 43.3 percent from three and looks like someone who can play either guard spot at the next level (and teams love versatility). He was good on the pick-and-roll in college and showed impressive passing and floor vision. The only concern is his athleticism, he’s not explosive and the guys he is going up against will be. While he has a floater he wasn’t a great finisher inside, and there are questions about how well he can defend on one end, or on the other turn the corner on the pick-and-roll at the other.