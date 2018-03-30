Pistons’ Blake Griffin (bone bruise) to be evaluated in week

DETROIT — The Detroit Pistons say star forward Blake Griffin has a bone bruise on his right ankle and will be evaluated again in a week.

Griffin was scratched from Thursday night’s win over Washington and had an MRI that night. The Pistons say a timetable for his return will be provided “as appropriate” — Detroit’s playoff chances are slim (they are five games behind Milwaukee for the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference with . and the regular-season finale is April 11.

At this point, it’s unlikely Griffin plays again this season.

The Pistons acquired Griffin in January in a blockbuster trade with the Los Angeles Clippers. Since the trade he has averaged 19.8 points per game on 43.3 percent shooting overall, 6.6 rebounds and 6.2 assists. He has a PER of 18.5 (above average) and a true shooting percentage or 53.1 (right about the league average).