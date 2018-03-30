Kevin Durant ejected for fifth time, tied for most in season since Rasheed Wallace

By Dan FeldmanMar 30, 2018, 1:02 PM EDT
When Kevin Durant got ejected in December, he said, “I got to shut up and take it.” When he got ejected in January, he apologized for acting like a “diva” and “jerk.”

But he has barely, if at all, changed his approach with referees since either incident.

Durant got ejected from the Warriors’ loss to the Bucks last night. It was his fifth ejection of the season, tying Larry Sanders (2013 Bucks) for the most since Rasheed Wallace got ejected seven times each in 2000 and 2001.

Here’s the single-season ejection leaderboard since 1993 (as far back as Fox Sports’ records go)

Durant’s latest ejection came to close the first half. Others came later in decided games, including one in December for getting into it with DeMarcus Cousins.

Anthony Slater of The Athletic then:

Durant:

Every time I got ejected, I make sure it’s late in the game. I’m not messing up like that in the first or second quarter. I make sure it’s late in the game if I want to do something, but I’ve got to be more focused than that, I’ve got to be more poised. I can’t let anybody take me off my game. I’ve been in the league too long.

Is it troubling Durant, so eager to play after injury sidelined him, got ejected earlier last night? He insists this issue won’t linger into the playoffs.

Slater:

I tend to believe him. He was so locked in during last year’s playoffs. He knows how to shift gears.

But he also didn’t spend last regular season developing the habit of lashing out whenever he dislikes calls. And it’s easier to dial in when he was chasing his first championship.

So, becoming more cordial with referees in the postseason might not be as easy as he expects.

Report: Tyronn Lue to attend Cavaliers-Pelicans game as observer

AP Photo/David Zalubowski
By Dan FeldmanMar 30, 2018, 2:02 PM EDT
Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue is on a leave of absence due to health concerns. He reportedly planned to return this week, but it doesn’t appear he’ll resume full duties.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Good to see Lue progressing. It’s a little disconcerting he’s not fully back yet, but at least he appears to be heading in the right direction.

Cleveland has gone 5-1 with Larry Drew as acting head coach, but it’d help to have stability as the playoffs approach. The Cavs’ roster turnover on trade-deadline day already provided enough of a challenge.

Of course, having LeBron James helps. As he said, no matter how shaky things look in the regular season, he can do a lot once he gets into the postseason.

Kevin Durant all good with LaVar Ball: “He reminds me of a normal AAU dad”

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinMar 30, 2018, 11:59 AM EDT
After a blissful break of a few months, the incendiary LaVar Ball was back in the headlines this week, saying his middle son LiAngelo Ball was declaring for the NBA Draft. That led to some easy jokes about how “insert anyone’s name here” should declare for the draft (I made a few myself), and it brought up LaVar’s comment earlier in the season that the Lakers will bring all of his three children together or Lonzo Ball will leave the team. Meanwhile, the Ball family Facebook show keeps rolling along.

The NBA media is largely done with the LaVar circus (but it draws traffic, so here we are). The Lakers are no fans of the circus, feeling they have bent over backwards for LaVar and all he’s done is call out Luke Walton. Teams are not going to draft LiAngelo, he will go to a pre-draft camp and maybe he can get a Summer League invite at best, trying to earn his way to a deal. The buzz around LaVar has worn off.

A group that is not bothered by LaVar’s public persona? NBA players. They by and large shrug.

The latest to do that is Kevin Durant, who said this on the Bill Simmons podcast (via Harrison Faigen of Lakers Nation).

That pretty much echoes what former NBA player and current Wizards coach Scott Brooks said earlier in the season.

“I was the youngest of seven, and my dad left when I was 2, and my mom raised all of us on her own,” Brooks said. “You’re growing up in that situation, you have some anger, you have some sadness, but you have to figure out a way through it… (Lonzo Ball) has a father and a mother that supports him.

“To me, I think everybody is missing the boat. Does he say some crazy things? Ya. Does he really believe he can beat Michael Jordan in a 1-on-1? No. But I can guarantee that over dinner his sons are killing him for saying things like that, and they’re having fun. To me, laughter is an important part of life. I think they get it. I think they probably laugh a lot, and a lot of the time they are laughing at us.”

Maybe fans and media all over think this a little. I say this as a father: Nobody is as good at tuning out their parents crap as their children. Lonzo is mostly unphased by his dad. LaVar is not a big topic in the Lakers’ locker room, in fact he rarely comes up if you ask about it. LaVar’s ranting makes headlines and is a pain for the Lakers’ organization at times, but the players (and Luke Walton) largely shrug and move on. They don’t care. They’ve seen these dads before.

That doesn’t mean Durant is buying a pair of ZO2s. He’s just telling us what players think about LaVar, which can be very different from most of us.

Raptors’ reserves rolling, and they don’t plan to let playoffs stop them

Christian Petersen/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanMar 30, 2018, 11:00 AM EDT
DETROIT – Fred VanVleet remembers sitting on the end of the Raptors bench with teammates like Delon Wright, Jakob Poeltl and Pascal Siakam last season. None held a permanent rotation spot, and they discussed what they would do better if they got an opportunity.

“If you’re made of anything, nobody likes sitting on the bench,” VanVleet said. “So, we’re all kind of pissed off.”

They’ve gotten a chance to channel that frustration into production, and they’ve sure capitalized. Those four and C.J. Miles, who signed with Toronto last summer, lead the NBA’s best bench and comprise one of the league’s top lineups.

“The question has been whether we’re going to keep them in, that group, during the playoffs,” Raptors coach Dwane Casey said without even being asked about the postseason, a time most teams shrink their rotation. “And why not? Until they prove us wrong and prove that they can’t perform in the playoffs, that’s our plan.”

Toronto is outscoring opponents by 9.4 points per 100 possessions with mostly reserves in, one of the best marks in the last couple decades. Here are the top benches by net rating since 1997, as far back as NBA.com data goes (with offensive rating/defensive rating/net rating):

Many productive benches ground overwhelmed opponents into submission with tough defense. The Raptors’ reserves excel offensively and defensively. Their 110.8 points per 100 possessions ranks third among benches since 1997 (behind only the 2012 Spurs and 2018 Rockets).

Other benches are propped up by staggered stars who carry backups. Not in Toronto. The all-reserve lineup of Wright, VanVleet, Miles, Siakam and Poeltl is outscoring opponents by 22.2 points per 100 possessions. Of 43 five-man units to play 200 minutes this season, only the Timberwolves’ Tyus Jones/Jimmy Butler/Andrew Wiggins/Taj Gibson/Karl-Anthony Towns lineup has fared better (+23.4).

Here are the top lineups with at least 200 minutes (with offensive rating/defensive rating/net rating):

Casey said he has seen opponents juggle their rotations to play more starters against his bench. Yet, the reserves have held up. That’s a big reason he has so much faith in the group for the playoffs.

But Casey didn’t have much choice to entrust these recently deep reserves with bigger roles initially.

The Raptors lost DeMarre Carroll (traded to Nets), P.J. Tucker (signed with Rockets), Patrick Patterson (signed with Thunder) and Cory Joseph (traded to Pacers) last offseason. Shedding that depth was necessary to re-sign Kyle Lowry and Serge Ibaka and remain under the luxury-tax line.

Of course, Toronto knew it had developing players who might have been ready for larger roles. But the way everything has come together has been incredible.

These players mesh so well. They space the floor and pass willingly. Wright, Miles, Siakam and Poeltl all have the length and mobility to swarm defensively, allowing the pesky, but undersized, VanVleet to aggressively pressure the ball.

They’ve formed an identity without commonality, the outliers adapting to the group.

They like to talk about how they’re young players trying to prove themselves. Wright is 25, Siakam 24, VanVleet 24, Poeltl 22. But Miles is 30 years old and in his 13th season

“The exuberance they have and the way they play the game, it keeps me in it,” Miles said.

They bring how they’ve all been overlooked. Wright and Siakam were drafted in the 20s. Miles was a second-rounder. VanVleet went undrafted. But Poeltl was a top-10 pick.

“I feed a lot off my teammates’ energy, also,” Poeltl said. “I’m the type of guy that, if we all get fired up, I get dragged along with that. And then, at that point, I also bring a lot of energy to the table. That drags my teammates with me.”

Another trait contagious among the group: unselfishness.

Some emanates from Wright and VanVleet. Both essentially point guards, they were competing for a spot on the depth chart a year ago. Now, VanVleet is in a contract year, and Wright will be eligible for a contract extension this offseason. Both admitted some trepidation about playing together.

“It would be easy for me to be selfish going into my contract year,” VanVleet said. “It would be easy for Delon to try to make his mark going forward.”

Yet, they make it work. When VanVleet initiates the offense, Wright cuts. When Wright initiates the offense, VanVleet spots up.

“It was really our first stint of having a role on a team,” Wright said. “So, I don’t think there’s no time to be selfish when you’re just getting your opportunity.”

Of course, that attitude can’t last forever. The Raptors’ reserves are tasting success and hungering for more.

“People are asking why we’re so good. It doesn’t take a rocket scientist,” VanVleet said. “We’ve got good players.

“We know most of us, if not all of us, can start on other teams. And that’s something that we hold to our heart.”

VanVleet probably won’t overtake Lowry or DeMar DeRozan to start in Toronto’s backcourt. But as a restricted free agent this summer, he’ll have the first opportunity to seek a starting job elsewhere. Toronto faces a potential luxury-tax bill next season and might decide not pay VanVleet, especially with Wright there.

For now, the Raptor reserves are just gearing up for the playoffs and enjoying each other’s company.

“The camaraderie we have as a unit is unbelievable,” Miles said. “It’s non-stop laughter, not-stop joking.”

The newcomer, Miles saw that brewing when he arrived over the summer. He recognized a group of young players who bonded over their lack of playing time and thought back to his first few seasons, when he was in the same boat. He told his emerging younger bench-mates he wanted to be part of what they were doing, not an outsider.

Now, they’re dominating.

“It’s really special when you think about it,” Miles said.

Andre Iguodala says Warriors locker room talk about investing; he discusses money, wealth

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinMar 30, 2018, 10:00 AM EDT
What is most NBA locker room talk like? Exactly what you think most talk is about with 20-something men: there’s plenty of trash talk, with other topics being women, cars, Fortnite, clothes, and, occasionally, their jobs.

However, things can be a little different in the Golden State Warriors locker room, as Andre Iguodala told Wealthsimple in an exclusive interview.

A number of my Warriors teammates — Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, JaVale McGee — are into investing and tech. But we never look at it as a competition. We inform each other of what’s going on. We have a lot of conversations. I learn something from all of those guys. Steph was having a conversation about net neutrality one day, and I wasn’t as caught up on it. He got started on it, and I was locked in, because he did his homework!

“That’s our locker room talk. We have free agents come to our team, and the first day the guy is walking in like, “What do you know about this business?”

We know the pro athlete stereotype: An alpha male making and spending a lot of money who will be broke three years after he is out of the league — and some players live up to that stereotype. However, there are a lot of players who are smart about their money. Players, especially ones who stick in the league longer than a handful of seasons, start to think long-term about how they can set up not just themselves but their children and grandchildren with the money they earn.

Iguodala is one of those guys. In this interview for the Website of the investing tool WealthSimple, Iguodala talks about the evolution of his thinking about money, wealth, and responsibility.

“I wasn’t thinking about all the money, the cars, jewelry (when he came into the league). I’d never seen that before, so I wasn’t looking for it. My first contract was for four years, $9 million. I think the fourth year was a team option, so if you don’t improve over the first three years, then they can cut you — so, really, three years, $7 million. You get an advance over the summer, and just before the draft, you get an advance for trading cards and an advance for a shoe contract. I remember a loan agency floating me until I got the advances. They sent me a check for $25,000. I think I just went to Niketown and bought a whole bunch of pairs of Jordans. I spent like two or three grand and it felt like I spent a million dollars. I didn’t know how to spend money. And it was so early that there wasn’t enough money to go buy a car, you know? I was happy where I was at….

“I had a few veterans who were really smart with their money (who were mentors). I mean, they had nice contracts, but in the scheme of the NBA, they were on the lower end. I asked a lot of questions, and they got me into good habits early. I think it’s always important for young athletes to position themselves with the veterans who are professionally and financially savvy.

“One of my favorite conversations was with Elton Brand, who had two or three max contracts. He talked about black wealth. He talked about Oprah’s situation, Will Smith — African Americans who created a lot of wealth. There aren’t too many of us. There are only 23 billionaires that are African Americans. It wasn’t like he was trying to teach me a lesson: Make sure you do this, make sure you do that. It was more like: You know how hard it is to have wealth. Period. And then how hard it is to be African American with wealth?

A lot of players see that as a responsibility — to take advantage of their financial opportunity (and to give back to the community).

The interview is worth reading and includes Iguodala’s business partner Rudy Cline-Thomas, who talks about their investing strategy and how they don’t go targeting basketball-related ventures or things where Iguodala is the pitchman. The goal is much bigger than that. They look for certain kinds of start-ups, knowing that there will be misses but also hits that really pay off. It’s a process.

And it’s something more and more players take seriously.