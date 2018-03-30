Kevin Durant gets two techs, ejected after yelling obscenities at ref (VIDEO)

Kevin Durant needs to get his frustration out somehow. Now that he’s with the Golden State Warriors, it appears he prefers to vent toward NBA referees.

On Thursday night, we got to see one of Durant go off on referee Tre Maddox. Mad that no foul was called on his drive late in the second quarter, Durant went straight toward Maddox while screaming obscenities.

Durant was presumably mad no foul was called on Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo, who may have come over the top on Durant. Maddox apparently felt Antetokounmpo got all ball on his swipe.

WARNING: NSFW language ahead.

Via Twitter:

Kevin Durant straight up ejected for cursing out ref pic.twitter.com/UcaCszvnrq — gifdsports (@gifdsports) March 30, 2018

Yikes.

Durant going off on the ref with multiple f-bombs feels like a scenario in which he might get tossed. Durant getting that angry about a missed call early in the game seems like the wrong choice for the Warriors star.