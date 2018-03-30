Kevin Durant says Thunder, not Celtics or Clippers, were second choice to Warriors in 2016 free agency

The Celtics claimed they were runner-up to the Warriors for Kevin Durant in 2017 free agency. The Clippers declared themselves third.
But Durant says neither Boston nor L.A. came closest without signing him.
Durant on The Bill Simmons Podcast, as transcribed by Drew Shiller of NBC Sports Bay Area:
“OKC,” Durant said. “It wasn’t Golden State-Boston.”
Remember when Durant tweeted he disliked the Thunder organization and coach Billy Donovan and called his and Russell Westbrook‘s supporting cast lacking? That didn’t sound like someone whose second choice was Oklahoma City.
But it’s also possible those quickly deleted third-person tweets were just Durant trying to protect his reputation, not convey his true thoughts on the Thunder.
Durant professed his love for Oklahoma City numerous times while there. The Thunder reached such a high level of play just prior to his departure. There were plenty of good reasons to return.
The Warriors just offered a generationally good situation – max contract, great team, unselfish stars, desirable location. So many things had to break right for Golden State, but they did. If they hadn’t, Durant might be elsewhere.
Oklahoma City? I tend to think so, but I’d have an easier time believing it if it weren’t for those tweets. They still damage Durant’s credibility.