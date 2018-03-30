Now Giannis Antetokounmpo says he should be MVP

For people who really like to jump to fast conclusions on small sample sizes, Giannis Antetokounmpo was the MVP.
For the first few weeks of the season. At the time that was enough to spark MVP talk on social media and sports talk radio. The Greek Freak has slowed some but continued to put up big numbers — 27.3 points, 9.9 rebounds, 4.8 assists per game — with a 60.5 true shooting percentage and a PER of 28.
So who is the MVP? LeBron James says he is. Of course, he thinks he should win it every year (and he’s usually not far off). At Bleacher Report, they asked Antetokounmpo who he would vote for.
“I still am,” Antetokounmpo told Bleacher Report when asked if he is still the MVP favorite. To be sure, that’s his opinion, yet he acknowledges the public narrative. “I’m one of the best players in the league. We’re going to the playoffs. I’m still in the discussion. I might not be the favorite anymore, but I’m still in the discussion. That’s how I feel.”
He’s right.
I mean, he’s right that he’s not the favorite anymore — James Harden will win MVP going away — and he’s right that he’s one of the best players in the league. And he’s right that he’s still in the discussion.
My guess is that Antetokounmpo will finish fourth or fifth in the voting when all the votes are counted.
He’s also just 23. I bet he will have multiple MVPs by the time he hangs up his Nikes.
DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Pistons say star forward Blake Griffin has a bone bruise on his right ankle and will be evaluated again in a week.
Griffin was scratched from Thursday night’s win over Washington and had an MRI that night. The Pistons say a timetable for his return will be provided “as appropriate” — Detroit’s playoff chances are slim (they are five games behind Milwaukee for the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference with . and the regular-season finale is April 11.
At this point, it’s unlikely Griffin plays again this season.
The Pistons acquired Griffin in January in a blockbuster trade with the Los Angeles Clippers. Since the trade he has averaged 19.8 points per game on 43.3 percent shooting overall, 6.6 rebounds and 6.2 assists. He has a PER of 18.5 (above average) and a true shooting percentage or 53.1 (right about the league average).
It was the kind of play that happens all the time under the basket in NBA games. With 8:43 left in the fourth quarter and the Bulls down by 15, Robin Lopez was creating his rebounding space by guiding Bam Adebayo out of the way with his arm. Sometimes it gets called, often it doesn’t. This time, Lopez got hit with the offensive foul call.
That’s when Lopez lost it. Absolutely all-time lost it. He was ejected, but Lopez was not yet done yelling obscenities at the referee. (Warning, NSFW language in this one.)
As expected, Friday Lopez got a $25,000 fine for “verbally abusing game officials and failing to leave the court in a timely manner following his ejection.” Hard to argue that.
Lopez is playing out the string with the tanking Bulls. It will be interesting to see if they try to trade him and his $14.4 million salary for next season.
The Celtics claimed they were runner-up to the Warriors for Kevin Durant in 2017 free agency. The Clippers declared themselves third.
But Durant says neither Boston nor L.A. came closest without signing him.
Durant on The Bill Simmons Podcast, as transcribed by Drew Shiller of NBC Sports Bay Area:
“OKC,” Durant said. “It wasn’t Golden State-Boston.”
Remember when Durant tweeted he disliked the Thunder organization and coach Billy Donovan and called his and Russell Westbrook‘s supporting cast lacking? That didn’t sound like someone whose second choice was Oklahoma City.
But it’s also possible those quickly deleted third-person tweets were just Durant trying to protect his reputation, not convey his true thoughts on the Thunder.
Durant professed his love for Oklahoma City numerous times while there. The Thunder reached such a high level of play just prior to his departure. There were plenty of good reasons to return.
The Warriors just offered a generationally good situation – max contract, great team, unselfish stars, desirable location. So many things had to break right for Golden State, but they did. If they hadn’t, Durant might be elsewhere.
Oklahoma City? I tend to think so, but I’d have an easier time believing it if it weren’t for those tweets. They still damage Durant’s credibility.
Arkansas center Daniel Gafford is often compared to Texas A&M’s Robert Williams as an NBA draft prospect.
Now, Gafford is taking the same course Williams – who declared for this year’s draft – charted last year: returning to an SEC team for his sophomore season despite being recognized as a likely first-round and potential lottery pick.
Gafford:
The NBA might be in my future, but Fayetteville, Arkansas, is where it’s at. I’ll be back again for another year playing in Bud Walton for you guys.
It’s surprising when anyone as highly touted as Gafford forgoes the draft. There’s so much money to be made in the NBA. He’ll likely be the top prospect this year to do so.
The 6-foot-11 Gafford has the size and athleticism – particularly as a leaper – to play center in the NBA. He finishes at the rim and blocks shots well. He maximizes his contributions by playing so hard.
But he can improve his defensive awareness and offensive skills – especially free-throw shooting (53%). NBA teams will expect a more fundamentally sound, more polished player next year.
It’s easy to like Gafford’s potential. For him to maintain, let alone improve, his draft stock, he must turn some of that potential into actual production.