Bulls’ Robin Lopez fined $25,000 for “verbal abuse of official.” He got his money’s worth.

It was the kind of play that happens all the time under the basket in NBA games. With 8:43 left in the fourth quarter and the Bulls down by 15, Robin Lopez was creating his rebounding space by guiding Bam Adebayo out of the way with his arm. Sometimes it gets called, often it doesn’t. This time, Lopez got hit with the offensive foul call.

That’s when Lopez lost it. Absolutely all-time lost it. He was ejected, but Lopez was not yet done yelling obscenities at the referee. (Warning, NSFW language in this one.)

Robin Lopez with just an all-time meltdown here. A+ work 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/SGRBQLOoCq — Dime on UPROXX (@DimeUPROXX) March 30, 2018

As expected, Friday Lopez got a $25,000 fine for “verbally abusing game officials and failing to leave the court in a timely manner following his ejection.” Hard to argue that.

Lopez is playing out the string with the tanking Bulls. It will be interesting to see if they try to trade him and his $14.4 million salary for next season.