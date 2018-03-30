Kevin Durant gets two techs, ejected after yelling obscenities at ref (VIDEO)

Kevin Durant needs to get his frustration out somehow. Now that he’s with the Golden State Warriors, it appears he prefers to vent toward NBA referees.
On Thursday night, we got to see one of Durant go off on referee Tre Maddox. Mad that no foul was called on his drive late in the second quarter, Durant went straight toward Maddox while screaming obscenities.
Durant was presumably mad no foul was called on Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo, who may have come over the top on Durant. Maddox apparently felt Antetokounmpo got all ball on his swipe.
WARNING: NSFW language ahead.
Via Twitter:
Yikes.
Durant going off on the ref with multiple f-bombs feels like a scenario in which he might get tossed. Durant getting that angry about a missed call early in the game seems like the wrong choice for the Warriors star.
Just as things appeared to be looking up for the Washington Wizards injury-wise, we get this news.
John Wall is slated to come back to an NBA floor sometime soon for the Wizards, but he might have to do it without Otto Porter Jr. During Washington’s game against the Detroit Pistons on Thursday, Porter Jr. twisted his ankle and had to be helped off the floor.
The play came in the third quarter as Porter Jr. defended a baseline drive from Detroit’s Stanley Johnson. Porter Jr. appeared to turn his ankle, then Johnson stepped on it.
Via Twitter:
The good news is x-rays came back negative for Porter Jr. and he’s been diagnosed with a mild ankle sprain. That can still be nagging, but at least something more serious hasn’t derailed the Wizards’ hopes so close to the playoffs.
Detroit beat Washington, 103-92, and the Wizards remain in sixth place in the Eastern Conference.
Robin Lopez is a real character. The Chicago Bulls big man can be a fun interview, or stoic and standoffish. He loves comic books and has a reputation for fighting mascots.
Like I said, a character.
But Lopez also is prone to make his voice heard when it comes to dealing with referees. Early in the fourth quarter on Thursday night, Lopez got his fill when he went off on officials as the Chicago Bulls took on the Miami Heat.
With 8:43 left in the fourth quarter and the Bulls trailing, 87-72, Lopez was called for an offensive foul. The Bulls big man didn’t agree with that, and he promptly picked up two technical fouls.
Lopez was ejected, and the scene in Miami got a little … heated.
WARNING: NSFW language ahead.
Via Twitter:
Will Lopez get a fine to go along with his outburst? We’ll have to wail until tomorrow to see.
The Toronto Raptors don’t play another game until Saturday, when the top team in the Eastern Conference take on the Boston Celtics.
Whether Raptors star DeMar DeRozan will be there to play that day is still up in the air.
According to multiple reports, DeRozan was excused from Raptors practice on Thursday to fly to his hometown of Los Angeles to be with his ailing father. DeRozan has made the trip several times this year to be with his dad, Frank, as he battles with kidney and other health issues.
Frank’s issues have been severe enough that DeMar has made the trip back to L.A. even between game nights. While we’re not sure what is happening with DeRozan’s father at the moment, we’re obviously wishing him and his family well as he tends to them.
Meanwhile, if DeRozan doesn’t play against the Celtics it could have major implications for the Eastern Conference playoff seedings. Boston trails the Raptors by just three games in the standings after an incredible game-winning shot by Jaylen Brown on Tuesday.
Hopefully things are OK with the DeRozan family and DeMar is just taking the opportunity between games to visit his family.
Zeke Upshaw was just 26 years old when he passed away. The Hofstra product had a sudden cardiac arrest last week while playing for the Detroit Pistons’ G League affiliate, the Grand Rapids Drive.
Although he never made it to the Association, now the Pistons are calling Upshaw up in a memorializing move meant to honor his memory.
According to the team, Upshaw will honorarily be called up to the main roster for Thursday night’s game against the Washington Wizards.
Pistons GM Jeff Bower had this to say about the occasion.
Via NBA.com:
“His spirit and commitment on and off the court embodied all the traits we look for in players who suit up for the Detroit Pistons. As we look to memorialize Zeke’s basketball career and continue to support his family during this tragically difficult time, executing an honorary call-up recognizes his standing as a member of the Pistons family.”
Upshaw was averaging 8.5 points and 2.3 rebounds for the Drive this season. This is a classy move by the Detroit organization during a tough time for Upshaw’s family.