Kevin Durant: I thought championship would fill void, but it didn’t

By Dan FeldmanMar 30, 2018, 9:11 PM EDT
Kevin Durant has been ejected five times this season. Nobody has been ejected more since Rasheed Wallace singlehandedly forced the NBA to crack down on technical fouls.

Durant, via Chris Haynes of ESPN:

“It’s just a part of the evolution that I’m going through,” Durant told ESPN. “I’ll be the first to admit that I’m not perfect. I don’t have all the answers. It will probably take the offseason for me to assess, ‘OK, let’s figure out how to tone this down a little.’ But I’m comfortable sharing this because all I care about is that,” he said as he pointed to the practice court.

“I love this game, and I’m going to do whatever I can to help my team get back to where we were last year. That’s what I’m excited for. That’s why you’re seeing this passion from me. Before, I used to care about the game and the lifestyle. Now, all I care about is my love for the game, the pureness of the game. This is me.”

“It’s just my emotions and passion for the game,” Durant said after Friday’s practice session. “After winning that championship (last season), I learned that much hadn’t changed. I thought it would fill a certain [void]. It didn’t. That’s when I realized in the offseason that the only thing that matters is this game and how much work you put into it. Everything else off the court, social media, perception, isn’t important. What people say, how they view you, it’s not important.

“What we did as a team was special, and I want to experience that again. My love and passion for the game has [blossomed] because I understand that’s what it’s all about, and I’m pouring all of this [newfound thirst] into this game. But I know I have to keep [my fire] under control, and I will.”

Durant has been debuting The Real Durant for years. It doesn’t always stick. He keeps trying to find himself, and I’m not sure he’s there yet. It’s hard – especially in the spotlight like he is.

I have numerous theories for Durant’s technical-foul barrage this season. Is Draymond Green rubbing off on him? Does Durant know he’s too good for the Warriors to punish him when he steps over the line? Is he bored by a long regular season on a championship favorite and picking fights to spice things up?

He’s clearly passionate, but he was passionate before, and he wasn’t getting T’d up left and right like this. He says he’ll reign it in for the playoffs, and maybe he will. But he also touted that he got ejected only late in decided games. Last night was different, as Durant got tossed to end the first half.

That was a line he publicly set for himself, and he crossed it. Looks like just part of the continuous journey of discovering himself.

SMU’s Shake Milton, Wichita State’s Landry Shamet both declare for NBA draft

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinMar 30, 2018, 10:22 PM EDT
Two potential combo guards — both of whom would like to climb into the first round of the draft but may go early second — have declared for the NBA Draft.

SMU’s Shake Milton and Wichita State’s Landry Shamet both have made their intentions known.

Shamet made his intentions known on Instagram.

I was 4 when I knew I wanted to play in the NBA someday… This ball and this goal ten feet off of the ground have brought me places I wouldn’t have ever imagined I’d go; who would’ve thought I’d be a Division 1 basketball player at Wichita State? This game has created friendships and unbreakable brotherhoods, has allowed me to meet and learn from interesting people from all over and, through hard work, has lead to me having an opportunity to fulfill that dream I’d envisioned at 4 years old. With that being said, I am declaring for the 2018 NBA Draft and foregoing my junior and senior seasons at Wichita State. I want to thank the city of Wichita and all of the thousands of people I’ve gotten to meet and interact with over the years. This community has truly touched my heart in more ways than one could imagine. Every single person I’ve crossed paths with has impacted me and left a mark on me and I truly felt an obligation to give you all absolutely everything I had every time I put on that jersey. I want to thank you all, the greatest fans in the world, for the unwavering support and love through all of the ups and all of the downs and everything in between. I want to thank my family and those that have been in my close circle throughout my career for allowing me to lean on you during any and all of my trials and tribulations. You know who you are. I want to thank my coaches for putting me in a position to have the opportunity to go fulfill my one and only lifelong dream. Without this platform and without Coach Marshall giving me the opportunities he’s given me, none of this is possible. And all of the coaches who have grown me on and off the court over my years playing. And lastly, I want to thank my brothers who I went to war with night-in and night-out. My teammates put me in a position to be who I am today and they’re guys that I’m proud to call my brothers for life. I’m following my intuition and I believe in life when an opportunity that you’ve dreamed of presents itself, you’ve got to go take it. And that’s what I am doing. I hope I’ve made you all proud and I hope that I’ll continue to do so. Nothing but Love -11

Shamet could get a team’s attention because he can shoot the rock — 44.2 percent from three on 5.9 attempts per game, and with opposing defenses focused on him. He has good NBA size and length, plays a very high IQ game, and he can knock down shots off the bounce or on catch-and-shoots. The concern, what could keep him out of the first round, is a lack of athleticism for the NBA level. An example of the concerns: In the NCAA Tournament this year against Marshall he had 11 points on 3-of-13 shooting overall and 0-of-7 from three. Can he defend well enough and create the needed space for his shot at the next level?

Big guards with playmaking skills and who can shoot will get the attention of NBA teams. Enter Shake Milton, who was SMU’s Mr. Everything this season averaging 18 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 4.4 assists. He made it official on Twitter, he is on his way to the NBA.

How important was Milton to the Mustangs? A broken hand forced him to miss the final 11 games of the season and SMU won just two of those.

He shot 43.3 percent from three and looks like someone who can play either guard spot at the next level (and teams love versatility). He was good on the pick-and-roll in college and showed impressive passing and floor vision. The only concern is his athleticism, he’s not explosive and the guys he is going up against will be. While he has a floater he wasn’t a great finisher inside, and there are questions about how well he can defend on one end, or on the other turn the corner on the pick-and-roll at the other.

Hawks shut down Dennis Schroder for rest of season

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanMar 30, 2018, 8:00 PM EDT
Hawks point guard Dennis Schroder faces a potential felony battery charge. He plays for a general manager who inherited him and the $46.5 now remaining on the final three years of his contract.

Amid a cloudy future, Schroder will sit in the present.

Hawks release:

Earlier today, Atlanta Hawks guard Dennis Schröder, who has missed the last two games with a left ankle sprain, underwent an MRI at the Emory Sports Medicine Complex. The MRI revealed a medial bone bruise and Grade 2 left ankle sprain. The expected recovery time for the injuries is 2-4 weeks and he will miss the remainder of the season.

A 2-4-week injury doesn’t sound very serious. It just comes when it’s elevated it to “season-ending.” If Schroder stays on that timeline, he’ll fully recover in time for a full offseason regimen.

This should only help the Hawks, who are tied with the Grizzlies for the NBA’s worst record behind the Suns, tank for draft position.

Now Giannis Antetokounmpo says he should be MVP

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinMar 30, 2018, 7:00 PM EDT
For people who really like to jump to fast conclusions on small sample sizes, Giannis Antetokounmpo was the MVP.

For the first few weeks of the season. At the time that was enough to spark MVP talk on social media and sports talk radio. The Greek Freak has slowed some but continued to put up big numbers — 27.3 points, 9.9 rebounds, 4.8 assists per game — with a 60.5 true shooting percentage and a PER of 28.

So who is the MVP? LeBron James says he is. Of course, he thinks he should win it every year (and he’s usually not far off). At Bleacher Report, they asked Antetokounmpo who he would vote for.

“I still am,” Antetokounmpo told Bleacher Report when asked if he is still the MVP favorite. To be sure, that’s his opinion, yet he acknowledges the public narrative. “I’m one of the best players in the league. We’re going to the playoffs. I’m still in the discussion. I might not be the favorite anymore, but I’m still in the discussion. That’s how I feel.”

He’s right.

I mean, he’s right that he’s not the favorite anymore — James Harden will win MVP going away — and he’s right that he’s one of the best players in the league. And he’s right that he’s still in the discussion.

My guess is that Antetokounmpo will finish fourth or fifth in the voting when all the votes are counted.

He’s also just 23. I bet he will have multiple MVPs by the time he hangs up his Nikes.

Pistons’ Blake Griffin (bone bruise) to be evaluated in week

Getty Images
Associated PressMar 30, 2018, 6:03 PM EDT
DETROIT — The Detroit Pistons say star forward Blake Griffin has a bone bruise on his right ankle and will be evaluated again in a week.

Griffin was scratched from Thursday night’s win over Washington and had an MRI that night. The Pistons say a timetable for his return will be provided “as appropriate” — Detroit’s playoff chances are slim (they are five games behind Milwaukee for the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference with, and the regular-season finale is April 11.

At this point, it’s unlikely Griffin plays again this season.

The Pistons acquired Griffin in January in a blockbuster trade with the Los Angeles Clippers. Since the trade he has averaged 19.8 points per game on 43.3 percent shooting overall, 6.6 rebounds and 6.2 assists. He has a PER of 18.5 (above average) and a true shooting percentage or 53.1 (right about the league average).

 