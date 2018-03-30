Elsa/Getty Images

Daniel Gafford, possible lottery pick, returning to Arkansas

By Dan FeldmanMar 30, 2018, 3:02 PM EDT
Arkansas center Daniel Gafford is often compared to Texas A&M’s Robert Williams as an NBA draft prospect.

Now, Gafford is taking the same course Williams – who declared for this year’s draft – charted last year: returning to an SEC team for his sophomore season despite being recognized as a likely first-round and potential lottery pick.

Gafford:

The NBA might be in my future, but Fayetteville, Arkansas, is where it’s at. I’ll be back again for another year playing in Bud Walton for you guys.

It’s surprising when anyone as highly touted as Gafford forgoes the draft. There’s so much money to be made in the NBA. He’ll likely be the top prospect this year to do so.

The 6-foot-11 Gafford has the size and athleticism – particularly as a leaper – to play center in the NBA. He finishes at the rim and blocks shots well. He maximizes his contributions by playing so hard.

But he can improve his defensive awareness and offensive skills – especially free-throw shooting (53%). NBA teams will expect a more fundamentally sound, more polished player next year.

It’s easy to like Gafford’s potential. For him to maintain, let alone improve, his draft stock, he must turn some of that potential into actual production.

Kevin Durant says Thunder, not Celtics or Clippers, were second choice to Warriors in 2016 free agency

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanMar 30, 2018, 3:55 PM EDT
The Celtics claimed they were runner-up to the Warriors for Kevin Durant in 2017 free agency. The Clippers declared themselves third.

But Durant says neither Boston nor L.A. came closest without signing him.

Durant on The Bill Simmons Podcast, as transcribed by Drew Shiller of NBC Sports Bay Area:

“OKC,” Durant said. “It wasn’t Golden State-Boston.”

Remember when Durant tweeted he disliked the Thunder organization and coach Billy Donovan and called his and Russell Westbrook‘s supporting cast lacking? That didn’t sound like someone whose second choice was Oklahoma City.

But it’s also possible those quickly deleted third-person tweets were just Durant trying to protect his reputation, not convey his true thoughts on the Thunder.

Durant professed his love for Oklahoma City numerous times while there. The Thunder reached such a high level of play just prior to his departure. There were plenty of good reasons to return.

The Warriors just offered a generationally good situation – max contract, great team, unselfish stars, desirable location. So many things had to break right for Golden State, but they did. If they hadn’t, Durant might be elsewhere.

Oklahoma City? I tend to think so, but I’d have an easier time believing it if it weren’t for those tweets. They still damage Durant’s credibility.

Report: Tyronn Lue to attend Cavaliers-Pelicans game as observer

AP Photo/David Zalubowski
By Dan FeldmanMar 30, 2018, 2:02 PM EDT
Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue is on a leave of absence due to health concerns. He reportedly planned to return this week, but it doesn’t appear he’ll resume full duties.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Good to see Lue progressing. It’s a little disconcerting he’s not fully back yet, but at least he appears to be heading in the right direction.

Cleveland has gone 5-1 with Larry Drew as acting head coach, but it’d help to have stability as the playoffs approach. The Cavs’ roster turnover on trade-deadline day already provided enough of a challenge.

Of course, having LeBron James helps. As he said, no matter how shaky things look in the regular season, he can do a lot once he gets into the postseason.

Kevin Durant ejected for fifth time, tied for most in season since Rasheed Wallace

By Dan FeldmanMar 30, 2018, 1:02 PM EDT
When Kevin Durant got ejected in December, he said, “I got to shut up and take it.” When he got ejected in January, he apologized for acting like a “diva” and “jerk.”

But he has barely, if at all, changed his approach with referees since either incident.

Durant got ejected from the Warriors’ loss to the Bucks last night. It was his fifth ejection of the season, tying Larry Sanders (2013 Bucks) for the most since Rasheed Wallace got ejected seven times each in 2000 and 2001.

Here’s the single-season ejection leaderboard since 1993 (as far back as Fox Sports’ records go)

Durant’s latest ejection came to close the first half. Others came later in decided games, including one in December for getting into it with DeMarcus Cousins.

Anthony Slater of The Athletic then:

Durant:

Every time I got ejected, I make sure it’s late in the game. I’m not messing up like that in the first or second quarter. I make sure it’s late in the game if I want to do something, but I’ve got to be more focused than that, I’ve got to be more poised. I can’t let anybody take me off my game. I’ve been in the league too long.

Is it troubling Durant, so eager to play after injury sidelined him, got ejected earlier last night? He insists this issue won’t linger into the playoffs.

Slater:

I tend to believe him. He was so locked in during last year’s playoffs. He knows how to shift gears.

But he also didn’t spend last regular season developing the habit of lashing out whenever he dislikes calls. And it’s easier to dial in when he was chasing his first championship.

So, becoming more cordial with referees in the postseason might not be as easy as he expects.

Kevin Durant all good with LaVar Ball: “He reminds me of a normal AAU dad”

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinMar 30, 2018, 11:59 AM EDT
After a blissful break of a few months, the incendiary LaVar Ball was back in the headlines this week, saying his middle son LiAngelo Ball was declaring for the NBA Draft. That led to some easy jokes about how “insert anyone’s name here” should declare for the draft (I made a few myself), and it brought up LaVar’s comment earlier in the season that the Lakers will bring all of his three children together or Lonzo Ball will leave the team. Meanwhile, the Ball family Facebook show keeps rolling along.

The NBA media is largely done with the LaVar circus (but it draws traffic, so here we are). The Lakers are no fans of the circus, feeling they have bent over backwards for LaVar and all he’s done is call out Luke Walton. Teams are not going to draft LiAngelo, he will go to a pre-draft camp and maybe he can get a Summer League invite at best, trying to earn his way to a deal. The buzz around LaVar has worn off.

A group that is not bothered by LaVar’s public persona? NBA players. They by and large shrug.

The latest to do that is Kevin Durant, who said this on the Bill Simmons podcast (via Harrison Faigen of Lakers Nation).

That pretty much echoes what former NBA player and current Wizards coach Scott Brooks said earlier in the season.

“I was the youngest of seven, and my dad left when I was 2, and my mom raised all of us on her own,” Brooks said. “You’re growing up in that situation, you have some anger, you have some sadness, but you have to figure out a way through it… (Lonzo Ball) has a father and a mother that supports him.

“To me, I think everybody is missing the boat. Does he say some crazy things? Ya. Does he really believe he can beat Michael Jordan in a 1-on-1? No. But I can guarantee that over dinner his sons are killing him for saying things like that, and they’re having fun. To me, laughter is an important part of life. I think they get it. I think they probably laugh a lot, and a lot of the time they are laughing at us.”

Maybe fans and media all over think this a little. I say this as a father: Nobody is as good at tuning out their parents crap as their children. Lonzo is mostly unphased by his dad. LaVar is not a big topic in the Lakers’ locker room, in fact he rarely comes up if you ask about it. LaVar’s ranting makes headlines and is a pain for the Lakers’ organization at times, but the players (and Luke Walton) largely shrug and move on. They don’t care. They’ve seen these dads before.

That doesn’t mean Durant is buying a pair of ZO2s. He’s just telling us what players think about LaVar, which can be very different from most of us.