Associated Press

Defense, LaMarcus Aldridge’s double-double lift Spurs past Thunder

Associated PressMar 30, 2018, 7:46 AM EDT
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Needing a win to strengthen their playoff hopes, the Spurs turned to the only things they have been able to rely on this season.

Defense and LaMarcus Aldridge.

Aldridge had 25 points and 11 rebounds while playing through an ailing knee, and San Antonio held off the Oklahoma City Thunder 103-99 on Thursday night to climb back into fourth place in the Western Conference.

Aldridge played despite bruising his left knee following a collision in Tuesday’s 116-106 loss to Washington. The Spurs are already without an injured Kawhi Leonard, so they desperately needed Aldridge as they battle for a playoff berth.

“Playing without (Aldridge) at this level is almost like handing a win,” San Antonio veteran Manu Ginobili said. “He’s become so important and we depend on him so much that it could have been almost impossible. Great to see him compete like that and fight through the pain and have a great game.”

The Spurs matched Oklahoma City at 44-32 in jumping two spots in the standings. The Thunder are fifth, a half-game ahead of the New Orleans Pelicans.

Aldridge scored 19 points in the first half, then drove past Steven Adams for a dunk and a three-point lead with 52 seconds left as the Spurs snapped a two-game slide.

Aldridge played 34 minutes, shooting 9 for 19 while scoring 20-plus points for the 47th time this season.

“Just trying to keep guys motivated, into it,” Aldridge said. “We’ve already been offensively challenged this year, so when I’m not in the game, it makes it even harder on us. So, I thought guys definitely felt more comfortable that I was out there.”

Paul George led Oklahoma City with 26 points and had six assists. Russell Westbrook added 19 points and 11 rebounds, but had a pair of 3-pointers miss the rim and land out of bounds in the final minutes.

Both teams experienced scoring droughts, resulting in 10 lead changes and seven ties.

“As I’ve said all along, the defense is what we have to be good at because we’re going to have nights where our scoring isn’t great,” Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said.

San Antonio held Oklahoma City to 18 points in the fourth quarter by limiting the Thunder to 27 percent shooting.

Patty Mills and Davis Bertans hit back-to-back 3s to give the Spurs a 94-87 lead with 4 minutes remaining. The Thunder made only two field goals between the 10:34 and 3:17 mark of the fourth but still were within a basket with less than 2 minutes remaining.

“I thought we had some shots that just didn’t go down,” Oklahoma City coach Billy Donovan said. “They were in drop coverage. I thought we missed some pull-up jump shots that we had relatively good looks at. I thought we had some things around the basket that we didn’t finish that we had the opportunity to finish, and then I think we had some possessions that weren’t great.”

George sank three free throws to pull Oklahoma City within 97-96, but Aldridge scored before Westbrook shot an airball on a 3-pointer with 14 seconds remaining.

Westbrook was asked if he had any second thoughts about those final shots.

“What do you think?” Westbrook said. “You know me.”

Oklahoma City took advantage of San Antonio’s offensive troubles when Aldridge exited, going on a 13-2 run beginning midway through the third quarter in taking a 74-68 lead.

The Spurs had 18 turnovers, including three in the first four minutes. The Thunder had 17 points off the turnovers, but Danny Green ensured it wasn’t more. Green ran down George from behind following a steal in the third quarter, swatting away a layup attempt near the rim.

George had four steals.

 

Wizards’ Otto Porter Jr. leaves game with right ankle injury (VIDEO)

Getty
By Dane CarbaughMar 30, 2018, 12:30 AM EDT
Just as things appeared to be looking up for the Washington Wizards injury-wise, we get this news.

John Wall is slated to come back to an NBA floor sometime soon for the Wizards, but he might have to do it without Otto Porter Jr. During Washington’s game against the Detroit Pistons on Thursday, Porter Jr. twisted his ankle and had to be helped off the floor.

The play came in the third quarter as Porter Jr. defended a baseline drive from Detroit’s Stanley Johnson. Porter Jr. appeared to turn his ankle, then Johnson stepped on it.

Via Twitter:

The good news is x-rays came back negative for Porter Jr. and he’s been diagnosed with a mild ankle sprain. That can still be nagging, but at least something more serious hasn’t derailed the Wizards’ hopes so close to the playoffs.

Detroit beat Washington, 103-92, and the Wizards remain in sixth place in the Eastern Conference.

Kevin Durant gets two techs, ejected after yelling obscenities at ref (VIDEO)

Getty
By Dane CarbaughMar 30, 2018, 12:15 AM EDT
Kevin Durant needs to get his frustration out somehow. Now that he’s with the Golden State Warriors, it appears he prefers to vent toward NBA referees.

On Thursday night, we got to see one of Durant go off on referee Tre Maddox. Mad that no foul was called on his drive late in the second quarter, Durant went straight toward Maddox while screaming obscenities.

Durant was presumably mad no foul was called on Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo, who may have come over the top on Durant. Maddox apparently felt Antetokounmpo got all ball on his swipe.

WARNING: NSFW language ahead.

Via Twitter:

Yikes.

Durant going off on the ref with multiple f-bombs feels like a scenario in which he might get tossed. Durant getting that angry about a missed call early in the game seems like the wrong choice for the Warriors star.

Watch Robin Lopez get ejected, go crazy (VIDEO)

Twitter
By Dane CarbaughMar 29, 2018, 11:59 PM EDT
Robin Lopez is a real character. The Chicago Bulls big man can be a fun interview, or stoic and standoffish. He loves comic books and has a reputation for fighting mascots.

Like I said, a character.

But Lopez also is prone to make his voice heard when it comes to dealing with referees. Early in the fourth quarter on Thursday night, Lopez got his fill when he went off on officials as the Chicago Bulls took on the Miami Heat.

With 8:43 left in the fourth quarter and the Bulls trailing, 87-72, Lopez was called for an offensive foul. The Bulls big man didn’t agree with that, and he promptly picked up two technical fouls.

Lopez was ejected, and the scene in Miami got a little … heated.

WARNING: NSFW language ahead.

Via Twitter:

Will Lopez get a fine to go along with his outburst? We’ll have to wail until tomorrow to see.

DeMar DeRozan excused from Raptors to be with ailing father

Via Twitter
By Dane CarbaughMar 29, 2018, 10:45 PM EDT
The Toronto Raptors don’t play another game until Saturday, when the top team in the Eastern Conference take on the Boston Celtics.

Whether Raptors star DeMar DeRozan will be there to play that day is still up in the air.

According to multiple reports, DeRozan was excused from Raptors practice on Thursday to fly to his hometown of Los Angeles to be with his ailing father. DeRozan has made the trip several times this year to be with his dad, Frank, as he battles with kidney and other health issues.

Frank’s issues have been severe enough that DeMar has made the trip back to L.A. even between game nights. While we’re not sure what is happening with DeRozan’s father at the moment, we’re obviously wishing him and his family well as he tends to them.

Meanwhile, if DeRozan doesn’t play against the Celtics it could have major implications for the Eastern Conference playoff seedings. Boston trails the Raptors by just three games in the standings after an incredible game-winning shot by Jaylen Brown on Tuesday.

Hopefully things are OK with the DeRozan family and DeMar is just taking the opportunity between games to visit his family.